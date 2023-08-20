London parking fines set to rise by up to a quarter

London Councils, the body that represents the capital’s local authorities and sets fine limits, is consulting on increasing parking penalty charges - iStockphoto

Drivers in London are facing a rise in parking fines under council plans to increase charges by as much as a quarter.

London Councils, the body that represents the capital’s local authorities and sets fine limits, is consulting on increasing parking penalty charges, as well as those for other traffic offences such as driving in bus lanes or yellow boxes.

While the consultation does not mention a figure for the increase, it repeatedly refers to a recent hike brought in by Transport for London (TfL), which raised fines from £130 to £160 – a 23 per cent increase.

The proposals have sparked fierce criticism from motoring groups. Luke Bodset, a spokesman for the AA, said: “There seems to be a never-ending trail of London councils and TfL finding means to get money out of motorists, whether it’s parking permits, parking charges or other driving charges.”

Simon Williams, the RAC head of policy, said: “We can see no justification whatsoever for putting up these fines, especially in a cost of living crisis. It’s bizarre that we’re now getting to the stage where a driver can be fined almost as much for an innocent mistake as they are for dangerously driving using a handheld mobile phone.

“There’s surely only one reason why any council would need penalty charge levels to rise to keep up with inflation – and that’s if they rely on the income they receive from drivers breaking the rules.”

A number of Labour councils in London have recently significantly increased parking permit costs based on emissions, with a handful also bringing in surcharges for diesel vehicles.

Later this month, Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, is set to expand the controversial ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scheme to all 32 London boroughs.

A DfT spokesman said: “Proposing increases in the level of fines is a matter for London councils and the Mayor of London, but we would encourage them to carefully consider the impact their decision would have on motorists.”

According to London Councils, which is non-party affiliated, the reason for the consultation is that the penalty charge levels have not been changed since 2007 and not been reviewed since 2010.

Story continues

It said the number of people receiving charges had increased by 50 per cent, which indicated that the current fines were not enough of a deterrent, adding that effective management of parking and traffic movement could increase active travel, improve road safety and reduce emissions.

The changes will also see other parking fees increased to meet inflation, including clamping fees being increased from £70 to £110, and vehicle removal fees increasing from £200 to £315.

Mr Bodset said: “The punishment doesn’t match the offence, particularly when adjudicators often judge in favour of motorists, or decide that it was trivial infringement.

He also pointed to previous analysis by TfL during its consultation, which found that 60 per cent of those issued with penalty charge notices were first time offenders, and that raising the fines would not put off repeat offenders.

He added: “If the enforcement method is ineffective among repeat offenders, raising the fines makes little difference. Lumping in the first-timers is not only unfair but simply an excuse to get more money out of mistakes.”

Philip Glanville, the Hackney mayor and London Councils’ executive member for climate change, transport and environment, said: “By effectively managing parking and traffic, we can incentivise people to drive and park safely, protect access, crossing and junctions, and increase active travel such as walking, cycling and rented e-scooter use. We can also improve bus prioritisation, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the plans don’t negatively impact lower income and more vulnerable people, and welcome all input into this consultation.”