London politics latest LIVE: Gary Lineker to return to hosting this weekend as BBC commits to social media review

Gary Lineker is to return to Match Of The Day on Saturday after he was taken off air over his tweets criticising the government’s migration policy.

Lineker “stepped back” from his presenting duties on Friday, after criticism of the Illegration Migration Bill, prompting fellow pundits to refuse to present footballing programmes, leaving the BBC sports schedule in chaos.

In a statement released on Monday, BBC Director General Tim Davie said: “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Mr Davie said the corporation would launch an independent review into its social media guidelines, with a particular focus on freelancers outside news and current affairs.

Lineker said in the statement: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

He wrote on Twitter: “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.”

It comes as MPs are set to debate the Bill in the Commons on Monday.

The legislation to crack down on Channel crossings - which would remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means - sparked furore when it was unveiled by Home Secretary Suella Braverman last Tuesday.

Downing Street ‘pleased’ Lineker row has been resolved

13:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Downing Street has said it is “pleased” that the row between the BBC and Gary Lineker has been brought to an end.

While they refused to say whether the Prime Minister has confidence in BBC director general Tim Davie, a No10 spokesman said: “We are pleased that this situation has been resolved and that fans will be able to watch Match Of The Day as normal this weekend.”

BBC surrendered in Gary Lineker row, says former executive

12:32 , Josh Salisbury

Former BBC news executive Sir Craig Oliver said asking Gary Lineker to return as host of Match Of The Day was a “capitulation" by the corporation.

The ex-controller of English news at BBC Global News also said the BBC is “always going to be a political football in British politics” and needs to “stand up and be clear”.

Sir Craig, who was later the Downing Street communications chief when David Cameron was prime minister, also told BBC News: “I think what's happened here is Gary Lineker 1 - BBC credibility nil.

“The reality is the BBC today has announced it will have a review of its social media guidelines. In fact, it needs a review of how it handles crisis like these."

Sir Craig said the corporation has been in a position where it was “slow to react", made the “wrong choice" when it asked Lineker to step back from his presenting role, which led to other BBC sports staff refusing to do their shows and "chaos" in the programming schedule before reversing course.

“I think it's a total mess," he added.

No10 refuses to be drawn on whether PM has confidence in BBC chairman

12:22 , Josh Salisbury

Downing Street has refused to say whether the Prime Minister has confidence in Tim Davie following the Gary Lineker row, stressing that the choice of BBC director-general was a matter for the corporation.

“The director-General is appointed by the BBC and it's a matter for them,” said a No10 spokesperson.

“I'm simply pointing to the fact that he's appointed by the BBC and it's a matter for them,” the spokesman added when pressed by reporters.

Asked about the Prime Minister's position on the licence fee, the spokesman said: “We remain committed to the licence fee for the rest of the current charter. But we've been clear that the BBC's funding model faces major challenges due to changes in the way people consume media.

“And it's necessary to look at ways to ensure long-term sustainability."

MPs to debate controversial asylum plan this afternoon

12:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The clash between Gary Lineker and the BBC broke out after the presenter criticised legislation proposed by the government in a bid to clamp down on Channel crossings.

Mr Lineker had on Twitter described the controversial plan - which would remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means - as “an immeasurably cruel policy”.

MPs are due to debate the bill this afternoon, when it comes before the House of Commons for its second reading.

Read a full breakdown of the Illegal Migration Bill and how it would be enforced here, or listen to the Standard’s Political Editor Nicholas Cecil explain the plan on The Leader podcast.

BBC Board says time is right for social media guidance review

11:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The BBC Board has said in a statement that it “welcomes the fact that the executive has reached an agreement following the disruption of the weekend”.

It added: “Impartiality is a cornerstone of the BBC. We believe this is the right time to look at the clarity of the BBC’s social media guidance and how it is applied.

“We will support the executive in its continuing work to ensure the organisation delivers world-class, impartial content for all audiences.”

