London politics latest LIVE: Boris Johnson bids farewell to No10 before Liz Truss becomes PM

Boris Johnson said “this is it, folks" as he gave his final speech as Prime Minister outside No10 Downing Street, highlighting his government's record on Brexit, supporting Ukraine and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Mr Johnson, who joked he would now be “re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down in some remote corner of the Pacific”, said he would be offering "fervent support" to Liz Truss' government during a "tough time" for households across the country.

Tory MPs who had gathered to watch his speech broke into cheers as he finished his address. Mr Johnson held his wife's hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to rapturous applause.

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss will travel to Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, this morning where Mr Johnson will offer his resignation to the Queen and she will appoint Ms Truss as Prime Minister - the third female to hold office in history - before returning to to London for Ms Truss’s own podium moment outside No10.

The formalities come amid signifcant movement within Ms Truss’s top team, with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries both resigning on Monday night.

SNP Westminster leader calls for general election

08:39 , Miriam Burrell

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said that a general election should take place.

“What Liz Truss now seems to be proposing was not in the Tory manifesto in the 2019 election,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

“First and foremost, let’s put the support in place that families, that businesses, need.

“Let’s get that done and the right thing to do is then to put this to the people, to have that general election and let the people in Scotland express their opinion, and I think crucially their opinion as to whether or not Scotland should be an independent country.”

Boris Johnson compares himself to a booster rocket

08:26 , Miriam Burrell

During his farewell speech Boris Johnson compared himself to a booster rocket.

“On the subject of bouncing around in future careers, let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” he said.

“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

Labour MPs slam Johnson’s speech

08:21 , Miriam Burrell

Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips said Boris Johnson “always lies”, meanwhile Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting criticised his comments about the NHS.

It will shock you to know that, contrary to what Boris Johnson said, there will not be 50,000 more nurses by the end of the Parliament, nor will the Conservatives deliver 40 new hospitals.



Johnson listing ‘imaginary achievements’

08:08 , Miriam Burrell

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Boris Johnson was listing “imaginary achievements” in his resignation speech, describing him as “the worst Prime Minister of the modern era”.

Pictured: Boris Johnson’s farewell speech

08:03 , Miriam Burrell

Johnson praises govt for getting economy ‘moving again'

07:55 , Miriam Burrell

Boris Johnson praised his government for getting “this economy moving again from July last year despite all the opposition”, saying it meant that “we have and will continue to have that economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin’s vicious war”.

He added: “I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it.

“And if Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded.”

‘Fantastic group of public servants'

07:47 , Miriam Burrell

Boris Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout as he delivered his final speech from No10 as Prime Minister.

He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70 per cent of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

Bye Bye Boris

07:44 , Miriam Burrell

As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing St.

The song is a remix of “Bye Bye Baby” which anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during protests.

Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.

Tory MPs who had gathered to watch Boris Johnson’s farewell speech broke into cheers as he finished his address.

Mr Johnson held his wife’s hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to rapturous applause.

Boris Johnson leaves Downing St

07:41 , Miriam Burrell

‘I will be supporting the Liz Truss government'

07:39 , Miriam Burrell

Mr Johnson thanked everyone who has helped to look after his family, inluding Dilyn the dog, and Larry, the cat.

“If Dilyn and Larry can put behind their occassional differences, then so can the Conservative Party.

“I will be supporting the Liz Truss government every step of the way.”

Johnson: ‘I am one of those booster rockets’

07:37 , Miriam Burrell

Mr Johnson said of his future: “I am now like one of those booster rockets..I will now gently be re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down in some remote corner of the Pacific.”

Boris on efforts for Ukraine

07:34 , Miriam Burrell

Boris Johnson has thanked the “people who organised those prompt early supplies of weapons to Ukrainian forces”, an action he said may have “changed the course of the biggest European war in decades”.

He said he knows Liz Truss and her government will do everything she can to get Ukraine through “this crisis”.

Boris Johnson’s farewell speech

07:31 , Miriam Burrell

Boris Johnson is delivering his farewell speech outside Downing St before travelling to Balmoral to announce his resignation to the Queen.

“This is it folks,” he began.

“The torch will finally be passed...the baton will be handed over to what has unexpectedly been a relay race.”

Tory MPs gather outside No10

07:27 , Miriam Burrell

Nadine Dorries arrives at Downing St

07:19 , Miriam Burrell

Nadine Dorries, who has stepped down as Culture Secretary, arrives at No10 alongside Rachel Johnson, Boris Johnson’s sister

Rayner: ‘Unfair’ for working-class to bear brunt of energy bill freeze

07:14 , Miriam Burrell

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has said it is “unfair” for working-class people to bear the brunt of any energy bill freeze that is introduced.

She told Good Morning Britain: “It sounds to me... that (Liz Truss) will bring in the energy freeze, which is what Labour has called for and that’s a good thing.

“But to make working people pay for it when the gas and oil companies have made bumper profits would be completely unfair.

“Therefore, the windfall tax on these companies, who have made extra profit than what they were expecting, is the right thing to do.”

'What would you like Liz Truss to do?' - @susannareid100



Deputy Labour leader @AngelaRayner says the energy crisis has to be addressed 'immediately'.



Nadine Dorries steps down

07:08 , Miriam Burrell

Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary.

Sources close to the Tory MP – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.

It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.

Sir Ed Davey calls for ‘genuine freeze' of energy bills

07:01 , Miriam Burrell

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a “genuine freeze” of energy bills rather than a “loan system”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “What we’re hearing from Downing Street...isn’t a freeze. It’s a loan.

“What they’re saying is that families and pensioners should be paying this back for years to come. That’s just not right.”

'What we're hearing from Downing Street isn't a freeze, it's a loan'

Downing St

06:54 , Miriam Burrell

Media have gathered outside No10 Downing St ahead of Boris Johnson’s speech, expected around 7.30am

Who will be in Liz Truss’s ministerial team?

06:47 , Miriam Burrell

A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in for some of the most senior roles, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.

Other key appointments are expected to include Attorney General Suella Braverman, who is tipped for promotion to home secretary, and Education Secretary James Cleverly, who is expected to be the new foreign secretary.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary who is described as Ms Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, is thought to be in line to become health secretary while Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary.

Kwasi Kwarteng (REUTERS)

Today’s timeline

06:43 , Miriam Burrell

7.30am - Boris Johnson is expected to make a speech outside Downing St

He and Liz Truss will then travel to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, where Mr Johnson will announce his resignation to the Queen and Ms Truss will be appointed as the new prime minister.

4pm - Liz Truss is set to make a speech at No10 before she appoints her ministerial team