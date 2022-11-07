London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak to call for ‘global mission for clean growth’ at COP27 summit

Josh Salisbury
·3 min read
Rishi Sunak will call for a “global mission for clean growth” as he joins other world leaders at the start of the latest COP27 international climate change talks in Egypt.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will look to realise pledges made at last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, with more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies.

However, Mr Sunak, who initially said he wouldn’t attend the conference, has faced criticism at home for the Government’s opposition to new onshore wind and the issuing of new oil and gas licences.

In his opening address on Monday, around 4pm UK time, he will say it is essential countries stick to commitments made in Glasgow if the world is to avoid the worst impact of climate change.

Mr Sunak is expected to say: “By honouring the pledges we made in Glasgow, we can turn our struggle against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth.

“And we can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. That’s a legacy we could be proud of.”

Mr Sunak’s attendance at the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh alongside leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron marks his first outing on the international stage since becoming Prime Minister last month.

Sturgeon: COP27 must implement pledges made at Glasgow

07:43 , Josh Salisbury

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is important that COP27 builds on COP26, which took place in Glasgow last year.

Speaking from Cop27 in Egypt, she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think Glasgow was a success, we didn't get everything that had been hoped for going into Glasgow but I think the feeling coming out of COP26 was that it was a good foundation to build on.

"It will only count if it is implemented, the commitments around keeping 1.5 degrees alive, the commitments around climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, crucially loss and damage, that now has to be implemented and this COP here in Egypt is all about implementation.

"So, what happens here over the next couple of weeks is absolutely crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive and, to be blunt about it, saving the planet for generations to come."

Sunak can attend COP27 because of ‘vast amount of work’ done on budget - Shapps

07:38 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of all the developments of the opening day of the COP27 conference.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said this morning Rishi Sunak is able to attend COP27 because of the “vast amount" of work that has been completed on the forthcoming autumn budget.

He told Sky News: "I think the Chancellor is still working very hard on it and I know that I've been working with the PM, the Chancellor ... on the business, the climate, the energy aspects of that.

"I think the vast amount of work's been done and so (Mr Sunak) felt it was appropriate to leave the country. But as ever ... his first priority is to make sure that, particularly with that rather choppy period that we've been through, that things are stabilised here."

