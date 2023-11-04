London Palestine protest: Arrests made as demonstrators march on Trafalgar Square

Police have made arrests at a pro-Palestinian rally in central London as demonstrators continue their march on Trafalgar Square.

Scotland Yard said it had made the arrests at Piccadilly Circus, where a sit-in protest was held following a demonstration in Oxford Circus.

One person was held after they were allegedly seen holding a placard that could incite hatred, the Met said. Two others were arrested for public order offences at the time of writing.

Video footage showed hundreds of protesters in the capital chanting "ceasefire now" and holding placards reading "bombing children is not self-defence".

It came hours after protesters blocked Oxford Circus at around midday, before eventually being moved by police.

Earlier on Saturday, protesters held a demonstration outside the BBC's London headquarters, accusing the broadcaster of bias in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, the British Transport Police (BTP) said they were investigating footage that appeared to show a crowd of people in a Tube carriage chanting "from the River to the Sea" and "intifada, revolution".

The event was organised by The Free Palestine Coalition which includes Black Lives Matter UK, Sisters Uncut and Black Jewish Alliance, who said there would be “no business as usual while Britain is supporting a genocide that has killed 9,000 people”.

Other pro-Palestinian rallies are also being held in Belfast, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and Leeds.

Protests have been held across the world amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to a brutal Hamas terror attack on October 7.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that there will be no ceasefire until Israeli hostages held by Hamas are released.

Protesters take part in a protest inside Charing Cross station

Ministers have criticised plans to hold a protest on Armistice Day on November 11, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claiming it would be "provocative and disrespectful".

In a letter to Mr Sunak, the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that officers would take a "robust approach" to policing throughout the protests.

"Yesterday I set out our intent to use all the powers available to the MPS, including putting in place conditions, if required, to ensure events in Whitehall and the surrounding areas as well as other locations of significance across London are not undermined.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was criticised for describing the protests as a "hate march" and suggesting there was "an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage".

Labour shadow minister Sir Chris Bryant responded on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Her comments were absolutely reprehensible. Saying every single person in those marches was involved in a hate march, well that patently isn’t true and it makes it more difficult for police to do their job properly.”

The Met, which will be responsible for on-the-day policing of the demonstration, could ask the Home Secretary for temporary powers to ban protests from happening in certain areas of London, but only if it believes there is a risk of “serious public disorder”.

It said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on November 12 but a significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday.