London politics latest news: Boris Johnson faces crunch week ahead of Sue Gray partygate report

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week ahead of the expected publication of the Sue Gray report into partygate.

Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.

At the same time the prime minister is battling allegations of Islamophobia after MP Nusrat Ghani claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.

In a sign of the tensions within the party, the Chief Whip Mark Spencer – who admitted speaking to Ms Ghani – angrily denied her claims saying they were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

A No 10 spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the prime minister had asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made.

Follow the live updates below.

08:33 , Elly Blake

Millions of Londoners including civil servants were today urged to rev the city’s economy back to running at “full speed”.

Cabinet minister Steve Barclay issued the appeal on the first Monday since working from home guidance was ditched.

He told the Standard: “Now we are learning to live with Covid and have lifted Plan B measures, it’s time to get back to full speed in all parts of Whitehall as well as London.”

Read the full report here from our political editor Nicholas Cecil.

(Jeremy Selwyn)

WHO chief says ‘we’ve still got a long way to trudge’ with the pandemic

08:23 , Elly Blake

A World Health Organisation chief has there is “still a long way to trudge” with the pandemic.

Asked whether the end of the pandemic is in sight for the countries in Europe, Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: “The end is in sight, but how long is it going to take to get there?

“What sort of difficulties will we face on the way? Those are the questions that none of us can answer because this virus continues to give us challenges and surprises.”

He added: “It’s as though we’re just passing the halfway mark in a marathon and we can see that yes, there is an end and fast runners are getting through ahead of us.

Story continues

“But we’ve still got a long, long way to trudge and it’s going to be tough.”

Some Britons being withdrawn from embassy in Ukraine - Foreign Office

08:19 , Elly Blake

Some British staff and dependants are being withdrawn from the embassy in Ukraine in response to growing threat from Russia, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office stressed that the British embassy in Kyiv “remains open and will continue to carry out essential work”.

Hours earlier, the US ordered the families of all American embassy staff in the capital to leave Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

Yesterday, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said there is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine.

Tory MP Nusrat Ghani ‘welcomes’ Islamophobia inquiry

08:01 , Elly Blake

Tory MP Nusrat Ghani has said she “welcomes” the Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations made that she was sacked as a junior minister due to her “Muslimness”.

She said she wanted the matter to be “taken seriously”, adding the inquiry should “include all that was said in Downing Street and by the Whip”.

My response to No10 announcement pic.twitter.com/Y3NOqQAk5G — Nus Ghani MP (@Nus_Ghani) January 24, 2022

Her statement in full: “As I said to the Prime Minister last night, all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate.

“I welcome his decision to do that now.

“The terms of reference for the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip.

“I look forward to seeing the terms of reference.”

Former Brexit secretary: ‘I will wait’ for Sue Gray report before making final decision on if PM should go

07:29 , Elly Blake

A senior Tory MP has suggested it is “pretty likely” he will submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister after the report into the “Partygate” scandal is published, political reporter Rachael Burford reports from Westminster.

David Davis said he will wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s investigation before making his final decision on whether Boris Johnson should face a leadership contest.

The former Brexit secretary told the Today Programme said he will wait “three or four days” after the report into lockdown parties before sending a letter to the 1922 committee.

“I think it’s pretty likely I would want him to go, but I will wait for those few days,” he said.

“At the moment he has a legacy of having delivered Brexit and having brought us through the pandemic. As we carry on as we may do, month in, month out, it will do huge damage to the Conservative Party.”

Last week, Mr Davis called on the Prime Minister to “go” in the House of Commons.

He told him: “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.”

Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady must receive 54 letters from sitting Tory MPs to force a leadership contest.

Mr Davis added: “I like Boris, I’ve known him for 30 years but the truth is we’re now into an issue of trust. I don’t think any of the proposed people (to replace him), I’ve seen in the papers have a trust issue.”

Islamophobia ‘not widespread’ in the Tories - Nadhim Zahawi

07:21 , Elly Blake

The education secretary has confirmed Boris Johnson spoke to Nusrat Ghani last night.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News it “takes someone a lot to make such a claim” but denied suggestions her allegations were dismissed at the time.

He said the prime minister “took it very seriously”, denying Mr Johnson is Islamophobic.

Mr Zahawi added that Islamophobia is “not widespread in any way” in the Conservative Party and Mr Johnson “doesn’t look at your background, your religion” when selecting ministers.

“I have not actually experienced any form of racism,” he said.

PM gives green light for inquiry into Islamophobia allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP

07:13 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has announced an inquiry into claims by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that when she lost her job as a minister she was told it was partly because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.

A No10 spokesperson said on Monday morning: “The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP.

“At the time these allegations were first made, the Prime Minister recommended to her that she make a formal complain to CCHQ. She did not take up this offer.

“The Prime Minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened.

“As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously.”

Read the full article here.

Good morning

06:46 , Elly Blake

Good morning, back again for another busy week in politics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is doing the media rounds this morning.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland will be eased from Monday.

And foreign secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Stay tuned for more live developments as they come...