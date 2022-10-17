London politics latest LIVE: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement on fiscal plan today, says Treasury

(REUTERS)

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to fast-track on Monday new Budget measures to seek to end the economic turmoil in Britain.

He was due to make an emergency statement on his tax and spend plans in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

The announcement was made before markets opened in the morning after the mayhem sparked by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget on September 23.

The Chancellor briefed Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on his plans on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Treasury said: : “The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.

“He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.”

It added: “This follows the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.

“The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.”

“The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.”

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard's politics live blog on Monday, October 17.

The Treasury has just announced that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make a statement today, bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan that will support fiscal sustainability.

It said Mr Hunt had also met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on the plans.