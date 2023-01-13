London Overground suffers severe delays as Elizabeth Line strike disruption goes on

The London Overground was suffering severe delays on Friday morning (stock picture) (AFP via Getty Images)

Commuters faced a morning of disruption as a 24-hour strike by Elizabeth line workers wound down and the London Overground suffered severe delays.

Services on the Elizabeth line didn’t return to normal until just before 9am on Friday after TSSA and Prospect union members walked off the job on Thursday amid a dispute over pay parity.

The industrial action finished at 6.30am, with services between Abbey Wood and Paddington not up and running until after 7.30am. Transport for London (TfL) is now reporting a good service on the Elizabeth line.

Overhead wire problems caused severe delays on the Overground between Stratford and Willesden Junction during rush-hour, causing headheadaches for Londoners.

The issue occured at Camden Road, TfL said on Friday. There is now a good service on all Overground and Underground lines.

Picket lines formed in Paddington and Romford on Thursday as Elizabeth Line workers demanded a pay increase more in line with their TfL colleagues.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was urged to intervene on their behalf and “influence to encourage negotiations which can resolve this dispute”, in a letter by TSSA interim general secretary Frank Ward.

Unions say Elizabeth line staff employed by RfLi are paid up to £30,000 less than colleagues with equivalent roles elsewhere on the TfL network.

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in South and West London also striked on Thursday amid a pay dispute. Further bus driver strikes are planned for January 16, 19, 25 and 26.