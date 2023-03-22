Privileges committee hearing latest LIVE: Boris Johnson faces partygate grilling about misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson is being grilled by the Privileges Committee over Partygate as MPs probe whether he deliberately misled Parliament.

It comes after a 110-page dossier of evidence was relased, with claims from an unnamed No10 official that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down" lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.

In his appearance before the committee the former prime minister is expected to argue the evidence shows he did not intentionally mislead Parliament - saying he told Parliament Covid rules were followed at all times in No10 in “good faith”.

It comes as Rishi Sunak faces a potentially embarassing vote in the Commons on his Windsor Framework, with senior Tories, including former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, saying they will vote against it.

The vote is subject to a three-line whip so Mr Johnson will need to leave the committee to vote before returning.

Key timings throughout the day at a glance

07:39 , Josh Salisbury

9am: The Commons’ Privileges Committee published a “core bundle” of documentary evidence that Boris Johnson may refer to in its probe over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

If Mr Johnson is found to have intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament, it could spell the end of his political career. More on that here.

Midday: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced off against MPs at PMQs. Mr Sunak was grilled on his party’s record on crime, and opposition to his Windsor Framework deal reached with the EU over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson is among those within the Conservative Party who has said they will vote against the Stormont Brake on Wednesday afternoon, which aims to give the Northern Ireland assembly a greater say on how EU laws apply to Northern Ireland, alongside ex-PM Liz Truss. However, the measure is backed by Labour so is likely to pass.

2pm: Boris Johnson will appear before the Privileges Committee for a blockbuster televised evidence session on whether he misled Parliament. It is expected to last between two and five hours.

Story continues

Meeting underway

14:06 , Miriam Burrell

The Privileges Committee chair, Labour MP Harrier Harman, opeened by saying “everyone makes mistakes”, but when ministers do they are “expected to correct them at the earliest opportunity”.

“Misleading intentionally, or recklessly, impedes the functioning of the House and is contempt”, she added.

Privileges Committee meeting starting shortly

14:03 , Miriam Burrell

Boris Johnson has arrived for the Privileges Committee meeting, which is to begin shortly.

A recap: Timeline of key lockdown gatherings

13:50 , Miriam Burrell

May 20 2020: Bring your own booze party - The prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed around 200 staff to invite them to “socially distanced drinks in the garden”.

June 18 2020: Cabinet Office leaving do - A gathering took place in No 10 and then the 70 Whitehall building to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

June 19 2020: Boris Johnson’s 56th birthday - Downing Street previously admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room for what was reportedly a surprise get-together for Mr Johnson organised by his now-wife Carrie.

November 13 2020: Two leaving parties for staff - Images published in Ms Gray’s report show Mr Johnson raising a glass while surrounded by colleagues and bottles of wine.

December 18 2020: Downing Street Christmas party - Officials and advisers reportedly made speeches, enjoyed a cheese board, drank together and exchanged secret Santa gifts. The prime minister did not attend.

What is the Privileges Committee?

13:32 , Miriam Burrell

The Privileges Committee is chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman and is made up of seven MPs - four Torys, two Labour and one SNP.

The Committee only has power to issue a report to the House setting out its findings. It can recommend to the House that Boris Johnson be found to have committed a contempt, and sanctions can include apologies and suspension.

The three questions the Committee will set out to answer are whether the House was misled, and if so, whether that was a contempt – which has been defined as an action or omission which may have obstructed or impeded the functioning of the House of Commons - and if so, how serious was that contempt.

PM welcoming cricketers to No10 while Johnson is grilled

13:23 , Miriam Burrell

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won’t be watching Boris Johnson’s grilling by the Privileges Committee, No 10 has said.

Mr Johnson is facing the committee, chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman, at 2pm, but Mr Sunak has other plans.

He will be welcoming England’s men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup team to Downing Street.

MPs begin debating Sunak’s post-Brexit deal

13:03 , Josh Salisbury

MPs have begun debating Sunak’s post-Brexit deal with the EU over trading arrangements in Nothern Ireland.

A vote on the ‘Stormont Brake’ aspect of the deal is expected at around 2.30pm.

A growing number of Tory MPs have said they cannot back it, including former PMs Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, but the measure should comfortably clear the Commons in any event as it is backed by Labour.

MPs are now debating Northern Ireland (Motion for Approval).



Find out more in the Order Paper: https://t.co/cUpmJOY2Lj



Watch on Parliament TV: https://t.co/M9fPHqwN4G pic.twitter.com/IadXoh7yDt — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) March 22, 2023

DUP leader confirms party will vote down Windsor Agreement deal

12:48 , Josh Salisbury

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed his party will vote against Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit agreement for Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak had hoped to secure the DUP’s support for the deal in order to resume power sharing at Stormont, the devolved Northern Ireland government.

“I have consistently indicated that fundamental problems remain notwithstanding progress made,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“Consequently there is not a sustainable basis at this stage to enable us to restore Stormont. We will vote against the proposal today & continue to engage with the Government to secure clarification, reworking & change.

“Our consultation also continues & we are giving people & businesses the opportunity to have their voice heard.”

I have consistently indicated that fundamental problems remain notwithstanding progress made.

Consequently there is not a sustainable basis at this stage to enable us to restore Stormont. We will vote against the proposal today & continue to engage with the Government to secure… — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) March 22, 2023

Sunak criticises Ulez expansion

12:41 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has criticised Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the Ulez to the north and south circulars.

Mr Sunak said: “I would urge the parties opposite to listen and stand up for the public and small businesses, just as the Conservatives do.”

He was responding to a question by Tory MP Jerome Mayhew, who said more than a million people living outside the capital stand to be impacted by Ulez, calling it an “unfair, £12.50 tax”.

Sunak: My post-Brexit deal is ‘good deal’ for Northern Ireland despite Tory rebellion

12:35 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has insisted that his Windsor Framework post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland is a “good deal for people” of Nothern Ireland.

Mr Sunak faces a growing Tory rebellion on a vote to be held later in the Commons on the Stormont Brake, a key part of the deal - with two former Tory leaders saying they cannot support it.

These are Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, while the European Research Group of Eurosceptic backbench MPs have recommended voting against the deal.

Starmer: Sunak ‘totally out of touch’ on crime

12:28 , Josh Salisbury

Keir Starmer accuses Mr Sunak of being “totally out of touch” by pretending everything is fine.

“He needs to get out of Westminster, get out of Kensington and I don’t mean to Malibu, to the streets of Britain, go there and tell people it’s all fine and see what reaction he gets,” Mr Starmer says.

He says the Government should be ashamed of their record on crime, saying burglars are twice as likely to get away with it as a decade ago.

To cheers from Tory MPs, Mr Sunak, who represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, while Starmer represents a London seat, responds: “First of all, let me say North Yorkshire is a lot further away than North London.”

He says since the Tories came into power, crime is down 50%, violent crime down by 40%, burglary down by 56%.

“Why? Because we have recruited 20,000 more police officers ... all [Labour] has done is vote against greater protections for emergency workers.”

Starmer: Crime is out of control and public paying the price

12:22 , Josh Salisbury

Keir Starmer tells Rishi Sunak that the public is “fed up to the back teeth” of the Government not taking responsibility on crime in a fiery exchange,

Turning to Tory MPs shouting, he says: “If they’re proud of the fact that over 98% of rapists are never put before [a court], if they want to shout about that, that’s their record, let them shout about it. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

“The truth is simple. After 13 years of Tory government, crime is out of control, and people are paying the price.”

Mr Sunak defends his government’s record on crime, saying neighbourhood crime is down 25% and that the government is on track to double the number of rape cases reaching the courts.

Starmer accuses government of failing rape victims with low charge rates

12:17 , Josh Salisbury

Sir Keir Starmer references one of the most shocking allegations contained in the Casey report - that officers were forced to use broken and overstuffed fridges containing rape victims’ evidence.

“On his watch, rape charges are 1.6%. Yet the Government still hasn’t backed Labour’s plan to have proper, high quality rape and serial sexual offences units in every police force. Why not?” he asks.

Mr Sunak responds by saying the report states that primary public accountability of the Met sits with the Labour mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

“She described that relationship between the Mayor and the Met as, in her words, ‘dysfunctional’,” he says.

