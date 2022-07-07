London politics latest news LIVE: Fourth Cabinet minister resigns as Boris Johnson clings to job

(Getty Images)

A fourth Cabinet minister has resigned as Boris Johnson clings to his job despite a record number of resignations - 48 since Tuesday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday morning further rocking the Government, swiftly followed by Treasury minister Helen Whately.

Mr Lewis said: “A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect. It is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.

“I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister.”

Ms Whately said there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.

His departure comes after the resignation of Welsh Secretary Simon Hart on Wednesday, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday. Party chairman Oliver Down stepped down on June 24.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, spoke to Mr Johnson on Wednesday to set out the level of backbench opposition. A new executive for the committee will be elected on Monday which could change the leadership rules.

Security minister Damian Hinds resigns

07:18 , Daniel Keane

Security minister Damian Hinds has resigned from the Government.

In a resignation letter posted on Twitter, he wrote: “ It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister.

“It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.”

It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister.

It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.

My letter to the PM: pic.twitter.com/V82wT5P2Ta — Damian Hinds (@DamianHinds) July 7, 2022

Chief whip enters No10

07:13 , Daniel Keane

Story continues

Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris was seen entering No10 at around 7am on Thursday, after reportedly having warned Boris Johnson about the scale of the revolt against him.

(REUTERS)

‘I gave you the benefit of the doubt’, departing minister tells PM

07:09 , Daniel Keane

Brandon Lewis told the Prime Minister in a resignation letter that he had "given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt".

"I have gone out and defended this Government both publicly and privately," the Northern Ireland Secretary told Boris Johnson in his resignation letter.

"We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better."

Ex-chief whip accuses PM of ‘Trumpian’ tactics

07:03 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson has been accused of “Trumpian” tactics after refusing to step down following a string of ministerial resignations.

Julian Smith, the ex-Tory chief whip, said the PM had “obviously looked across the water at what Trump did last year and decided that he wants to have some mini version in the UK and that’s very dangerous”.

He told the BBC that Mr Johnson was “holding out in a Trumpian style” - risking a constitutional crisis.

Treasury minister Helen Whately steps down

06:56 , Daniel Keane

Helen Whately, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, has stepped down.

She told Boris Johnson there was “only so many times you can apologise and move on” and the “point had been reached” for him to leave.

With sincere regret I am resigning from Government pic.twitter.com/HpQ2rgkr4q — Helen Whately (@Helen_Whately) July 7, 2022

Breaking: Brandon Lewis resigns as Northern Ireland minister

06:53 , Daniel Keane

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet.

He said: “ A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.”

It leaves Northern Ireland without a functioning Government at Stormont and a minister in the Cabinet in London.

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022

Braverman launches leadership bid - but refuses to resign

06:51 , Daniel Keane

In an extraordinary appearance on ITV’s Peston last night, Attorney General Suella Braverman called on the PM to resign - but declined to step down from the Cabinet.

She said: “The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister - it pains me to say it - but it’s time to go.”

She said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.

She told Peston: “My first duty is to the country, Robert, and as attorney I’m the senior law officer.

“And we’re in a crisis and I have statutory legal and constitutional duties...

“I don’t want to resign because I have that duty. We need an attorney in government.”

Good morning

06:47 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage.

It’s set to be yet another hectic day in Westminster as the Prime Minister clings to power following the resignation of dozens of ministers and ministerial aides.

A quick recap on yesterday’s events:

- Boris Johnson dramatically sacked housing secretary Michael Gove over the phone after he told him to leave office

- Attorney-general Suella Braverman called for the PM to resign live on ITV, while also announcing she would run for party leader. However, she stressed she would not resign from the Cabinet

- The PM defied calls to resign, with No10 sources briefing that he would fight on after warning colleagues that ditching him would spark a damaging leadership battle and a Labour Government

- Former health secretary Sajid Javid used his resignation statement in the Commons to say “enough is enough” and challenged other Cabinet ministers to consider their positions