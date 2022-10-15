London politics latest LIVE: Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘tough decisions’ ahead as he begins new role

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned there will be “difficult decisions” ahead on tax and spending on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Hunt, twice a Tory leadership contender, wasted no time in criticising the mini-budget but endorsed the "fundamentals" of the push for growth.

He added: “Spending will not go up as much as people want and there’ll be more efficiencies to find and we won’t have the speed of tax cuts we’re hoping for, and some taxes will have to go up. That’s the reality of the very challenging situation we face.”

Although ruling out austerity-like cuts, Mr Hunt said the Government will need to made “very difficult decisions” following the fallout from the mini-Budget in order to restore stability.

Allies of the Prime Minister were attempting to shore up her position on Friday evening, with Deputy Prime Minister, Thérèse Coffey, holding a Zoom call with Tory MPs. The call was reportedly poorly attended.

Lord Hague, who led the Tory Party in opposition from 1997 to 2001, told Times Radio her time as PM “hangs by a thread” saying “It’s been a catastrophic episode.”

“These were her policies too. And plenty of warning was given by many of us about what would happen if we had unfunded tax cuts and whether it would be financially and politically sustainable,” he said.

‘Smartest decision’ Truss made was appointing Jeremy Hunt

13:40 , Sami Quadri

Lauren McEvatt, a former Conservative special adviser under David Cameron, said the “smartest decision” Liz Truss made was appointing Jeremy Hunt.

Ms McEvatt said: “The smartest decision that Liz Truss has made in her entire premiership was appointing Jeremy Hunt yesterday. Conversely, potentially the dumbest thing he has ever done was taking the job.”

She said Mr Hunt is an “adult” who understands what the job requires.

“What he said on the news this morning is very much a wholesale reversal of everything Liz Truss has tried to achieve over the course of the last several weeks,” Ms McEvatt added.

Story continues

“Mentioning that there are going to have spending cuts, mentioning that there might have to be tax rises.

“This is exactly what the market needed to hear in order to work out how on Earth the government was going to fill the £60m gap that was left… after the mini-budget.”

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored

13:32 , Sami Quadri

A senior Tory MP has had the whip restored after being suspended from his party for missing a confidence vote in the summer.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, had the whip removed after he failed to vote for Boris Johnson’s Government in a confidence vote in July.

Mr Ellwood, a former minister, had argued he was unable to make it to the crucial vote as he struggled to travel back from a meeting with the president of Moldova.

At the time, he said he was “very sorry” he did not make it back to Parliament in time.

On Saturday, the Bournemouth East MP tweeted that he was glad “to be off the (Odesa) naughty step & back in Pty as we enter this re-set”.

Scottish Labour leader declares party ‘ready’ for general election

13:30 , Sami Quadri

Scottish Labour is ready for a general election, leader Anas Sarwar has said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Saturday, Mr Sarwar said the party is “not afraid” of an election, and the UK Government led by Liz Truss is at “the end of the road”.

His comments came as UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK needs a general election.

Backing his calls, Mr Sarwar said: “I think it’s clear Liz Truss is a lame duck Prime Minister. She’s Prime Minister just in name.

“Keir Starmer is absolutely right to demand a general election.

“He’s also right to highlight that we don’t want just this Government to lose, we want to deserve to win.”

New polling released on October 5 by YouGov showed Scottish Labour on 31% of the vote in a general election in Scotland – an increase of nine points.

Mr Sarwar, a Glasgow regional list MSP, said improving the polls has been his “focus” since he was elected leader following Richard Leonard’s departure in early 2021.

“That has been the focus that I’ve had since I’ve taken over this job 20 months ago, and Keir Starmer has had since he became leader of the UK Labour Party,” Mr Sarwar said.

“We both know the flaws of both the Scottish Government and the UK Government led by the SNP in Scotland, the Conservatives across the UK, so how are we going to make a positive case for why people should vote for us?

“I’m confident that if we can demonstrate to people that Labour can win the next election, Labour will win the next election.

“Then we can demonstrate to people how you will reform and change the UK, that means strengthen Scotland, bolster reform or renew the UK, and having governments of the people. And that can mean big gains for us across the country.”

Labour members feel party has a ‘real chance’ of winning next election

13:09 , Bill Mcloughlin

Labour members have said their party has "a real chance" of winning the next election as they accused the Conservatives of "snatching ideas out of the air".

Following Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on Saturday, Bradford councillor Shakeela Lal said Labour now had "a real chance" of winning the next election.

She told the PA news agency: "We've got to get to grips with the cost-of-living crisis.

"It's not going to be an easy solution. The country's in turmoil, the Tories are in crisis.

"From a Labour point of view (the mood is) positive, we've got a real chance so we can start repairing the damage."

Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 when talking about Jeremy Hunt

11:40 , Bill Mcloughlin

Miriam Margolyes has told how she wanted to swear at new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when she met him in a BBC radio studio just a day after he took up his latest role in Government.

