London politics latest live: Eight candidates enter race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader

Brandon Lewis has issued his support for Nadhim Zahawi (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eight candidates have now announced bids to become Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid became the latest candidates to announce leadership bids on Saturday, with both pledging to slash corporation tax.

Earlier, recently appointed Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, also threw his hat into the ring, joining Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Grant Shapps and Tom Tugendhat.

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss is expected to announce her own bid on Monday, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Ben Wallace, who was tipped as a potential favourite for the race, pulled out on Saturday in order to foucs on his role as Defence Secretary.

Tom Tugendhat: Army experience proves his readiness for leadership

08:53 , Miriam Burrell

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat told Sky News that by leading combat operations in Iraq and Afhganistan, he is ready to lead the Conservative Party.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he is “absolutely committed to clean start” and “of course” he has the numbers to back him.

He said he has always been a “a low tax conservative” and that he would deliver the Northern Ireland protocol.

“What we need is not a tax on growth but a growing economy.”

Tom Tugendhat (PA Archive)

Environment Secretary backs Grant Shapps

08:29 , Miriam Burrell

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Environment Secretary George Eustice is backing him to be the next Tory leader.

A message attributed to Mr Eustice on social media said: “Grant has always shown good judgment and an ability to handle anything thrown his way.

“We have challenges ahead as we wrestle with the consequences of the pandemic and that is why I am backing Grant to be our next prime minister.”

My Cabinet Colleague George Eustice is backing my bid to be the next Prime Minister.



Read why 👇 pic.twitter.com/0eYBnotjYC — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 10, 2022

Rishi Sunak appeals to ‘broad part of the country’, Afolami says

08:25 , Miriam Burrell

Tory MP Bim Afolami, who is backing Rishi Sunak to be the party’s next leader, said he appeals to the “broad part of the country”.

He told Sky News Mr Sunak has been doing “incredibly well”, according to the latest polls, including JL Partners.

He said “of all contenders, Rishi Sunak is the only one on polling to beat Keir Starmer”.

“I know he has the appeal to the broad part of the country.”