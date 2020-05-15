London’s oldest tailor Ede and Ravenscroft to axe 200 jobs

Ede and Ravenscroft store - Graham Barclay

The oldest tailor in London and its mutual companies are set to axe up to 200 jobs after a consultation on redundancies began this week.

Ede & Ravenscroft said they had taken the “very difficult” decision due to the seasonal nature of their work.

The tailor, founded in 1689, has three royal warrants as robemakers to Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

It also supplies legal dress and graduation robes for leading British universities. Hundreds of graduation ceremonies scheduled for summer have now been cancelled or postponed indefinitely by clients including Oxford and Cambridge.

Mutual companies including Lafayette Photography and Cambridgeshire accessory provider Luke Eyres will be covered by the review, the Telegraph understands.

Further consultations with employees will take place across the rest of the month, with decisions to be made as soon as three weeks’ time.

One employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were furloughed in March, a week after being told they would be working from home.

They said that they had not received any correspondence for more than a month before being told of the consultation.

“We’ve worked out that around 200 jobs could go,” they said. “My position is being dissolved, whereas in the retail business people with the same position will have to reapply.

“They informed me that my role was to be made redundant, and that the process would be actioned within three weeks.”

Ede & Ravenscroft said in a statement: “Like many companies affected by Covid-19 we had to take the protective step of furloughing a number of our staff.

“With much regret we recently notified employees that we are entering into a period of consultation regarding the possibility of redundancy, potentially affecting a minority of our workforce.

“The decision to start consultation was a very difficult one, but the impact of lockdown and the seasonal nature of much of our work mean that it is prudent to consider measures to protect the business pending normal conditions resuming.

“Until the consultation process is completed no decisions will be made and Ede & Ravenscroft will not comment further.”