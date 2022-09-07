London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to hold first Cabinet meeting after sweeping overhaul

Liz Truss will hold her first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning as her new team work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after a brutal Cabinet cull.

The new Prime Minister will also face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister’s questions, and is expected to continue with a reshuffle of Government positions.

Ms Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and Therese Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly the Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned. The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

Mr Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the new economic strategy, with fresh support possibly being announced as soon as Thursday.

In her first speech as PM, Ms Truss insisted the nation can “ride out the storm” caused by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Therese Coffey not ‘seeking to undo abortion laws'

07:42 , Miriam Burrell

The new Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary said she is “not seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws” when asked where she stands on the issue.

Therese Coffey told Sky News on Wednesday: “I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws. I’m a complete democrat, I’m not seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”

Ms Coffey said as Health Secretary her focus is on ambulances, backlogs, care and dentists - what she calls ‘ABCD’.

“I haven’t considered any of those other issues. There’s nothing more to say, as it was, or to see here.”

Therese Coffey tight-lipped on energy plan

07:37 , Miriam Burrell

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey has confirmd the details of the government’s energy plan will be announced this week, but refused to answer questions about how support for household energy bills will be funded.

Story continues

The Health Secretary told Sky News: “Aspects of energy are going to be set out during this week and people will just have to wait for the detail of that.”

“I’m sure [the plan] will assure people when they hear what will be offered.”

When pressed about how government support for households will be funded, Ms Coffey said “ultimately we receive money through taxation” but would not comment further.

(Getty Images)

In case you missed it

07:16 , Miriam Burrell

Here are some of the top players in Liz Truss’s Cabinet:

Chancellor - Kwasi Kwarteng

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary - Therese Coffey

Foreign Secretary - James Cleverly

Home Secretary - Suella Braverman

The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

Take a look at her confirmed Cabinet here.

What is happening today?

07:02 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

New prime minister Liz Truss will hold her first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning before she faces Sir Keir Starmer at her first session of Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

Ms Truss is expected to be challenged by the Labour leader about the government’s plan to tackle the energy crisis, which reportedly will involve a cap on energy bills.

She is then expected to make further government appointments for ministers of state and junior ministers.

Her new deputy prime minister, Therese Coffey, will face questions from the media on Wednesday morning.