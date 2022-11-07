COP27 summit latest LIVE: Global warming crisis is hitting us now, warns UN chief

Josh Salisbury and Nicholas Cecil
·9 min read
COP27 summit latest LIVE: Global warming crisis is hitting us now, warns UN chief

The world is now in the grip of a global warming crisis, a UN chief warned on Monday, stressing the planet was hurtling towards catastrophic floods, heatwaves and storms.

Scientists have warned for years of the approaching climate change nightmare for millions of people across the globe.

But Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, stressed that the crisis was now hitting with more devastating floods, warmer temperatures, destroyed crops and homes, and more violent weather patterns.

At the start of the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The threat is increasing and increases every day.”

He stressed that the world was “off track” to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and get to net zero by 2050.

“The latest scientific reports show slight improvement, the emission curve is bending very, very slightly, which is a positive sign,” he added. “So, some of what we are doing is having an impact but it’s nowhere enough or fast enough.

“It’s not at the scale that is needed to avert the crisis that we - not are facing - it’s a crisis we are in and it’s a crisis that is going to just get worse and worse as the years pass.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is attending the conference, appealed to world leaders on Monday to step up the battle against global warming to protect the planet for “our children and grandchildren” as the summit began Monday.

Boris Johnson: ‘I’m the spirit of Glasgow COP26'

09:23 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson is speaking at an event hosted by the New York Times which began in the past half-an-hour.

The former Prime Minister began by introducing himself as the “spirit of Glasgow COP26.”

He said: “It’s incredible to think how much has changed since that last COP, and to be frank, how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common purpose of tackling manmade climate change.

“We defied some of the gloomier media expectations, we showed what we could do when humanity worked for an agreement, and thanks to the wisdom of the delegations ... we got some unexpectedly sizeable, nationally determined contributions.”

Government ‘supportive of discussions’ around payments to poorer countries for climate change damage

09:12 , Josh Salisbury

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government is "supportive of discussions" going on at the Cop27 climate summit about loss and damage payments.

Asked if the Government is accepting the principle of loss and damage payments to poorer countries disproportionally affected by climate change, he said: “We're accepting the principle there's a discussion to be had about this, and actually, in a sense, that's been accepted all along.

“Today for example, the Prime Minister's announcing over £65 million of assistance to developing countries to be able to produce energy in a sustainable way, there's been a tacit acceptance.

“We industrialised first and we appreciate the rest of the world needs to be able to bring themselves along as well."

Asked if the payments could therefore happen, he added: "There is a big international discussion going on, that's one of the things happening at Cop27 in Egypt and we're supportive of discussions going on, that's the British position.”

World has ‘small window’ to keep to 1.5C, warns climate scientist

08:56 , Josh Salisbury

The world has a “really, really small window" to keep to the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C, a climate scientist has said ahead of COP27.

Professor Hannah Cloke told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: “The time we have to change the course is getting shorter and shorter and shorter and there just feels like a lot of talking and no action, and as a climate scientist it is just awful, it's really, really frustrating.

“People say to scientists like me coming on your programme: stick to the facts don't frighten people, don't give your opinion - but us scientists, we've been doing that for 30 years now with increasing alarm and we just don't have this widespread action that's needed."

On whether the 1.5C target for the increase in global temperatures is still alive or "way off", she said: "We are so close to being way off, so we have this really, really small window to keep to that.

“I think most climate scientists are incredibly worried that we are not going to make it.

“To be honest it is a little bit arbitrary because every tenth of a degree that we can stop means less terrible things happening in the future, so it's a good target to have a target because it means we can take action and put our money into technology, into changing our way of living, into cutting emissions.

“What we really should focus on, the more action we take right now, the less worse things will be in the future and that means less bad floods, less bad droughts, less bad storms at the coast."

Sunak: ‘We must honour promises of Glasgow and COP26'

08:35 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has said the world must "deliver on the legacy" of last year's Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow as he started a packed day at the latest round of UN talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Today I will join leaders from across the world at (Cop27).

“For our children and grandchildren, we must deliver on the legacy of Glasgow and protect the future of the planet."

Sunak meets with EU president for COP27 talks

08:30 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks at the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

The one-on-one meeting comes amid ongoing tensions with the bloc over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As well as tackling climate change, the Ukraine war and energy crisis are also likely to feature in the two leaders' talks.

The pair smiled and thanked the media at the start of the meeting. It is the new Prime Minister's first outing on the international stage since entering No 10 a fortnight ago.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Jailed British-Egyptian activist begins ‘water strike’ as COP27 begins

08:25 , Josh Salisbury

A jailed British-Egyptian activist on hunger strike has now stopped drinking water to coincide with the start of COP27, his sister has said.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a writer and democracy activist, has been imprisoned for much of the past decade and has been on a partial hunger strike for six months in a bid to be granted UK consular access.

According to family, the activist also began a water strike around 10am local time Sunday ahead of the conference beginning in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Mr Fattah, a key figure in the 2011 Arab Spring protests, is currently serving a five-year term on charges of spreading false news.

His sister, Sanaa Seif, has spoken of her fears that her brother could die before the end of the COP27 summit. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to raise his case at the international gathering in Egypt.

Sturgeon: Rich countries have obligation to help poorer countries fight climate change

08:03 , Josh Salisbury

In additional comments during her broadcast round, Nicola Sturgeon said there is an obligation on richer countries that have largely caused climate change to help those suffering the impact of it.

She told the BBC: “I think this Cop is an opportunity for the global north and the global south to come together and have a proper, grown-up conversation about how we make progress.

“We've got to mitigate climate change, we've got to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, but as we've seen over the past year, not least in Pakistan, there are many parts of the world that are suffering loss and damage now that is irreversible and can't be mitigated against.

“There is an obligation in the spirit of solidarity for the richer countries that have largely caused climate change to now make a big effort to help those dealing with the impacts address that."

Sturgeon: COP27 must implement pledges made at Glasgow

07:43 , Josh Salisbury

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is important that COP27 builds on COP26, which took place in Glasgow last year.

Speaking from Cop27 in Egypt, she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think Glasgow was a success, we didn't get everything that had been hoped for going into Glasgow but I think the feeling coming out of COP26 was that it was a good foundation to build on.

"It will only count if it is implemented, the commitments around keeping 1.5 degrees alive, the commitments around climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, crucially loss and damage, that now has to be implemented and this COP here in Egypt is all about implementation.

"So, what happens here over the next couple of weeks is absolutely crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive and, to be blunt about it, saving the planet for generations to come."

Sunak can attend COP27 because of ‘vast amount of work’ done on budget - Shapps

07:38 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of all the developments of the opening day of the COP27 conference.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said this morning Rishi Sunak is able to attend COP27 because of the “vast amount" of work that has been completed on the forthcoming autumn budget.

He told Sky News: "I think the Chancellor is still working very hard on it and I know that I've been working with the PM, the Chancellor ... on the business, the climate, the energy aspects of that.

"I think the vast amount of work's been done and so (Mr Sunak) felt it was appropriate to leave the country. But as ever ... his first priority is to make sure that, particularly with that rather choppy period that we've been through, that things are stabilised here."

Latest Stories

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Humble, loyal, and better than ever: Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting