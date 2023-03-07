London politics latest LIVE: Home Secretary Suella Braverman to unveil plan to stop small boat crossings

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Getty Images)

New legislation aimed at cracking down on small boat crossings in the Channel will be announced by the Home Secretary on Tuesday.

The plan will remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means. The new rules will apply retrospectively from Tuesday to stop a rush of illegal border crossings.

Rishi Sunak has argued that his new Bill, which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership, will “take back ­control of our borders, once and for all”.

But critics have warned the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship.

Ms Braverman is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons at 12.30pm before Mr Sunak visits a command centre in the south-east of England.

Reaction to the legislation

10:27 , Miriam Burrell

The Refugee Council claims the Government’s plan will leave 45,000 people at risk of “destitution and homelessnes each year, stuck in limbo and facing long periods locked up in detention”.

The Immigration Services Union, which represents border staff, said the plans are “quite confusing” and do not seem “possible” without the Rwanda policy functioning.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer raised doubts about the legality and feasibility of the plans after the last attempt to get tough on migrants failed “to get us very far”.

The Government's plans shatter the UK’s long-standing commitment under the UN Refugee Convention to give people a fair hearing regardless of the path they have taken to reach our shores. They will simply add more cost and chaos to the system. https://t.co/FVxRCZpCZI — Refugee Council 🧡 (@refugeecouncil) March 6, 2023

What is the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill?

10:18 , Miriam Burrell

Under the new law, the Government can remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

A duty will be placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last year more than 45,000 people made the “unsafe, unnecessary and illegal journey across the Channel”.

