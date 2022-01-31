London politics latest news: Sue Gray’s partygate report published as Boris Johnson to address MPs

Sue Gray’s Partygate probe report has finally been published.

She found “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

In her report, Ms Gray set out the Downing Street garden was “used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight” and “this was not appropriate”.

Boris Johnson will address the House of Commons over any revelations in the report this afternoon at 3.30pm.

The findings of the redacted report has been published on the Government website on Monday after Downing St was handed the report in the morning.

He added: “The prime minister will then provide the statement to the house when people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings.”

On a visit to Essex, Mr Johnson refused to comment on the report amid accusations it will be a “whitewash” after the Met Police requested parts be redacted. He said: “Of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past.”

Sue Gray’s conclusion in full: A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place

14:39 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has concluded: “The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-month period – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexity and breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public.

“The whole of the country rose to the challenge. Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort.

“However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.

“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government.

“This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

Story continues

Leadership structures ‘sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability'

14:38 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has said that the structure of Downing Street needs to be addressed and could have contributed to “blurring the lines of accountability” when it came to parties.

She wrote: “The number of staff working in No 10 Downing Street has steadily increased in recent years. In terms of size, scale and range of responsibility it is now more akin to a small Government Department than purely a dedicated Prime Minister’s office.

“The structures that support the smooth operation of Downing Street, however, have not evolved sufficiently to meet the demands of this expansion.

“The leadership structures are fragmented and complicated and this has sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability. Too much responsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principal function is the direct support of the Prime Minister.

She continued: “This should be addressed as a matter of priority.”

No 10 staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviour but ‘felt unable to do so’ - Sue Gray report

14:36 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has also raised questions about the culture of reporting at Downing Street in her report, saying some staff felt unable to raise concerns.

She said: “Some staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so.

“No member of staff should feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct where they witness it. There should be easier ways 8 for staff to raise such concerns informally, outside of the line management chain.”

Use of Downing Street gardens ‘not appropriate'

14:33 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has made a finding on the use of Downing Street gardens for gatherings.

She said; “The use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the Prime Minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11 Downing Street.

“During the pandemic it was often used as an extension of the workplace as a more covid secure means of holding group meetings in a ventilated space.

“This was a sensible measure that staff appreciated, but the garden was also used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight.

“This was not appropriate. Any official access to the space, including for meetings, should be by invitation only and in a controlled environment.”

Every government department must review its policy on alcohol consumption

14:31 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has called on every Government department to review its policy on alcohol consumption.

She said: “The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

Sue Gray: There were ‘failures of leadership and judgement’ by parts of No 10

14:29 , Elly Blake

In her 12-page report, Sue Gray has said that some of the events should not have been allowed to take place.

She found: “At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.

“Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place.

“Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

Some of the gatherings ‘represent a serious failure'

14:28 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has found: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.“

Behaviour around Number 10 gatherings ‘difficult to justify’, says Sue Gray report

14:27 , Elly Blake

Sue Gray has found that “against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

Sue Gray report has been published

14:24 , Elly Blake

A 12-page report has been published by the Government.

You can read it in full here.

Ministers arrive at No 10 ahead of PM statement

14:16 , Elly Blake

Several ministers, including Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden, have been photographed arriving in Downing Street.

It comes this afternoon as Boris Johnson prepared to address the Commons on the Sue Gray report at 3.30pm.

PM will address Conservatives later today - senior Tory MP

13:52 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson will address a meeting of the whole Conservative parliamentary party at 6.30pm, a senior Tory MP has said.

Lib Dems say failure to publish Sue Gray’s report in full ‘as disgraceful as it is predictable’

13:17 , Elly Blake

The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said Downing Street’s “backpedalling” on releasing the full Sue Gray report “as disgraceful as it is predictable”.

He added: “This whole shambolic and dishonest government must be brought down. Boris Johnson must confirm that the full report will be published as soon as possible.

“Every day it is delayed prolongs the pain for the millions across the country who just want answers and for justice to be done.”

PM to tell Putin to ‘take a diplomatic path’ with Ukraine

12:54 , Elly Blake

Ahead of his talks with Vladimir Putin, Downing Street said Boris Johnson would tell the Russian president to “take a diplomatic path” and avoid a “very costly” military action in Ukraine.

“Our aim is to continue to encourage Russia to take a diplomatic path, to de-escalate and to step back from what could be a very costly exercise if they were to follow the path of further aggression,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“He has been clear at all points that pursuing that path would be extremely costly for the Russian people and it’s something we want to avoid and will continue to negotiate on.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged other world leaders to tone down their rhetoric about the risk of war.

But the No 10 spokesman said: “We, on our part, are seeking to reflect and shine a light on some of the approaches and tactics being used by Russia with the intention of encouraging them to step back from going any further.

“That is what we are seeking to do at all costs. But the Prime Minister will be speaking directly to President Zelensky tomorrow.”

