London politics latest LIVE: Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘vendetta’ against Sue Gray

The shadow chancellor has accused Rishi Sunak of playing a “political gimmick” with the investigation into Sue Gray’s switch to a senior Labour role.

Rachel Reeves told Times Radio that the Prime Minister had a “political vandetta” against Ms Gray, and he was “supposed to be moving on from the era of Boris Johnson”.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Ms Gray, the partygate investigator, chose not to take part in the Governmnent probe into her departure from a high-ranking Whitehall position to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

The investigation has been paused as a result, angering some Tories, but Mr Starmer has insisted that he is “confident” Ms Gray had not broken any rules.

Ms Reeves also blamed the Government’s handling of the economy for Labour’s decision to scrap its promise to abolish tuition fees.

Meanwhile Britain’s final evacuation flight is expected to take off from Sudan on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary announced.

Key Points

Sunak vows to ‘bring more fraudsters to justice’ in new strategy

10:43 , Miriam Burrell

A new fraud strategy announced by the Government on Wednesday will include banning cold calls on all financial products, such as those relating to insurance or sham cryptocurrency schemes.

Banks will also be allowed to delay payments from being processed for longer to allow for suspect payments to be investigated.

1/ Today, we’re launching a new plan to stop scams at the source and help make it easier for people to protect themselves from fraudsters.



Click to see what we’re doing 👇 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 3, 2023

London Tory MP to stand down at next election

10:34 , Miriam Burrell

Matthew Offord has announced he will not fight the next general election, saying his time in office “has required great sacrifices in my personal and professional lives”.

Story continues

He has been the MP for Hendon since 2010 and is the first London Tory to confirm they will step down before Britain heads to the polls again next year.

London expected to see a raft of new MPs at the next election.

The capital is due to gain two new constituencies in boundary changes and veteran Labour MPs Harriet Harman, Dame Margaret Hodge and Jon Cruddas are also due to retire.

Read more here.

Matthew Offord with Justine Greening (Nigel Howard/ ES)

Labour blames Tories after dropping tuition fee pledge

10:10 , Miriam Burrell

Labour dropped its promise to ditch tuition fees because “the Tories have crashed the economy”, Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed on Wednesday.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The Tories have crashed the economy, they have brought public services to their knees and that does mean that we need to look again at what we can afford and what our priorities will be if we have the privilege to form the next government.”

Read more here.

Rachel Reeves with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire)

Protesters ‘plotting for months’ to disrupt coronation

10:00 , Miriam Burrell

Protesters have been plotting for months to disrupt the King’s coronation, security minister Tom Tugendhat suggested on Wednesday.

He emphasised that some of the threats came from overseas.

He said that the coronation and Buckingham Palace were “safe”, as one of the biggest security operations ever seen in Britain was being put in place.

It comes after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night after suspected shotgun cartridges were thorughn into the Palace grounds.

Read more about security plans here.

Sue Gray cooperating with ‘normal process’, Labour says

09:53 , Miriam Burrell

While Sue Gray has refused to speak to the Government about her role switch, she is fully cooperating with the “normal process”, Rachel Reeves has said.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) is a watchdog that investigates new jobs for ex-civil servants.

The shadow chancellor told Times Radio on Wednesday there are two investigations underway.

“There is the usual one, the ACOBA process which Sue Gray is cooperating with fully, and then there is the political gimmick one set up by Government ministers to pursue this vendetta they have got against Sue Gray.”

Read more here.