“I hope when he stands up he will confirm to the House that he will take up these matters with the Labour mayor of London, so that he plays his part.”

Mr Sunak says the Government is doing “everything it can” to support victims of serious crime.

Starmer calls for single vetting process after Met Police report

12:11 , Josh Salisbury

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer returns to the Casey report, saying it lays bare how those unfit to join the police are aided by faulty vetting systems.

He calls on the PM to roll-out a single national vetting standard for police officers, as Labour has suggested.

Mr Sunak says this is unecessary because the Government is already taking action on the report’s recommendations, listing a number of changes, including changes to the statutory code for vetting.

“These steps of course won’t undo the terrible damage that have been previously committed, but we owe this action and more to the victims and survivors to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.”

Sunak: I was ‘appalled’ by damning Met Police report

12:07 , Josh Salisbury

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer has begun his questions to Mr Sunak by asking about the damning Casey report into the Metropolitan Police, which found it to be institutionally racist, sexist, and homophobic.

“I accept those findings in full. Does the Prime Minister?” he asks.

Mr Sunak responds: “I was appalled to read the descriptions of the abhorrent cases of officers who have betrayed the public’s trust and abused their powers. And let me be clear, it is and was, unacceptable and never should have happened.”

He says the Government will work with the Met to improve standards, saying it is “imperative” the beleagured force works hard to regain Londoners’ trust.

PMQs begins

12:03 , Josh Salisbury

Prime Minister’s Questions is now beginning.

Rishi Sunak is likely to face questions on divisions within his party over his post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which a growing number of Tory MPs said they cannot support.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sunak faces prospect of growing Tory rebellion over post-Brexit deal

11:53 , Josh Salisbury

The European Research Group of Eurosceptic backbench Tory MPs is recommending its members vote against the Government on Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal.

MPs are due to vote on the Stormont Brake, a key plank of the new ‘Windsor Framework’ on Wednesday afternoon, but at least 10 Tory MPs, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, have said they cannot support it.

Mark Francois, chairman of the ERG, said it had recommended members vote against it - raising the prospect of an even bigger Tory backbench rebellion.

However, the measure will likely pass regardless of the eventual size of the Tory rebellion because it is supported by Labour.

Speaker warns MPs against interfering with Partygate committee hearing

11:48 , Josh Salisbury

Commons’ Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has repeated a warning to MPs not to interfere with the Privileges Committee investigation into Boris Johnson.

Sir Lindsay told MPs that the Committee - which has been criticised by pro-Johnson allies - “should be left to get on with it".

The message reads: “The Committee must be allowed to complete its work without interference, both in relation to the evidence it is taking today and during the time before its report is published.

“I would like to remind you that interference with or intimidation of a committee is potentially a contempt of the House and restraint is appropriate while the Committee's work continues.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle (PA Media)

Which Tory MPs are voting against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal?

11:19 , Josh Salisbury

At least ten Conservative MPs, including the two former PMs Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, have said they will vote against Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit Windsor Agreement.

The vote is scheduled to take place at around 2.30pm, after approximately 90 minutes of debate.

Those who have said they will vote against are:

Boris Johnson

Liz Truss

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Sir John Redwood

Andrea Jenkyns

Peter Bone

Mark Francois

Simon Clarke

Sir James Duddridge

David Jones

Priti Patel

Boris Johnson risks ‘being pound shop Nigel Farage’ if he rejects Sunak Brexit deal - minister

11:06 , Josh Salisbury

Away from Partygate, Mr Johnson is also in the news because of his intention to vote against a key plank of Rishi Sunak’s new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson is among the Conservative Party MPs - which also includes former PM, Liz Truss - to say they will vote down the measure, leaving Mr Sunak facing the prospect of a backbench rebellion.

Speaking to broadcasters, Nothern Ireland minister Steve Baker warned Mr Johnson that he risked becoming “a pound shop Nigel Farage”, if he does reject the deal.

“Both of them should be backing the Windsor Framework today,” he said. “He can be remembered for the great acts of statecraft that he achieved or he can risk looking like a pound shop Nigel Farage.

“I hope he chooses to be remembered as a statesman."

