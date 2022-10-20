London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss clings on as Prime Minister as she threatens action against rebels

(PA)

Liz Truss threatened disciplinary action against Tory MPs who failed to back her in a crunch Commons vote as she sought on Thursday to restore authority to her crisis and chaos-hit Government and to stay in No10.

However, her future as Prime Minister remained in severe doubt after a major revolt on fracking which the whips said was being treated as a “confidence” motion in the Government, the axing of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and suspension of a senior No10 aide who allegedly briefed against former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid.

There was also extraordinary confusion over whether Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy resigned for a few hours on Thursday night in the mayhem over the fracking vote.

Allegations flew that at least one Tory MP was manhandled during the voting as the Government sought to limit the size of the rebellion.

It was far from clear how Ms Truss could regain authority on her party or whether she would remove the whip from Tory MPs who failed to back her, as would be expected in a “confidence” vote or three-line whip as had been imposed for the fracking showdown.

Speculation was also rife at Westminster that dozens of MPs may now write letters of no confidence in her to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, as part of a concerted move to force her to resign. But Ms Truss appeared early on Thursday to be trying to stay in No10.

After the astonishing scenes in the Commons, a Conservative source said, in a message sent at 1.30am: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip. Throughout the day, the whips had treated the vote as a confidence motion. The minister at the despatch box was told, mistakenly, by Downing Street to say that it was not.

“However, Conservative MPs were fully aware that the vote was subject to a three line whip. The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government. Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”