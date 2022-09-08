London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to unveil plan to tackle soaring energy bills

Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil her energy support package for households and businesses just days into the job.

The new Tory leader will announce the government’s plan to help millions pay for soaring energy bills this winter at the House of Commons on Thursday.

It is expected to freeze household bills at around £2,500 but it’s unclear how this will be paid for, with Ms Truss ruling out imposing a windfall tax on unexpected profits made by oil and gas companies.

The package is reported to cost up to £150 billion.

By ruling out a windfall tax, Labour has accused Britain’s new leader of writing a “blank cheque” to oil and gas giants making £170 billion in excess profits.

Downing Street has indicated the moratorium on fracking in England could also be lifted in the energy package, despite the 2019 Conservative manifesto opposing an end to the ban without science showing it can be done safely.

What is fracking?

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

Businesses call for price per unit of energy to be fixed

Martin McTague of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has called on the government to fix the price per unit of energy for small enterprises.

The body’s national chairman told Sky News: “I’ve been in business for 35 years and this is about as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There are businesses literally hanging on by their fingernails.

“The urgency of this can’t be overstated.

“What we’re hoping we see is that the price per unit of energy will be fixed and any of the shortfall will be picked up by Government borrowing.”

Energy companies pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Oil and gas giants making billions of pounds of extra profits are paying their “fair share of taxation,” Levelling-up Secretary Simon Clarke has said.

“The reality is that if companies are making large profits then of course they will also be paying large amounts in tax to the Exchequer,” he told Sky News.

“There is already a windfall tax which was introduced earlier this year.

”It’s worth remembering oil and gas companies pay double the main rate of Corporation Tax, 40p in the Pound compard to 19p as the main rate.

“It’s not as though they don’t pay their fair share of taxation.”

Energy bills freeze ‘has to be real and funded fairly'

Energy bills should remain capped at their current £1971, Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero Ed Miliband has said.

He told the BBC it is right for the government to introduce a universal freeze on energy bills, but “it has to be a real freeze and funded fairly”.

Mr Miliband claimed Liz Truss’s priorities do not wash with the British public.

“I worry Liz Truss is going to make decisions which don’t spread the burden fairly,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“She’s got a proposal to cancel the rise in corporation tax... that is going to cost £17 billion. We know that our public services are struggling in the most terrible way.

“I dont think the right priority is massive tax cuts for businesses.”

Truss to scrap ban on fracking - reports

Liz Truss is set to announce she is scrapping the ban on fracking, the Daily Telegraph reports.

She is tipped to follow through on her leadership vow to end opposition to shale gas extraction in places where it is backed by local communities.

The new PM will also confirm she is scrapping green levies on energy bills and declare her support for more North Sea drilling, according to reports.

Clarke: UK ‘desperately vulnerable’

The UK’s dependence on Russian gas has left it “desperately vulnerable” and “that has to end”, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has said.

He told Sky News: “The sun is not shining right now, this is a global storm and the UK is like the rest of the West and responding to a situation that is not our making.

“I absolutely believe the state should live within its means whenever possible.

“What we cannot do is just allow this situation to play out without decisive intervention which will provide a lasting framework.”

Mr Clarke said gas from Russia “has underpinned” the UK and that “dependence has left us desperately vulnerable”.

“That has to end,” he added.

Energy announcement expected mid-morning

It is being reported that the Prime Minister will reveal her energy plan at around 11.15am in the House of Commons.

The announcement is expected to be made in the form of a general debate and not a ministerial statement.

This means the government does not have to publish details in advance and Ms Truss does not have to face sustained questions from MPs.

What can be expected from Liz Truss’s energy bill?

Liz Truss has promised to take immediate action to help families and businesses pay for their soaring energy bills this winter.

Ofgem announced the price cap is set to increase by 80 per cent in October from £1,971 to £3,549, and that is set to continue.

Ms Truss has blamed the skyrocketing prices on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

She is expected to announce a freeze on energy bills at around £2,500 but this will not be paid for by a windfall tax.

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News on Thursday that the government is taking “meaningful action to address the concerns people will be feeling”.

Mr Putin has weaponised gas as a way to break the Western resolve, Mr Clarke said. Britain needs “solutions with a lasting framework”, he added.