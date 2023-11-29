London politics watch LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid growing row with Greece over Elgin Marbles

Rishi Sunak is going head-to-head with Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday as the row with Greece over the Elgin Marbles intensifies and the Tory party appears split on immigration policies.

The PM is embroiled in a deepening war of words with Athens after cancelling a meeting with Greek leader Adonis Georgiades.

Downing Street said the talks were agreed on the basis that the Greek PM would not publicly lobby for the return of the ancient sculptures that are on display as part of the British Museum’s collection. But Greece has denied the claim.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of “stamping his feet” and “petulant walking away”.

It is the first PMQs since official figures published last week showed net migration reached a record high of 745,000 in 2022, prompting Tory calls for curbs.

Mr Sunak is also facing MPs during what is expected to be a bombshell day at the Covid inquiry, with ex deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries, former deputy PM Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid appearing.

What is the Elgin Marbles row?

11:35

A diplomatic row over the Elgin Marbles was triggered on Tuesday when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

No 10 claimed Mr Mitsotakis had reneged on assurances not to campaign publicly for the return of the Parthenon artefacts, which are on display as part of the British Museum’s collection. But Greece has denied the claim.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of “stamping his feet” and “petulant walking away”.

Visitors viewing the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, at the British Museum in London in January (AFP via Getty Images)

Greece’s foreign minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has since pushed for Athens to take back the statues, as he attended a summit with Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron.

Mr Gerapetritis said Greece’s call for the marble effigies to be returned from the British Museum was based on “history” and “justice”.

The sculptures once adorned the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens.

They were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, while Athens was still under the rule of the Ottoman Empire and have been in the British Museum since 1816.

Athens wants them back, with Mr Mitsotakis claiming their removal was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Sunak to appear at PMQs as rows over Elgin Marbles and immigration intensify

11:30

Rishi Sunak is at midday due to go head-to-head with Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, as the row with Greece over the Elgin Marbles intensifies and the Tory party appears split on immigration policies.

Follow along for live updates.