Read our story here.

Sir Keir Starmer calls for fiscal statement to be brought forward

11:39 , Sami Quadri

Asked whether the fiscal statement should be brought forward, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the PA news agency: “Yes. The crisis we’re facing at the moment is a crisis made in Downing Street and the damage has already been done and is very, very hard to reverse – you can’t reverse out of a car crash.

“Changing your chancellor doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done, so the statement needs to be brought forward, we need to reverse the kamikaze budget.

“But more than that, after 12 years of Tory failure we actually need a change of Government. Tinkering with the people at the top of the Tory party is not the change that we need at the moment.

“Sometimes this is the consequence of some awful world event, but this is self-inflicted, made in Downing Street, and everybody knows it.”

Sir Keir Starmer accuses Truss of ‘grotesque chaos’

10:41 , Sami Quadri

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of “grotesque chaos” in the sacking of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Giving a speech in Barnsley after a day of upheaval in Westminster, Sir Keir pointed to the “grotesque chaos of a Tory Prime Minister handing out redundancy notices to her own Chancellor”.

Sir Keir said there was “no historical precedent” for the current situation facing Liz Truss and her Government.

The Labour leader said: “There are no historical precedents for what they have done to our economy. Britain has faced financial crises before but the prime ministers and chancellors who wrestled with them all acted fast.

“When their policies ran against the rocks of reality, they took decisive action.

“But this lot, they didn’t just tank the British economy, they also clung on as they made the pound sink. Clung on as they took our pensions to the brink of collapse.

“Clung on as they pushed the mortgages and bills of the British public through the roof.

“They did all of this – all the pain our country faces now is down to them.”

Tobias Ellwood says Hunt is a ‘wise inclusion’ to Government

10:23 , Sami Quadri

Senior MP Tobias Ellwood joined those welcoming the installation of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor, as he indicated he has had the Conservative whip restored.

In a reference to his loss of the party whip after he failed to support the Government in a confidence vote during the summer while overseas, Mr Ellwood tweeted: “Glad to be off the (Odesa) naughty step & back in Pty as we enter this re-set.”

Mr Ellwood said Mr Hunt was a “wise inclusion” in the Government.

“We thrive when governing as ‘One Nation’ Tories harnessing a coalition of talent – solving economic crises via sound money & fiscal responsibility.”

Jeremy Hunt: Liz Truss has listened to the criticism of the mini-Budget

08:58 , Bill Mcloughlin

Jeremy Hunt insisted that Liz Truss had “listened” after the crisis sparked by her mini-budget, as the new Chancellor said that people do not want “more political instability”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “She has listened and I think you want a prime minister who’s prepared to listen in these situations and what she wants to do is to get the economy motoring in a way that protects families and businesses through a very difficult period.

“And I think the last thing people want now is more political instability.”

Chancellor indicates he has a ‘clean slate’ over the mini-Budget

08:37 , Bill Mcloughlin

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled he will have a “clean slate” when it comes to the mini-budget.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he paid tribute to his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng for the energy price guarantee.

But asked if he now has a “clean slate” on the mini-budget and if he could change elements of the plan, Mr Hunt said: “Yes. And the fundamental thing the Prime Minister wants me to do and I need to do is to be completely honest with the country.”

He said that he will meet with Treasury officials later on Saturday and with Liz Truss on Sunday.

Jeremy Hunt says predecessor made ‘two mistakes’

08:25 , Sami Quadri

Jeremy Hunt said his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng made “two mistakes” as Chancellor.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, he said it “was wrong” to cut the top rate of income tax for high earners and to announce those plans without a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Conservative MP John Redwood warns ‘you cannot tax your way to higher growth’

08:04 , Sami Quadri

Thatcherite Tory MP John Redwood offered an early warning to the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about his tax and spending plans.

Tweeting on Saturday morning, Mr Redwood said: “You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown.”

You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) October 15, 2022

Jeremy Hunt hints there will be tax rises

07:43 , Sami Quadri

Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, indicated that tax rises could be coming as he seeks to balance the books and steady the markets after a disastrous few weeks for the Liz Truss administration.

He told Sky News: “We will have some very difficult decisions ahead. Spending will not rise by as much as people would like and all Government departments are going to have to find more efficiencies than they were planning to.”

“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want.

“Some taxes will go up. So it’s going to be difficult. But as we take those difficult decisions, my priority, our values as a Government, will be to protect families, businesses, who are going through a very challenging time.”

Jeremy Hunt admits ‘mistakes have been made’

07:35 , Sami Quadri

Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday as Liz Truss sought to save her premiership, said that mistakes had been made by the Government.

He told Sky News: “There were mistakes. It was a mistake when we’re going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest.

“It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up.

“The Prime Minister’s recognised that, that’s why I’m here.”