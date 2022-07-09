London politics latest LIVE: Leadership race hots up as Sunak vows to ‘restore trust’ after Johnson ousted

Boris Johnson with Rishi Sunak (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

The first contenders to replace Boris Johnson have announced leadership bids, with some MPs quickly endorsing Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak, who resigned as Chancellor, announced his leadership bid on Friday afternoon, claiming he intends to “restore trust” following the resignation of Mr Johnson, adding: “I want to lead this country in the right direction.”

He has been endorsed by former party chair, Oliver Dowden and Commons leader, Mark Spencer.

Chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Tom Tugendhat has announced a leadership bid, while former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch laid out her bid in The Times. Attorney general, Suella Braverman has also thrown her hat in the ring to be Prime Minister.

On Monday, elections will take place to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee which will then set out the rules and timetable for the leadership contest.

Rishi Sunak, who resigned as Chancellor, has posted a slick campaign video online as he announced his leadership bid.

The video posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon, delves into his family history and emigration to Britain.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Prime candidates Sunak and Hunt, Lord Hayward says

Tory Peer Lord Hayward said the prime candidates for prime minister will be Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.

He told Sky News it has been “striking” to see who has come out in support of Sunak, who announced his leadership bid on Friday afternoon.

“He’s got on side a number of respected big hitters and they will clearly give him strong backing, but not only in terms of status but organisation of the party.”

Jeremy Hunt has not announced a bid for the leadership, but allies of the former foreign secretary, who was runner-up to Boris Johnson in 2019, said he was “virtually certain” to stand again this time.

Lord Hayward said Sajid Javid will influence where the vote splits “very heavily”.

Rishi Sunak in ‘unfortunate bind’ with tax policy

Former minister Steve Baker, who is backing Attorney General Suella Braverman for Tory leader, claimed Rishi Sunak is in an “unfortunate bind” as he has got to “double down” on his tax position.

The MP for Wycombe told BBC Breakfast: “The problem that we’ve got with Rishi is that he’s in a bind that he’s got to double down on the policy that he has had.

“I believe that taxes in this country are too high at their current levels, so high that they’ll be doing more harm than good at these levels.

“Now, unfortunately, because Rishi’s record is of saying he wants low taxes, but then putting them up, he’s now got to double down on that record during this campaign. And that leaves him in a very unfortunate bind.”

Steve Baker (PA Wire)

Rehman Chishti considering running for PM

Tory MP Rehman Chishti has confirmed he is “actively considering” running for leader.

The newly-appointed Foreign Office minister retweeted quotes attributed to him by the BBC, stating: “We need leaders who best reflect modern Britain and can provide solutions to the challenges our nation is facing now.”

‘Thinning’ of candidates should happen quickly, Tory MP says

Tory MP and committee chairman Sir Charles Walker said those running for the Tory leadership should not “knock lumps out of each other”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I think we’ve got to get through the thinning process very, very quickly.

“I hope some of the candidates who know they have no hope of leading our party and becoming prime minister actually decide to drop out for the greater good.

“They don’t need to put themselves in the shop window and sort of stretch out the process any longer than it needs to be stretched out.”