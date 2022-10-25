London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak to take over as Prime Minister after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak will become the country’s next prime minister after meeting with the King on Tuesday and will outline his plan for Britain in a speech to the public.

The UK’s youngest leader in modern history will address the country outside Downing St about 11.35am before he begins building a new Cabinet in a bid to unite a fractious Tory party.

But before he gets the keys to No10, Liz Truss will hold her final Cabinet meeting and deliver a farewell speech before she travels to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with King Charles.

Mr Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race, in a stunning turnaround from his loss to Liz Truss just weeks ago.

The former Chancellor will become the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

While his team remain tight-lipped about the possible make-up of a new Cabinet, his long-time backers Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, Commons Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride and ex-chief whip Mark Harper were tipped to be in it.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is widely expected to stay while Ms Mordaunt is expected to get some kind of promotion.

Sunak ‘just another Conservative who won’t deliver'

07:26 , Miriam Burrell

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said Rishi Sunak is “ just another Conservative who won’t deliver on the values of the people”.

He told the BBC: “We think we need a general election now, we believe that, but it’s increasingly clear the Conservatives don’t trust the British people.

“They’re not going to give people a say and, let me tell you, people are furious about that.

“We’re happy to work with any MP who’s willing to give the people a chance to have their say.”

He added: “I think (Sunak) is going to deliver public spending cuts. I’m not convinced he’s going to look after the less well-off in society.”

(PA Wire)

Who is tipped to be in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet?

07:15 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak’s long-time backers Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, Commons Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride and ex-chief whip Mark Harper are tipped to be in his Cabinet.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in to steady Liz Truss’s ailing Government, is widely expected to keep the keys to No 11.

Penny Mordaunt, who bowed out of the leadership race as she failed to get 100 nominations from Tory MPs, is expected to get some kind of promotion – with some speculating that she could replace Mr Cleverly as foreign secretary.

(PA Archive)

What is happening today?

07:09 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Liz Truss will hold her final Cabinet meeting at 9am and then deliver a farewell speech outside No10 at 10.15am.

She will travel to Buckingham Palace to have her final audience with King Charles III.

It will then be Rishi Sunak’s turn meet with the King, and the monarch will invite him to form the next government.

After officially being appointed as prime minister, the new Tory leader is expected to then travel back to Downing Street.

Mr Sunak will address the country on the steps of No10 at about 11.35am.

The new prime minister will then form a Cabinet.