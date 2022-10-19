London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to set out new ‘plan’ for Government at PMQs, says James Cleverly

Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to meet the European Research Group of Tory MPs in the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Liz Truss will be setting out a new “plan” for Government at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, a Cabinet minister said after the Prime Miniser tore up her previous blueprint for Britain.

Ms Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer, having been forced to dump her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.

It comes amid more gloomy economic news with inflation reaching a fresh 40-year high of 10.1 per cent in September, pushed largely by spiralling costs of food - which increased by 14.6 per cent.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday morning warned Tory MPs against “defenestrating” another Prime Minister.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “The Prime Minister has got a plan. She will be setting it out today at PMQs and the Chancellor will be setting out his plan in just over a week’s time.”

He said he understood the frustration among Tory MPs over the turmoil in Government and the blitz of U-turns on tax cuts and the energy bills support package.

“Being angry, I get, I totally get it, but that’s an emotional response it’s not a plan,” he added.