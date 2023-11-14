London politics LIVE: David Cameron set to return to Cabinet table seven years after Brexit resignation

David Cameron leaving his home on Tuesday morning (REUTERS)

David Cameron will attend his first Cabinet meeting in seven years on Tuesday after becoming Foreign Secretary in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle.

Lord Cameron will be back around the table for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

In a major gamble to revive his electoral fortunes, Mr Sunak gave the former leader a peerage to bring him back from the political wilderness and promoted loyalists to the top team.

Lord Cameron admitted such a return is "not usual" but said he wants to support Mr Sunak through a "difficult job at a hard time".

Meanwhile James Cleverly is the new Home Secretary after Suella Braverman was sacked on Monday, Victoria Atkins has been promoted to Health Secretary and Laura Trott to Treasury Chief Secretary.

On Monday night Paul Scully revealed he has lost his jobs as minister for London and minister for tech and the digital economy, writing on social media: "Had better days at work."

'James Cleverly is much better than Suella Braverman'

08:29 , Miriam Burrell

The shadow chief secretary Darren Jones has said James Cleverly is a "much better" choice as Home Secretary than Suella Braverman.

But he told Sky News that he is skeptical Mr Cleverly will bring any real changes.

"I hope the change is something we see in practise."

He said it's "all well and good putting out witty tweets but we need a plan that works", saying that the Tories's plan to "stop the boats" isn't working.

New Home Secretary declares Hamas 'terror group'

08:07 , Miriam Burrell

The new Home Secretary James Cleverly has said Hamas are "a terror group" after Jeremy Corbyn appeared to avoid saying so on Talk TV with Piers Morgan.

The Labour MP was repeatedly asked if he was prepared to call Hamas a terror group, after which he appeared to avoid answering yes or no.

Mr Cleverly shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, writing: "As Home Secretary, I can confirm that Hamas are a terror group."

Pictured: David Cameron leaves home

07:56 , Miriam Burrell

The new Foreign Secretary has left his home in west London ahead of this morning's Cabinet meeting.

Paul Scully fired as London minister

07:49 , Miriam Burrell

Paul Scully said he'd "had better days at work" after being sacked as London minister overnight amid Rishi Sunak's reshuffle.

The MP for Sutton, Cheam and Worcester Park said he "kept London open as a shop window for UK-wide investment" during the Covid pandemic.

Tory Party Chairman: Braverman 'entilted to her opinions'

07:39 , Miriam Burrell

The new Tory party chairman Richard Holden said Suella Braverman is "entitled to her opinions" but stressed that the new Cabinet would "work collectively for the good of the country".

"The best way to get things done is to often work behind the scenes to deliver significant change," he told Sky News.

On Rishi Sunak's decision to sack Ms Braverman, he said: "I back all the prime minister's decision", adding that he is "absolutely right" to make "any decisions he wants".

He said that David Cameron was brought on as Foreign Secretary because of his "huge amount of experience as a former prime minister".

David Cameron speaks to US Secretary of State

07:21 , Miriam Burrell

The new Foreign Secretary has spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as one of his first tasks in the new role.

Last night they discussed the conflict in the Middle East, Israel's "right to self defence and the need for humanitarian pauses to allow the safe passage of aid into Gaza", the Foreign Office said.