PM ‘briefly’ spoke with Sue Gray on Sunday

12:28 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson spoke briefly with Sue Gray on Sunday ahead of the delivery of her report on lockdown parties, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t believe they spoke this morning. My understanding is they spoke briefly yesterday.

“I think they briefly discussed the findings. I don’t know exactly what they discussed.”

Asked if the Prime Minister was grateful for Ms Gray’s work, the spokesman said: “Yes, he commissioned this work she carried out.”

PM to speak with Putin and visit Ukraine amid ongoing tensions

12:27 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson will speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said timings were not yet certain.

On Tuesday Mr Johnson will visit Ukraine for a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

PM to make Sue Gray statement at 3.30pm today

12:11 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on the Sue Gray report at 3.30pm, the House of Commons has said.

It is not yet known exactly when today the report will be published.

Media assemble outside No 10 as Westminster waits for report’s publication

11:58 , Josh Salisbury

Media has assembled outside of No 10 as all eyes are on Downing Street ahead of publication of the Sue Gray report.

An “update” from Gray’s investigation into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at the heart of government is expected later today.

Downing St has committed to publishing the report shortly after it is received by Boris Johnson - which the Cabinet Office has now confirmed took place within the past hour.

After the report’s publication, which will be redacted following an intervention by the Met Police, Mr Johnson is expected to make a statement to the Commons.

Media in Downing Street, London (PA)

Johnson statement ‘to come after 3.30pm'

11:32 , Josh Salisbury

The Prime Minister is expected to make his statement to the Commons on Sue Gray’s findings some time after 3.30pm today, according to the PA news agency.

However, the Cabinet Office’s description of the senior civil servant’s report as an “update” hints that the file is not the full report, after Gray as asked to redact sections of it by Scotland Yard.

Mr Johnson had earlier insisted "I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past" when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs by reporters in Essex.

Sue Gray ‘has submitted report'

11:26 , Josh Salisbury

Sue Gray appears to have submitted her report to Boris Johnson, paving the way for its publication later today.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister."

Mr Johnson is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons later setting out his response to the report.

Boris Johnson side-steps questions about Gray report ‘whitewash'

11:12 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson has declined to answer questions on whether the Sue Gray report will be a “whitewash”, with the report likely to be published today.

Asked whether redactions in the report requested by the Met would constitute a whitewash, he told reporters on a visit to Essex: "You're going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and also, of course, what the Met says.

"I'm here to talk about the second anniversary of Brexit, it's two years ago since we got Brexit done and here we are at one of the country's first freeports at Tilbury."

Education Secretary tests positive for Covid

11:02 , Josh Salisbury

The Education Secretary and former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has tested positive for Covid.

He wrote on social media: “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and will therefore be watching my brilliant colleagues at oral questions today instead.

“Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate”.

Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and will therefore be watching my brilliant colleagues at oral questions today instead 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽



Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate 💉💉💉 — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 31, 2022

PM: Russia needs to ‘step back from brink’ over Ukraine

10:58 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson says he will urge Vladimir Putin to "step back from the brink" when the pair hold crisis talks over Ukraine this week.

The Prime Minister said an invasion of Ukraine would be "an absolute disaster for the world".

Mr Johnson is expected to visit the region as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops have built up on the border with Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Essex, Mr Johnson said: "I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.

"I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia."

He added that any Russian invasion would be "bitterly and bloodily resisted" by the Ukrainian people.

Sue Gray expected to hand report to No10 today

10:35 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson is expected to receive Sue Gray's inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street on Monday, according to reports.

The senior civil servant is understood to be preparing to hand over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

Treasury ‘does not recognise’ reports NCA asked not to investigate coronavirus loan fraud

09:58 , Josh Salisbury

A minister has said he does not recognise reports that the Treasury refused to allow Britain’s FBI, the National Crime Agency, to investigate fraud associated with the coronavirus bounceback loan scheme.

Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: "We simply do not recognise anything to the fact that we interfered with the NCA's ability to do its job."

Parliament was told that the Treasury expects to write off about £4.3 billion of Covid loans, with money having gone to "fraudsters", a figure the Treasury has since disputed.

The issue led to the resignation of Lord Agnew, a government minister, at the despatch box in the House of Lords.

Asked about it, Mr Clarke replied: "He is obviously frustrated, as we all are, by the fact that this is an issue affecting public money.

However, he insisted: "And we have not written off any of this money.”

Boris Johnson: ‘I stick to what I’ve said’ ahead of Gray report

09:51 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson has said he "sticks absolutely to what he's said in the past" about alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

On a visit to the port in Tilbury, Essex, the Prime Minister refused to be drawn when quizzed whether the imminent report by civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings would be a "whitewash".

It is expected to be published with redactions after the Metropolitan Police requested “minimal reference” be made to some of the alleged events which it is investigating.

Mr Johnson said: "Of course I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past".

