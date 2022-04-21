London politics latest LIVE: Boris Johnson arrives in India as MPs to vote on partygate inquiry

Bill McLoughlin
·4 min read
Boris Johnson has landed in India as MPs prepare to vote on whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament over parties held in Downing Street.

Arriving in Gujarat, Mr Johnson said he would lead the party into the next general election, despite pressure growing after he received a fixed penalty notice from the police for breaking Covid restrictions.

Labour put forward a motion this week where MPs will consider whether the Prime Minister misled the Commons when he he insisted he was unaware of the parties held in No10.

Downing Street issued an amendment on Wednesday night that would delay any inquiry from the privileges committie until after the Sue Gray report is published and the Met Police have concluded their investigation.

The debate on Labour’s motion is due to start in the House of Commons at 11.30am with votes taking place late this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi accused Labour of “playing politics”, while former Chief Whip Mark Harper called on the Prime Minister to resign during a debate on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson hopes for India trade deal by the autumn

10:34 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson said he hopes a post-Brexit trade deal with India could be agreed by the autumn.

The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi's demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mr Johnson had earlier put his target for a deal as being by the end of the year but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.

Ahead of meeting Mr Modi on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement, with India, by the end of the year, by the autumn."

Boris Johnson said he hopes a deal can be agreed by the autumn (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver Dowden asks Sir Keir Starmer to retract comment

10:19 , Bill Mcloughlin

Oliver Dowden, chairman of the Conservative Party has asked the leader of the Opposition to retract comments he made during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In a letter, Mr Dowden claimed the Prime Minister has always supported the BBC, despite Sir Keir alleging the Prime Minister had told MPs the broadcaster had not been critical enough of Vladimir Putin.

‘Challenging days for Tory MPs’, says Robert Peston

10:08 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson: MPs must have the full facts

09:59 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson said MPs must have the full facts before deciding whether to refer him to the Priviliges Committee.

He told reporters in India: "I think what people should have is the full facts.

"In the meantime what I want to do is get on with the job."

Majority of voters think PM lied over Partygate - poll

09:42 , Bill Mcloughlin

A YouGov poll conducted for The Times, has found 78 per cent of voters believe the Prime Minister lied over Partygate.

Of that number, 61 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019 believed the Boris Johnson misled MPs.

Nadhim Zahawi lashes out a Labour for Partygate motion

09:31 , Bill Mcloughlin

Speaking to LBC Radio, the Education Secretary accused the Opposition of “playing politics”.

He said: “My worry for the Labour Party is they are playing petty politics when we have got a global battle against inflation, when we have got to make sure that the six million backlog in the NHS is dealt with, when we're dealing with Putin and the Ukraine.

“Playing petty politics with this is wrong, due process is right. I will be voting for the amendment because I think that is the right thing to do.”

Nadhim Zahawi accused Labour of &#x00201c;playing politics&#x00201d; (PA)
