London politics latest LIVE: Tory MP John Baron pulls support for Boris ahead of new cost-of-living announcement

A Tory MP has pulled his support for Boris Johnson as the Government attempts to move on from the Sue Gray partygate report with a new £10billion cost-of-living support package.

John Baron, Tory MP for Basildon and Billericay said, on Thursday morning, he could no longer give the the prime minister “the benefit of the doubt”.

He said: “The most serious charge against the prime minister is that of knowingly misleading parliament. Given the scale of rule-breaking in No 10, I can not accept that the prime minister was unaware.

“Therefore, his repeated assurances in parliament that there was no rule-breaking is simply not credible.”

It comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a windfall tax on energy companies, despite previously resisting calls for the measure.

The one-off tax will go towards doubling the controversial £200 energy bill rebate, while the requirement to repay the money will be scrapped, reports have suggested.

The intervention comes after energy regulator, Ofgem, announced the energy cap would rise by a further £800 in October, bringing the typical household energy bill to £2,800 a year. It is thought the price cap increase could push close to 12 million people into fuel poverty.

Tory MP withdraws support for PM

09:57 , Bill Mcloughlin

He added: “Parliament is the beating heart of our nation. To knowingly mislead it can not be tolerated, no matter the issue.

“Whether or not the prime minister is an asset to the party or the country is of less importance.”

The MP concluded, saying he no longer supports the Prime Minister and that “I can no longer give him the benefit of the doubt”.

John Baron (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

‘We recognise there’s a significant challenge’, says Steve Barclay

09:36 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said he would not discuss details of the statement ahead of its announcement to the House of Commons.

He told BBC Breakfast: “What I can tell you is we have said we recognise there’s a significant challenge coming this autumn. We need to take targeted action to address that.

“If you look at the comments from people like Paul Johnson of the IFS this morning, I very much agree with him in terms of what he has set out on the need for us to take measures to affect those that are particularly hard-pressed.

“The detail of how we do that will obviously be first announced to the Commons.”

Steve Barclay has avoided confirming whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a windfall tax in his statement.

Rishi Sunak announcement a ‘distraction’ from Sue Gray report, says Labour

09:29 , Bill Mcloughlin

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up, housing and communities secretary suggested the new cost of living support package is being used to distract from the damning report into lockdown-breaking parties.

She told Sky News: “I strongly suspect there will be action today - it’s been breached into the papers - but also because, several times over the last few months, the prime minister has taken action when he’s been in real trouble in order to distract from the troubles in Government.”

Ms Nandy went on: “And what was striking yesterday is that the debate that was happening very publicly in the House of Commons amongst Conservative MPs and ministers, about what the prime minister has done, was very much about whether it was in the interest of the Conservative Party to junk him or not.

"Still the country was completely cut out of this conversation. The debate wasn't 'have we done the wrong thing? Is this in the interest of the country that we have a prime minister that cannot be trusted'?

“The debate was 'are we going to win the next election or not with this man in charge'?"