Lineker refuses to answer questions as he leaves his home in London

11:37 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker refused to answer questions from reporters as he left his home in Barnes, south-west London on Monday morning after his return to the BBC was announced.

Taking his dog out for a walk, the Match Of The Day host told reporters: “I’ve already said what I’m going to say on Twitter.

“If I say anything more now it just encourages people to doorstep me.”

Mr Lineker refused to respond when he was asked: “Do you stand by what you said?”, “Have you won?”, “Is this a victory for common sense?” and “Has Tim Davie apologised to you personally?”.

As photographers took pictures, he said: “Right that’s enough – you’ve got your pictures”.

‘Can we go back to arguing about VAR?'

11:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Conor McNamara, an MOTD commentator who was among those to pull out of the show in solidarity with Lineker, has penned a light-hearted tweet following the agreement reached by the BBC.

Lineker to make BBC come-back on Saturday

11:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker will make his return to the BBC on Saturday when he is set to cover the FA Cup’s quarter-finals, according to the media organisation.

The Match of the Day star will present as Manchester City comes head-to-head with Burnley at the Etihad stadium at 5.45pm, with coverage beginning on BBC One at 5.25pm.

Labour welcomes BBC decision, calls for Government action

11:09 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Labour has welcomed the announcement that Gary Lineker will return to Match Of The Day and called on the Government to examine how it can protect a “truly independent and impartial BBC”.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: “This is welcome and we will all be pleased to see Gary Lineker and football coverage back on the BBC this weekend. A review of the BBC’s social media guidelines is clearly needed.

“But much bigger questions remain about the impartiality and independence of the BBC from government pressures.

“The Tory government have long wanted to undermine the BBC. They appointed a BBC chair now subject to investigation over his personal links to the Conservative Party. The ongoing uncertainties around the future of the BBC are keeping it over a barrel and making it susceptible to political campaigns orchestrated by ministers, MPs and the right-wing press.

“As well as a review of the BBC’s social media guidelines, this saga should prompt the Government to examine how it protects and promotes a truly independent and impartial BBC.”

Staff who stepped back in solidarity with Lineker were in ‘very difficult situation’, says BBC boss

10:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Tim Davie has said he “respects the views” of staff at BBC Sport after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to appear on air during the weekend after Gary Lineker was told to step back from Match Of The Day.

The director-general of the corporation was asked if he is “out of touch” with staff, for not predicting the backlash which led to reduced sports programming being shown over the weekend.

“[Sports presenters] were obviously put in a very difficult situation,” Mr Davie told BBC News on Monday.

Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie (PA Wire)

“I think people across the BBC…are all very passionate about our standing as an impartial broadcaster, so important in this world, and this affair tells you how polarised debate has become.

“I want to fight for a BBC where we can have proper calm debate (and) facilitate free speech.”

Lineker thanks BBC director general, says he has ‘an almost impossible job’

10:41 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Keir Starmer: BBC chairman’s position ‘increasingly untenable'

10:38 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Sir Keir Starmer has described BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s position as “increasingly untenable” over the Gary Lineker row.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of news that the Match Of The Day presenter will return to the show, the Labour Party eader said: “I think Richard Sharp’s position is increasingly untenable.

Labour leader Keir Starmer (PA Wire)

“I think most people watching the complete mess of the last few days would say how on earth is he still in position and Gary Lineker has been taken off air?

“This is a mess of the BBC’s own making, they need to sort it out and sort it out fast.”

‘I did the right thing’ says BBC director general

10:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

BBC director general Tim Davie said there have been “no easy answers” and he did the “right thing” after the corporation asked Gary Lineker to step away from Match Of The Day.

“I’ve always said we need to take proportionate action, and for some people…we’ve taken too severe action, others think we’re being too lenient,” Mr Davie has said in an interview with BBC News.

“There’s never been an easy solution but asking Gary to step back off air, I think, was a significant thing and now we look forward with this agreement, moving forward to resolve things and get back to business as usual.”

