London office lettings at highest level since first lockdown started

The capital’s office leasing sector has faced much disruption during the pandemic, but the amount of space recently signed for has climbed, according to new research.

Property agent Cushman & Wakefield calculates 1.8 million square feet was signed for in central London in the second quarter.

The firm said that was 39% above what was agreed in the prior three months, and represented the highest quarter for take-up seen since March 2020.

Deals in the second quarter included property agent JLL taking 134,000 square feet for a new flagship UK office at 1 Broadgate.

The media & technology sector represented the largest share of the take-up.

Scores of employers are looking at how much space they will need post-pandemic following the popularity of working from home in many cases.

Some businesses are looking to reduce the amount of office space they have, with plans for more remote working on a longer term basis.

However, there are others trying to secure modern workspace where employees will have more space, even if they are in fewer days per week for new flexible working models.

Cushman & Wakefield added that there was some 2.3 million square feet of space under offer in central London as at the end of June.

The firm’s head of offices UK, Ben Cullen said: “The London office market continued its recovery in the second quarter as restrictions loosened and more occupiers identified their new ‘normal’ way of working. The encouraging results indicate that demand for office space remains strong, particularly for high quality stock.”

