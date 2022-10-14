London politics latest LIVE: Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cuts short US trip ‘for crunch talks with Liz Truss’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (PA Wire)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to return from a trip to America early to meet with Liz Truss for crisis talks.

The Prime Minister is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, as she faces mounting pressure to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

The Chancellor is currently attending the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington.

However, according to the BBC, Mr Kwarteng has cancelled planned meetings in the US and is leaving a day early for “crunch talks in the UK” over the mini-budget.

It comes after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.

Kwarteng’s position remains ‘totally’ safe, insists minister

07:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Chancellor’s position is “totally” safe and the Prime Minister has “total confidence” in him, Greg Hands has said.

Asked if Kwasi Kwarteng’s position is tenable, the international trade minister told Sky News: “Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100% sure he will still be in position. I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng.”

He added that Mr Kwarteng is “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgement calls”.

Trade minister on potential for more U-turns: ‘Let’s wait and see’

07:44 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Trade minister Greg Hands said “let’s wait and see” when asked if there will be any more U-turns on the mini-budget.

He told Sky News: “Let’s wait and see. You won’t have long to wait for October 31 for the Chancellor to lay out those plans. I do say that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are absolutely resolute, determined.

“The growth plan (is) the centrepiece, but we’ll have to see some of the detail including a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility on October 31.”

Chancellor’s return ‘not unusual’ says minister

07:43 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

It is “not unusual” for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to be returning early from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington, international trade minister Greg Hands has insisted.

He told Sky News: “It’s not unusual to come back a day early from an international visit…

“The major meat of the meetings of the IMF and World Bank have finished,” he added.

07:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning. Today is Friday, October 14 and we’re bringing you all the latest as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to fly back early from the US for “crunch talks” with the Prime Minister over the Government’s mini-budget.

He is currently attending the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington, but will reportedly leave a day early to meet with Liz Truss - who is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, as she faces mounting pressure to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

The Prime Minister’s key pledge to scrap the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% is widely seen as a likely casualty in the coming days, as Ms Truss seeks to save her embattled premiership.

Stay tuned for the latest updates throughout the day.