On whether he had reached an agreement on social media with Lineker after the presenter was announced to be coming back on air, Mr Davie said the presenter will “abide by the editorial guidelines” until a review has taken place.

He added: “I think it was a very big moment in terms of us saying we have to take stock here, we have to take action, we did take action which we thought was proportionate and as the BBC we did the right thing, I did the right thing.”

Alastair Campbell praises Lineker’s ‘professionalism and integrity'

10:28 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former journalist and Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has praised Gary Lineker for his “professionalism, accountability and integrity” and Tim Davie for “admitting they got it wrong” after the BBC’s apology.

Lineker praises UK as ‘country of predominantly tolerant people'

10:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Lineker will abide by current social media rules until review carried out, says BBC boss

10:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker will continue to abide by the BBC’s current social media guidelines until a full review has been carried out, the corporation reports.

The BBC has unveiled plans for an independent review of its social media policies for staff, with a particular focus on those such as Mr Lineker who work outside of new and current affairs.

In an interview with the BBC, Director General Tim Davie has said: “Gary has agreed to abide by the guidance whilst the independent review takes place.”

BBC Director-General’s statement in full

10:19 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, said in a statement released at 10am: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this. The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (PA Archive)

“The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.

“Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

My difficult few days doesn’t compare to plight of refugees, says Lineker

10:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker says he ‘cannot wait’ to return to presenting after BBC agreement reached

10:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

BBC confirms Gary Lineker’s return and review of social media guidelines

10:07 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker will return to presenting MOTD this weekend, the BBC has confirmed, while the corporation is also set to review its social media guidelines.

BBC managers have reached a deal with Lineker, after he was accused of breaching impartiality rules with comments he made on Twitter criticising the government’s asylum policy.

In a statement released at 10am, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Mr Davie also announced the BBC will be holding an “independent review into its social media guidelines”, which will focus on those such as Lineker, who work in roles outside of news and current affairs.

Lineker added in the statement: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

Lineker will be allowed to tweet with ‘no restrictions’, say reports

09:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

According to the i newspaper, Gary Lineker will be allowed to continute tweeting about politics with “no restrictions” as part of a deal struck with the BBC in the wake of his impartiality row.

A full statement is expected to be released by the corporation at 10am.

Gary Lineker to return to BBC and receive apology - reports

09:47 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Gary Lineker is set to return to presenting Match of the Day following a row with the BBC over his comments on the government’s Illegal Migration Bill, according to reports.

Lineker ”stepped back” from the weekend’s edition of the flagship football show after he reportedly breached the corporation’s rules on impartiality, when he slammed the bill on Twitter as “an immeasurably cruel policy”.

According to reports, Lineker will return to presenting MotD this weekend and will receive an apologyfrom the BBC.

What is the Illegal Migration Bill, and why is it controversial?

09:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Illegal Migration Bill is legislation designed to crack down on people crossing the English Channel on small boats.

Unveiled in the Commons last Tuesday by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the controversial policy would see refugees arriving by boats detained, removed and banned for life from claiming asylum in the UK.

Critics have warned the bill is “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship.

The new bill is designed to clamp down on people crossing the Channel in small boats (PA Archive)

The United Nations’ refugee agency urged MPs and peers to block the “profoundly” concerning plan, while human rights organisation Amnesty International UK said it contained nothing “fair, humane or even practical” and described it as a “shocking new low”.

But the Prime Minister and Home Secretary have defended the plans, with Rishi Sunak saying: “Stopping the boats is not just my priority, it’s the people’s priority.”

Furore grows over government’s controversial asylum policy

09:05 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

We’ll be bringing you everything you need to know as the row continues over the government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill.

The bill faces its second reading in the House of Commons this afternoon, when it will be debated by MPs and will reportedly face challenge from the Tory backbenches.

Meanwhile, the BBC and Gary Lineker are reportedly close to reaching an agreement after he allegedly breached the corporation’s impartiality rules when he criticised the bill on Twitter as “an immeasurably cruel policy”.

Follow along throughout the day as we bring you all the latest updates.