This London park has been voted the best in the UK

(Royal Lancaster London)

While it might not quite be the weather for sunning yourself outside at the moment, London is home to an array of glorious parks that usually make spending the summer months in the capital hard to beat.

With eight main parks, 15 other large open spots and more than one hundred Commons, it’s unsurprising that it is one of the greenest cities in Europe.

From the stunning city views of Hampstead Heath and the beloved Brockwell Park Lido, to the sprawling deer-speckled acres of Richmond Park, every corner of the city has its own unique charm.

However, one green spot has now been voted best in the country, and, if you’re a Londoner, the result might come as a shock.

According to TripAdvisor, with a whopping 22,000 reviews, the UK’s top park is… Hyde Park. Cue the yawns.

Of course, Hyde Park is objectively a *nice* park. It’s exceptionally rare to have 350 acres of green space in the epicentre of a capital city, so the park bustles with locals and tourists all year round. And there are plenty of activities – from music festivals and Winter Wonderland to the Serpentine Gallery, boating and swimming.

It’s unsurprising then, that, based on the volume of reviews, Hyde Park has nabbed TripAdvisor’s top spot. And it may well be a fan favourite amongst visitors to the city.

But in terms of character and local charm – Londoners might have some very different thoughts.

One particularly attractive haunt for north London locals are the rolling hills of Hampstead Heath. Not only does the park offer some of the most stunning views over the city, there is also an awful lot to do, whether that’s taking a dip in one of the three wild swimming ponds or the Parliament Hill Lido, or running circuits around the athletics track. And it’s a firm favourite amongst London’s A-lister set too, with celebs like Harry Styles known to frequent the area.

Hampstead Heath (AFP via Getty Images)

Head east and you’ll find Victoria Park, London’s oldest public park with a sterling reputation amongst Londoners across the city. Once voted the nation’s favourite park, it has won Green Flag and Green Heritage Awards nine years in a row.

Zip across to the other side and west London boasts some gorgeous green gems, perhaps most notably Richmond Park. The largest of London’s eight Royal Parks at a whopping 2500 acres, it is home to over 600 red and fallow deer who have roamed freely since 1637.

Richmond Park (REUTERS)

While most of London’s parks are concentrated north of the river, south London also has its fair share of beauty spots. Brockwell Park, with its popular Lido and outdoor cinema screenings is particularly beloved, as are the rose gardens and orchards of Greenwich Park.

For more inspiration, check out our list of the best parks in the capital.