Minister refuses to rule out VAT cut on fuel bills

09:21 , Josh Salisbury

A Treasury minister said he could not rule out removing the VAT on fuel bills to help with the soaring cost-of-living.

Chief secretary Simon Clarke told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We genuinely do look at all the options that are open to us, and of course this is one of them now we have left the European Union.

"But... if you go with a blanket cut in VAT, then the risk is that the benefit of that accrues disproportionately to the wealthiest in society, because they will tend to have larger homes, larger energy bills, and will therefore reap the disproportionate benefit from such an intervention.

The measure has been called for by the Labour Party, which it has said could save households £200 off their bills, and be paid for by taxing gas companies and North Sea oil.

Mr Clarke said: "I'm not ruling it out, but I am saying that is not something that at this moment in time we are leaning towards, because we don't think it is a well-targeted measure.”

Sanctions could stop Russia invading Ukraine, believes former MI6 head

08:37 , Josh Salisbury

The former head of MI6 has said Russia could be stopped from invading Ukraine through sanctions.

Sir John Sawers told the BBC’s Today programme: "We know that from watching the American forces in Iraq in 2003 a major, sophisticated army can march to the capital and depose a government.

"The really difficult thing is to hold that territory. Ukraine is the size of Germany and France put together and 100,000 Russian troops could march to Kyiv but can they hold the country?”

He added that the danger to Russia was a long-term insurrection - which he did not believe it was willing to risk.

He said: “It’s right that we build up the cost to Russia now, make clear both from the military side and an economic side that they will pay a price, to try to deter them from the option of a major invasion."

Sue Gray could hand Partygate report over ‘soon'

08:27 , Josh Salisbury

Senior Whitehall official Sue Gray could hand her report to No 10 "soon", according to the chief secretary to the Treasury.

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the inquiry into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street could be "imminent", Simon Clarke said: "I believe it will be soon.

"The precise timing of all of this is a matter for Sue Gray.

"It is a completely independent process and I do not know precisely when she will bring that report forward."

The report is expected to be published this week.

People ‘may have lost jobs needlessly over mandatory vax rules’ says care body chief

08:02 , Josh Salisbury

The chairwoman of the National Care Association has said she is “frustrated” people may have lost their jobs “needlessly” as the Government reportedly considers a U-turn on requiring staff to be vaccinated.

Nadra Ahmed told BBC Breakfast around 40,000 social care staff had left their roles causing a “devastating” impact over Government-enforced rules to be jabbed.

Ministers are said to be thinking of axing a rule which would require NHS staff to be fully vaccinated by April. The rule is already in force for social care.

Ms Ahmed said: “I think we're really happy for our NHS colleagues if this is what's going to happen because it's an unnecessary burden, and persuasion will bring us to the same outcome."

The Omicron variant of coronavirus being "less severe" than the Delta variant means there is "space" to "look... again" at the requirement for NHS workers to be fully vaccinated, said Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury on Sky News.

Sunak clear frontrunner if Boris Johnson ousted, says new poll

07:47 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak is the clear frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson if he is ousted by Tory MPs over the Partygate affair, an exclusive poll for the Standard reveals today.

According to the Ipsos MORI survey for The Standard, 32 per cent of the public think the Chancellor has what it takes to be a good Prime Minister - a jump of four points since the last poll in November.

This is nearly 10 points more than Mr Johnson whose satisfaction ratings with the general public have slumped to a record low over ‘Partygate’.

It also puts the Chancellor level with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who is on 31 per cent and has been enjoying a bounce in the polls.

Government ‘will U-turn’ on mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff

07:33 , Josh Salisbury

The Government is expected to U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care staff, according to reports.

Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April over fears of a staff exodus.

The Health Secretary is set to meet ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee on Monday to confirm the U-turn, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Both the Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nursing urged for the deadline to be put back over staffing fears.

Patricia Marquis, RCN director of England, said: "If these reports are correct, this climbdown by government is long overdue.”

Care home residents reunited with loved ones

07:26 , Josh Salisbury

Limits on visits to care homes have been lifted today, reuniting residents with their loved ones.

From Monday, care home residents in England will be able to have unlimited visits from family and friends.

The Government had announced a planned end to the care home visitor restrictions in November, but introduced a limit of three named visitors plus an essential caregiver when Omicron hit.

However, individual homes will continue to be able to set their own visiting policies and homes with current outbreaks will not be able to lift restrictions immediately.

Top stories this morning

07:18 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of all the top politics stories throughout the day.

Some of the top politics stories this morning are:

- Boris Johnson has pledged a £1bn cut of red tape for businesses in a ‘Brexit Freedoms Bill’

- Ministers confirmed Sunday that a proposed £12bn tax hike in National Insurance will go ahead from April

- Downing St has still not reportedly received the Sue Gray report into Partygate which is expected this week

- The PM’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has said it is his “unpleasant but necessary job” to remove Boris Johnson from office, like “fixing the drains”.