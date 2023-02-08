London politics latest LIVE: Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday morning (Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been greeted by Rishi Sunak as he arrived in the UK before the pair hold talks at Downing Street.

Mr Zelensky is making his first visit to Britain since Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Prime Minister promising extra military support.

Mr Sunak has announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, a key request from Mr Zelensky.

The surprise visit will see Mr Zelensky have an audience with the King, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

At midday, Mr Sunak will likely face questions in the House of Commons over his Whitehall shake-up that saw a new energy security department established, with Grant Shapps as secretary of state.

Four new government departments were announced on Tuesday aimed at boosting economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

But experts say the cost of a new department can be around £15 million, while the loss of productivity from staff as they adjust to a new organisation can cost up to £34 million.

It comes as BP recorded record profits of £23 billion lat year, reigniting calls for a windfall tax on energy companies amid the cost of living crisis.

Zelensky arrives at Downing St

11:40 , Miriam Burrell

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Downing Street as he visits the UK for the first time since Russia invaded his country.

He and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chatted as they walked from their car to No 10.

The pair then shook hands outside the famous black door and waved to the cameras, before heading in to hold talks.

(PA)

Five people linked to Putin targeted in sanctions

11:36 , Miriam Burrell

The Foreign Office said that sanctions have targeted five individuals linked to Vladimir Putin’s luxury residences, including presidential commissioner for entrepreneur’s rights Boris Titov and Aerostart owner Viktor Myachin.

CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones, RT-Komplekt, which produces parts for helicopters used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, are among the entities sanctioned.

New sanctions announced against Russia as Zelensky touches down in London

11:10 , Barney Davis

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced a fresh round of sanctions against the Russian military and some Kremlin figures, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a visit to the UK.

The sanctions package hits six entities the Foreign Office said provided military equipment such as drones to the Russia government, as well as eight individuals and one entity linked to Russian financial networks.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country.

“We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support.”

“These new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on Putin – undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail. I am determined, consistent with our laws, that Russia will have no access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and integrity.”

Rishi Sunak greeted Volodymyr Zelensky as the Ukrainian President arrived in the UK.

11:05 , Barney Davis

The Prime Minister tweeted a picture of the pair, with Mr Sunak embracing his Ukrainian counterpart at Stansted.

“Welcome to the UK, President Zelensky,” he tweeted.

Zelensky arrives in UK

10:39 , Miriam Burrell

Volodymyr Zelensky has landed at Stansted Airport.

The Ukrainian leader is heading to Westminster where he will meet the Prime Minister before addressing MPs.

President Zelensky arrives in UK (Sky News)

UK to announce fresh sanctions on Putin’s allies

10:35 , Miriam Burrell

The UK is set to announce new sanctions targeting those who have helped Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth and firms which have profited from the war.

The sanctions will hit companies who are profiting from “the Kremlin’s war machine”, Downing Street said in a statement.

King to meet Zelensky

10:30 , Miriam Burrell

The King will hold an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today, Buckingham Palace has said.

Mr Zelensky will be greeted in the Palace quadrangle before being taken to meet the monarch inside the royal residence.

Zelensky and Sunak last met in Kyiv

10:27 , Miriam Burrell

Volodymyr Zelensky and Rishi Sunak met last when the Prime Minister visited Kyiv, Ukaine’s capital, in November.

The Ukrainian President’s visit to the UK is believed to be his second foreign visit since the conflict started.

He visited Joe Biden in the White House in December and also addressed Congress.

Mr Zelensky’s trip to the UK comes almost a year after he made a virtual address to the UK Parliament.

Read more here.

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky last met in Kyiv (PA)

Why is Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the UK?

10:22 , Miriam Burrell

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will use his surprise visit to the UK to see his country’s troops being trained by the British armed forces.

Rishi Sunak is expanding the training offered by the UK to include fighter jet pilots and marines, and has promised an “immediate surge” of military equipment including longer-range weapons.

Downing Street said the Government is following a “two-pronged” approach, with more military kit now to counter a spring offensive by Russia, with long-term support for the future.

Although Ukraine is desperate for fighter jets immediately to counter the Russian air force, the length of the required training means that No 10 has said the pilot programme is a “long-term capability investment”.