The deal is set to easily clear the Commons because Labour will back it even if there is a sizeable Conservative rebellion.

Pictured: Boris Johnson heads to Parliament ahead of grilling

10:57 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson has been pictured heading to Parliament ahead of his grilling before the Priveleges Committee at 2pm.

Mr Johnson will also vote on Rishi Sunak’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. Both he and former PM Liz Truss have indicated they will vote down the ‘Stormont Brake’, a key plank of Mr Sunak’s new ‘Windsor Framework’ deal.

(AP)

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Boris: Wine in garden ‘wasn’t against the rules'

10:18 , Josh Salisbury

In the newly-released evidence is an interview with Boris Johnson in which he states meeting in the No10 garden with a bottle of wine was not a breach of the rules.

The interview is undated and one which he gave to Sue Gray’s inquiry into lockdown-breaking parties in Government.

He said: “I would encourage people into the garden for the pandemic. I felt it would be wrong stop people going into the garden.

“It is democratic and conducive staff wellbeing - where to go to draw the line?

“When you are in the garden and in a meeting it was ok to have bottle wine accompanied by alcohol moderation. Certainly not against the rules as I understand them."

(Privileges Committee)

No10 official: Boris ‘could’ve shut down lockdown gatherings’ but ‘allowed the culture to continue'

10:00 , Josh Salisbury

A No 10 official has told the Committee that Boris Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down" lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue".

The unnamed Downing Street employee said on February 7: “The former prime minister often saw and joined these gatherings, either he was invited by Spads [special advisers] or spotted them whilst walking up to his flat.

“The route he took down the corridor looks straight into the press room and vestibule so it's impossible not to see. He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff.

“He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue."

Boris Johnson ‘deleted PMQs line stating lockdown guidance followed at all times’ - Reynolds

09:51 , Josh Salisbury

The Prime Minister’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds claimed Boris Johnson deleted a proposed line for Prime Minister's Questions stating that all guidance had been followed at all times after a warning it was not “realistic”, writes political reporter, Rachael Burford.

In written evidence to the Privileges Committee published today, Mr Reynolds said: “I do recall asking the then Prime Minister about the line proposed for PMQs on December 7, suggesting that all rules and guidance had been followed.

He added: “[Mr Johnson] did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules.

“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance."

Mr Reynolds said he questioned Mr Johnson about the line “roughly an hour” before PMQs on December 7.

Simon Case: I did not give Boris Johnson assurances lockdown rules weren’t broken

09:48 , Josh Salisbury

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Westminster’s most senior civil servant, has told the Committee in newly-published evidence that he did not give Boris Johnson any assurances that lockdown rules were being followed in No10.

Mr Johnson had told the House of Commons on December 8 2021, in response to Partygate reports, that “I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken".

But Mr Case told the Committee in response to questions that he had not given any such assurances and did not know of anyone who did.

This has been contradicted by Mr Johnson’s former PPS Sarah Dines MP said she was “90 per cent sure” Mr Case did tell the PM that all rules were followed.

She said: “I remember on one occasion whilst I was at a meeting with Mr Johnson with many other people in the Cabinet Room that Mr Johnson asked a question of the meeting: ‘We did follow the rules at all times, didn’t we?’ I recall more than one person in the room said ‘Yes, of course’.

“I am not certain who the people were who said yes, but I am certain they were civil servants, and it was more than one voice. I am about 90 per cent sure one of them was Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary.”

Ms Dines added that she could not remember the exact date of the meeting, but it was around the beginning of December 2021 when the partygate scandal was “very much in the eye of the media” .

(Privileges Committee)

Dominic Cummings: Boris knew May 2020 ‘BYOB’ event was a party

09:40 , Josh Salisbury

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff, has told the Committee Mr Johnson knew a May 2020 ‘BYOB’ lockdown event was a social gathering.

In newly-published evidence, Mr Cummings told the Committee: “The idea the PM could have thought this drinks event was 'work' is comical, given the tables covered in bottles of drink, everyone standing around drinking etc.

“The PM certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him and when he walked outside he saw a drinks party."

He insisted that he did not give Mr Johnson any reassurances about the event being with the guidelines at the time, and described the invitation - issued by then senior civil servant Martin Reynolds - as a “mistake”.

