London Politics latest LIVE: Tories lose Tiverton and Honiton, Wakefield by-elections as Oliver Dowden resigns as chairman

The Liberal Democrats’ by-election candidate Richard Foord and his wife Kate are greeted by supporters (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Tory party suffered a double blow on Friday as voters rejected the Conservatives in two crunch by-elections, leading to the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden.

In Tiverton and Honiton the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield.

The contests, triggered by the resignation of disgraced Tories, offered voters the chance to give their verdict on the Prime Minister just weeks after 41 per cent of his own MPs cast their ballots against him.

Mr Dowden said in a letter of resignation to Mr Johnson that the defeats in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield are the “latest in a run of very poor results for our party”.

Tiverton and Honiton: The night in pictures

06:50 , Elly Blake

Volunteers at the Tiverton and Honiton count (Getty Images)

Conservative candidate Helen Hurford and Lib Dem winner Richard Foord shake hands following result (REUTERS)

Richard Foord after winning by-election (REUTERS)

Conservative MP: Oliver Dowden ‘not to blame’ for by-election results

06:44 , Elly Blake

Simon Hoare, the Tory chair of the Northern Ireland select committee, has said Oliver Dowden is “not to blame” for the by-election results.

Defending his “friend”, Mr Hoare tweeted: “An honourable letter from an honourable man.

“@OliverDowden is not to blame for these results. Since 2015 I have always been proud to call Oliver a friend. Never more so than today.”

An honourable letter from an honourable man. @OliverDowden is not to blame for these results. Since 2015 I have always been proud to call Oliver a friend. Never more so than today. https://t.co/XUAgcrFrdu — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) June 24, 2022

Wakefield: The night in pictures

06:39 , Elly Blake

Wakefield by-election count (Getty Images)

Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed waits for declaration (Getty Images)

Labour candidate Simon Lightwood wins (Getty Images)

A historic night: how the wins compare

06:29 , Sarah Harvey

The Conservatives’ defeat at the polls in Tiverton & Honiton and Wakefield is the first time in more than 30 years that a government has lost two by-elections on the same day.

More from a jubilant Simon Lightwood

06:25 , Sarah Harvey

Mr Lightwood thanked his campaign team for "the countless hours and sacrifices you have made to ensure we turn Wakefield red again".

He said: "In this election, we offered a vision for Wakefield that was positive, full of ideas, hope and aspiration, all guided by the principle that politics should be about creating a better country for us all

"Only Keir Starmer's Labour Party has the vision and the ideas to make life better for everybody in this country.

"We will restore trust and integrity in British politics, and build an economy that tackles the root causes of poverty whilst lifting the aspirations of all.

"My message to the people of Wakefield is this: I will restore trust in our politics by working night and day to address the issues which you care about."

New Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood on his win

06:23 , Sarah Harvey

New Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood has said "the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight".

In his speech after being declared the winner of the West Yorkshire by-election, he said: "Tonight, the people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said unreservedly: 'Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated'.

"It's not acceptable that a quarter of our children in Wakefield live in poverty, it's not acceptable that hundreds of people leave A&E every month without being treated because of record NHS waiting times, and it's not acceptable that convictions for crimes like robbery have fallen by almost half in the past five years.

"People in Wakefield and across the country are sick of the deceit and dishonesty of this Government."

Oliver Dowden resigns as chairman of Tory party

06:05 , Sarah Harvey

Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative Party after it suffered two by-election defeats, saying in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that "someone must take responsibility".

“Yesterday's Parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor result for our party," Mr Dowden wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

"Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.

"We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office."

Lib Dems MP says win is ‘absolutely staggering'

06:03 , Sarah Harvey

Richard Foord, the newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, described his victory as "absolutely staggering".

Speaking just after the vote was declared on Friday morning, he said: "This result is absolutely staggering, we weren't expecting a win, let alone a win of this scale."

Mr Foord added: "We have been noticing that momentum has been shifting from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats over the course of this campaign and particularly in recent days because of the very positive agenda we were setting out.

"But this is absolutely seismic and we have overturned the biggest majority in parliamentary by-election history and it really sent a very clear message to this Government."

Historic by-election win

06:02 , Sarah Harvey

The Conservatives' defeat at the polls in Tiverton & Honiton and Wakefield is the first time in more than 30 years that a government has lost two by-elections on the same day.

The previous occasion was on November 7 1991, when the Conservative government of John Major lost the seat of Langbaurgh in Cleveland to Labour and also Kincardine & Deeside in east Scotland to the Liberal Democrats.

A double by-election loss for a government is so rare in British politics that it has now happened only seven times since the Second World War.

The Liberal Democrats needed a swing of at least 22.8 percentage points to win Tiverton & Honiton - in other words, 23 in every 100 people in the constituency who voted Conservative at the 2019 general election needed to switch directly to the Lib Dems.

In the event they managed a swing of 29.9 points: large enough to rank as the sixth biggest swing against a government since 1945 in a by-election that saw a change in both party and MP.