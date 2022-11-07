COP27 summit latest LIVE: Global warming crisis is hitting us now, warns UN chief

The world is now in the grip of a global warming crisis, a UN chief warned on Monday, stressing the planet was hurtling towards catastrophic floods, heatwaves and storms.

Scientists have warned for years of the approaching climate change nightmare for millions of people across the globe.

But Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, stressed that the crisis was now hitting with more devastating floods, warmer temperatures, destroyed crops and homes, and more violent weather patterns.

At the start of the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The threat is increasing and increases every day.”

He stressed that the world was “off track” to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and get to net zero by 2050.

“The latest scientific reports show slight improvement, the emission curve is bending very, very slightly, which is a positive sign,” he added. “So, some of what we are doing is having an impact but it’s nowhere enough or fast enough.

“It’s not at the scale that is needed to avert the crisis that we - not are facing - it’s a crisis we are in and it’s a crisis that is going to just get worse and worse as the years pass.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is attending the conference, appealed to world leaders on Monday to step up the battle against global warming to protect the planet for “our children and grandchildren” as the summit began Monday.

Boris Johnson: 'I'm the spirit of Glasgow COP26'



Boris Johnson is speaking at an event hosted by the New York Times which began in the past half-an-hour.

The former Prime Minister began by introducing himself as the “spirit of Glasgow COP26.”

He said: “It’s incredible to think how much has changed since that last COP, and to be frank, how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common purpose of tackling manmade climate change.

“We defied some of the gloomier media expectations, we showed what we could do when humanity worked for an agreement, and thanks to the wisdom of the delegations ... we got some unexpectedly sizeable, nationally determined contributions.”

Government 'supportive of discussions' around payments to poorer countries for climate change damage



Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government is "supportive of discussions" going on at the Cop27 climate summit about loss and damage payments.

Asked if the Government is accepting the principle of loss and damage payments to poorer countries disproportionally affected by climate change, he said: “We're accepting the principle there's a discussion to be had about this, and actually, in a sense, that's been accepted all along.

“Today for example, the Prime Minister's announcing over £65 million of assistance to developing countries to be able to produce energy in a sustainable way, there's been a tacit acceptance.

“We industrialised first and we appreciate the rest of the world needs to be able to bring themselves along as well."

Asked if the payments could therefore happen, he added: "There is a big international discussion going on, that's one of the things happening at Cop27 in Egypt and we're supportive of discussions going on, that's the British position.”

World has 'small window' to keep to 1.5C, warns climate scientist



The world has a “really, really small window" to keep to the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C, a climate scientist has said ahead of COP27.

Professor Hannah Cloke told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: “The time we have to change the course is getting shorter and shorter and shorter and there just feels like a lot of talking and no action, and as a climate scientist it is just awful, it's really, really frustrating.

“People say to scientists like me coming on your programme: stick to the facts don't frighten people, don't give your opinion - but us scientists, we've been doing that for 30 years now with increasing alarm and we just don't have this widespread action that's needed."

On whether the 1.5C target for the increase in global temperatures is still alive or "way off", she said: "We are so close to being way off, so we have this really, really small window to keep to that.

“I think most climate scientists are incredibly worried that we are not going to make it.

“To be honest it is a little bit arbitrary because every tenth of a degree that we can stop means less terrible things happening in the future, so it's a good target to have a target because it means we can take action and put our money into technology, into changing our way of living, into cutting emissions.

“What we really should focus on, the more action we take right now, the less worse things will be in the future and that means less bad floods, less bad droughts, less bad storms at the coast."

Sunak: 'We must honour promises of Glasgow and COP26'



Rishi Sunak has said the world must "deliver on the legacy" of last year's Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow as he started a packed day at the latest round of UN talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Today I will join leaders from across the world at (Cop27).

“For our children and grandchildren, we must deliver on the legacy of Glasgow and protect the future of the planet."

Sunak meets with EU president for COP27 talks



Rishi Sunak has met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks at the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

The one-on-one meeting comes amid ongoing tensions with the bloc over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As well as tackling climate change, the Ukraine war and energy crisis are also likely to feature in the two leaders' talks.

The pair smiled and thanked the media at the start of the meeting. It is the new Prime Minister's first outing on the international stage since entering No 10 a fortnight ago.

Jailed British-Egyptian activist begins 'water strike' as COP27 begins



A jailed British-Egyptian activist on hunger strike has now stopped drinking water to coincide with the start of COP27, his sister has said.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a writer and democracy activist, has been imprisoned for much of the past decade and has been on a partial hunger strike for six months in a bid to be granted UK consular access.

According to family, the activist also began a water strike around 10am local time Sunday ahead of the conference beginning in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Mr Fattah, a key figure in the 2011 Arab Spring protests, is currently serving a five-year term on charges of spreading false news.

His sister, Sanaa Seif, has spoken of her fears that her brother could die before the end of the COP27 summit. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to raise his case at the international gathering in Egypt.

Sturgeon: Rich countries have obligation to help poorer countries fight climate change



In additional comments during her broadcast round, Nicola Sturgeon said there is an obligation on richer countries that have largely caused climate change to help those suffering the impact of it.

She told the BBC: “I think this Cop is an opportunity for the global north and the global south to come together and have a proper, grown-up conversation about how we make progress.

“We've got to mitigate climate change, we've got to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, but as we've seen over the past year, not least in Pakistan, there are many parts of the world that are suffering loss and damage now that is irreversible and can't be mitigated against.

“There is an obligation in the spirit of solidarity for the richer countries that have largely caused climate change to now make a big effort to help those dealing with the impacts address that."

Sturgeon: COP27 must implement pledges made at Glasgow



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is important that COP27 builds on COP26, which took place in Glasgow last year.

Speaking from Cop27 in Egypt, she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think Glasgow was a success, we didn't get everything that had been hoped for going into Glasgow but I think the feeling coming out of COP26 was that it was a good foundation to build on.

"It will only count if it is implemented, the commitments around keeping 1.5 degrees alive, the commitments around climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, crucially loss and damage, that now has to be implemented and this COP here in Egypt is all about implementation.

"So, what happens here over the next couple of weeks is absolutely crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive and, to be blunt about it, saving the planet for generations to come."

Sunak can attend COP27 because of 'vast amount of work' done on budget - Shapps

07:38 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of all the developments of the opening day of the COP27 conference.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said this morning Rishi Sunak is able to attend COP27 because of the “vast amount" of work that has been completed on the forthcoming autumn budget.

He told Sky News: "I think the Chancellor is still working very hard on it and I know that I've been working with the PM, the Chancellor ... on the business, the climate, the energy aspects of that.

"I think the vast amount of work's been done and so (Mr Sunak) felt it was appropriate to leave the country. But as ever ... his first priority is to make sure that, particularly with that rather choppy period that we've been through, that things are stabilised here."