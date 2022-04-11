London’s oldest home with asking rent of £2,200 let within a week

Ancient House (Estate East)

A home in a medieval house, believed to be the oldest home in London, has been rented out just over a week after it was listed.

The 600-year-old timber-framed home is in Walthamstow Village near the popular Orford Road.

It was up for rent for £2,200 per month after the previous tenant, who had lived there for many years, decided to buy their own property.

‘’Everyone who viewed this property fell in love with it” an agent from Estate East told Homes & Property. “Six offers were placed on the property but the landlord settled on a lovely young couple”.

Ensuite Bedroom (Estate East)

Ancient House, as the building is now known, is said to have been built in the middle ages around 1435 during the reign of Henry VI, while England was embroiled in the Hundred Years’ War.

At the time Walthamstow was a small village outside London in what was then the Essex countryside and it only became part of the capital several centuries later.

The Grade II*-listed house, known as a hall house because it was originally built around a central hall, was restored in 1934 and then again in the early Noughties.

Ancient House has remained standing because the entire structure was clad in weatherboarding; an 18th century process that erected lengths of white board lapped over another to protect against the elements.

Shared Courtyard (Estate East)

When the white boards were removed in the Thirties by a restoration company, the magnificent Medieval timber-frame was revealed.

The building company who carried out the restoration also made the road outside Ancient House one way to protect it from traffic and pollution.

The new tenants can look forward to nosy tourists trying to capture pictures of the unique property, according to Estate East. “A lot of people stand outside taking pictures, there’s even a Tudor Tour bus that stops outside occasionally.

Rustic Kitchen in London’s oldest home (Estate East)

Another Tudor property which purports to be the one of the oldest home’s in London is 41-42 Cloth Fair in Farringdon.

It was built much later than Ancient House, between 1597 and 1614, and was the only house in the City of London that survived the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Walthamstow village has seen a rise in young couples moving to the area because of the village atmosphere together with it’s strong transport links and unique independent shops.

The town also hosts regular local events adding to the community atmostphere.

Orford Road in Walthamstow village (Daniel Lynch)

“I’m not sure you could put a price on this property, aside from its uniqueness it’s nestled in the heart of Walthamstow village.

“‘Unique property’ and ‘village location’ are phrases too often used by estate agents but if there was ever a home deserving of such a description then this is it,” said Estate East.