He claimed: “I told him that Reynolds had organised the drinks party that was against the rules and he should overrule and stop it. He declined.”

Reynolds: ‘Bring your own booze’ invitation was ‘totally inappropriate'

09:35 , Josh Salisbury

Among the Privileges Committee’s dossier of evidence is an expression of regret by Martin Reynolds, the former senior civil servant, who sent a “bring your own booze” event invite during lockdown.

Mr Reynolds told the Committee: “With the benefit of hindsight, the language used was totally inappropriate and gave a misleading impression of the nature of the event.

“It was an event held because staff needed a morale boost after an extremely difficult period when all sorts of tensions had begun to surface and hoped that being thanked by the PM and talking to each other might strengthen their sense of being part of one team.

“The event was not a party in any normal sense of the word.”

Liz Truss plans to vote against Sunak’s post-Brexit deal

08:54 , Josh Salisbury

Liz Truss plans to vote against Rishi Sunak's new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland today, a source close to the former prime minister has said.

It comes after Boris Johnson confirmed this morning he would not vote for the deal.

Ms Truss was understood to believe the Prime Minister's Windsor pact does not "satisfactorily resolve the issues thrown up by" the Northern Ireland Protocol and "almost fatally impinges" on the UK's ability to diverge from EU rules and regulations. You can read more on this here.

Labour defends Starmer over ‘hypocrisy about pensions’

08:45 , Josh Salisbury

Labour is defending its leader Keir Starmer after it was reported he previously had a pension which meant the lifetime contributions tax cap did not apply.

It comes after the party criticised the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for doing away with the limit on lifetime contributions to a pension without attracting additional tax - labelling it a tax giveaway for the rich.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed, appearing on Sky News, rejected any suggestion Sir Keir had shown hypocrisy over the issue, which concerns his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

“It wasn't Keir Starmer as Director of Public Prosecutions who set his own pension,” Mr Reed said.

“That was set by the Conservative government at the time so if people have problems with it they really need to speak to David Cameron and George Osborne.”

Mr Reed was asked repeatedly if Labour would change the rules.

“Those schemes were put in place so that we didn't have an exodus of judges and you know that we've got the biggest backlog on record of trials,” he said.

“If we change the pension scheme for judges and lose judges, then what is already a 60,000 backlog in the Crown courts, three-year delays, will be even worse.”

Tory MP signals he may join Boris Johnson in voting down Sunak Brexit deal

07:54 , Josh Salisbury

Among the Tory MPs signalling they may join Boris Johnson in voting against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal is backbencher Peter Bone.

Appearing on Sky News, he said he was “pretty miffed" about the Government's approach to a vote on the Stormont brake element of the deal.

“We were promised a full debate on the Windsor Framework," Mr Bone, who was deputy leader of the House for three months last year, said.

“If I get a question at PMQs I'm going to ask the Prime Minister what happened to our wider vote?”

Mr Bone said he would be listening to the debate in the Commons, but “if I had to vote at this moment in time, I should vote against.”

It is yet unclear how big of a rebellion Rishi Sunak faces on the vote, due Wednesday afternoon - but the deal is backed by Labour and so should pass comfortably.

Inflation unexpectedly rises to 10.4%

07:50 , Josh Salisbury

Also on the news agenda today is an unexpected rise in inflation to a near 40-year high of 10.4 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent in January.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has responded that “falling inflation isn't inevitable,” and that the Government is sticking with its plan to halve inflation this year.

“We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost-of-living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year,” he said.

But Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The reality is that under this Tory Government, families are feeling worse off and nothing is working better than it did 13 years ago.”

The increase in prices could add pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Boris Johnson to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

07:43 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal later Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister, who had already voiced concerns about the deal brokered with Brussels, confirmed that he will not be backing the deal when MPs vote on the Stormont brake in the Commons at around 2.30pm.

In a statement, he said: “The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order - and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK - or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

“That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today.

“Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control."

With Labour backing the Windsor Framework agreement signed last month, the Government should win the Commons division comfortably, despite criticism from some hardline Tory Brexiteers.

More on what that means for Rishi Sunak and the wider Brexit deal can be found here.