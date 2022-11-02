London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces pressure over tax rises, migrant crisis as he prepares for PMQs

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)

Rishi Sunak is facing pressure over tax raises and the migrant crisis in southern England as he prepares for his second Prime Minister’s Questions.

He wil face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs in the House of Commons at 12pm in his first full week as prime minister.

Mr Sunak is expected to face scrutiny over overcrowding issues in the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, where 4,000 people were held. Some families were said to have been sleeping on the floor and there were reports of outbreaks of disease.

The Prime Minister is also attempting to distance himself from Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments where she compared the migrant small boat crossings to an “invasion”. Almost 40,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak told his Cabinet that the UK would always be a welcoming country, while Ms Braverman said a “whole Government approach” would be needed to tackle the migrant crisis.

It comes as Mr Sunak is set to sign off on raising taxes as he looks to plug a £50bn hole in public finances.

The Treasury warned that tax rises are on the way after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Mr Sunak met on Tuesday morning. It is reported that the pair are eyeing fixing income tax bands, so they can increase receipts as wages grow.

It comes ahead of the November 17 Autumn Atatement.

Transport Secretary: Matt Hancock failing in his job

08:34 , Miriam Burrell

Matt Hancock is failing in his job as an MP by going on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

He slammed the former Health Secretary for agreeing to fly to Australia to take part in the jungle show.

He told Sky News: “As a former Chief Whip, I very much support the decision the Chief Whip has taken which is Members of Parliament’s first responsibility when Parliament is sitting is to serve their constituents.

“The Chief Whip has made the position clear which he has made a decision that going on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ is not compatible with doing your job properly as a Member of Parliament.”

Matt Hancock (AP)

'Lack of consultation’ over asylum seekers in hotels

08:21 , Miriam Burrell

A council leader has accused the Home Office of showing a “total lack of consultation and engagement” over hosting asylum seekers in hotels.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council chief executive Sheila Oxtoby told BBC Radio 4 that two properties running as successful hotels in a prime tourism area have been selected to accommodate asylum seekers.

“That’s what we object to – the method and process upon how they have been selected and the total lack of consultation and engagement with us as the local council.”

Ms Oxtoby added there were limits to the number of refugees that her council would take and urged the Government to recognise immigration is a “national issue”.

‘No simple solutions’ to overcrowding at Manston

08:11 , Miriam Burrell

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the intense pressure at the Manston migrant processing centre will not be solved overnight.

Hundreds of migrants have been moved out after fears the overcrowding became dangerous when 4,000 were at the site on Monday.

Mr Harper told Sky News that work was ongoing to get migrants from the site quicker but said “it is reasonable to say it is not going to happen overnight”.

“There are no simple solutions here. They’re very difficult. The Government is putting the steps in place to procure more accommodation.”