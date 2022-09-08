London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to unveil plan to tackle soaring energy bills

Miriam Burrell
·5 min read
London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to unveil plan to tackle soaring energy bills

Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil her energy support package for households and businesses just days into the job.

The new Tory leader will announce the government’s plan to help millions pay for soaring energy bills this winter at the House of Commons on Thursday.

It is expected to freeze household bills at around £2,500 but it’s unclear how this will be paid for, with Ms Truss ruling out imposing a windfall tax on unexpected profits made by oil and gas companies.

The package is reported to cost up to £150 billion.

By ruling out a windfall tax, Labour has accused Britain’s new leader of writing a “blank cheque” to oil and gas giants making £170 billion in excess profits.

Downing Street has indicated the moratorium on fracking in England could also be lifted in the energy package, despite the 2019 Conservative manifesto opposing an end to the ban without science showing it can be done safely.

What is fracking?

08:27 , Miriam Burrell

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

(Press Association Images)
(Press Association Images)

Businesses call for price per unit of energy to be fixed

08:21 , Miriam Burrell

Martin McTague of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has called on the government to fix the price per unit of energy for small enterprises.

The body’s national chairman told Sky News: “I’ve been in business for 35 years and this is about as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There are businesses literally hanging on by their fingernails.

“The urgency of this can’t be overstated.

“What we’re hoping we see is that the price per unit of energy will be fixed and any of the shortfall will be picked up by Government borrowing.”

Energy companies pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

08:07 , Miriam Burrell

Oil and gas giants making billions of pounds of extra profits are paying their “fair share of taxation,” Levelling-up Secretary Simon Clarke has said.

“The reality is that if companies are making large profits then of course they will also be paying large amounts in tax to the Exchequer,” he told Sky News.

“There is already a windfall tax which was introduced earlier this year.

”It’s worth remembering oil and gas companies pay double the main rate of Corporation Tax, 40p in the Pound compard to 19p as the main rate.

“It’s not as though they don’t pay their fair share of taxation.”

Energy bills freeze ‘has to be real and funded fairly'

07:45 , Miriam Burrell

Energy bills should remain capped at their current £1971, Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero Ed Miliband has said.

He told the BBC it is right for the government to introduce a universal freeze on energy bills, but “it has to be a real freeze and funded fairly”.

Mr Miliband claimed Liz Truss’s priorities do not wash with the British public.

“I worry Liz Truss is going to make decisions which don’t spread the burden fairly,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“She’s got a proposal to cancel the rise in corporation tax... that is going to cost £17 billion. We know that our public services are struggling in the most terrible way.

“I dont think the right priority is massive tax cuts for businesses.”

(PA Media)
(PA Media)

Truss to scrap ban on fracking - reports

07:37 , Miriam Burrell

Liz Truss is set to announce she is scrapping the ban on fracking, the Daily Telegraph reports.

She is tipped to follow through on her leadership vow to end opposition to shale gas extraction in places where it is backed by local communities.

The new PM will also confirm she is scrapping green levies on energy bills and declare her support for more North Sea drilling, according to reports.

Clarke: UK ‘desperately vulnerable’

07:29 , Miriam Burrell

The UK’s dependence on Russian gas has left it “desperately vulnerable” and “that has to end”, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has said.

He told Sky News: “The sun is not shining right now, this is a global storm and the UK is like the rest of the West and responding to a situation that is not our making.

“I absolutely believe the state should live within its means whenever possible.

“What we cannot do is just allow this situation to play out without decisive intervention which will provide a lasting framework.”

Mr Clarke said gas from Russia “has underpinned” the UK and that “dependence has left us desperately vulnerable”.

“That has to end,” he added.

Energy announcement expected mid-morning

07:22 , Miriam Burrell

It is being reported that the Prime Minister will reveal her energy plan at around 11.15am in the House of Commons.

The announcement is expected to be made in the form of a general debate and not a ministerial statement.

This means the government does not have to publish details in advance and Ms Truss does not have to face sustained questions from MPs.

(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)
(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

What can be expected from Liz Truss’s energy bill?

07:09 , Miriam Burrell

Liz Truss has promised to take immediate action to help families and businesses pay for their soaring energy bills this winter.

Ofgem announced the price cap is set to increase by 80 per cent in October from £1,971 to £3,549, and that is set to continue.

Ms Truss has blamed the skyrocketing prices on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

She is expected to announce a freeze on energy bills at around £2,500 but this will not be paid for by a windfall tax.

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News on Thursday that the government is taking “meaningful action to address the concerns people will be feeling”.

Mr Putin has weaponised gas as a way to break the Western resolve, Mr Clarke said. Britain needs “solutions with a lasting framework”, he added.

(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g