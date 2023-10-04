Will London be next in bedbug epidemic?

Bed bugs: The Houses of Parliament are reportedly crawling with the parasitic creatures (AFP / Getty Images)

Bedbugs are causing chaos in Paris and there are fears they could soon make their way to British shores.

Health experts say there is a high chance the critters could cross the Channel and, once they arrive, are near on impossible to get rid of.

Paris has already declared war on the bugs, as the blood-sucking insects are spotted on cinema seats, public transport, and in hotels.

A wave of viral footage has stoked fears of an unfettered spread as the city prepares to welcome thousands of tourists for the Olympics next year.

On Friday, French transportation minister Clément Beaune pledged to meet with transport operators, while Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire warned “no one is safe”.

The Government was forced to set up a dedicated hotline to support despairing homeowners in 2020, and extermination costs have topped €1.4 billion (£1.2bn) over five years.

These bugs are also, disturbingly, increasingly resistant to insecticide, which is one of the main reasons their numbers are on the rise.

But how could we stop them making their way over? Here is everything we know.

How are bedbugs spread?

Bed bugs are small, flat wingless insects that are a red-brown colour and tiny — only measuring less than quarter of an inch long, or 4mm to 6mm.

They hide out in furniture — beds, chairs, mattresses, headboards — as well as in the cracks and crevices of walls and floors. They cannot fly or jump but they can crawl very rapidly.

They spread by travelling from an infected area and quickly find a home, lay eggs, and spread.

They can hitch a ride in luggage, purses, backpacks, or other items placed on soft or upholstered surfaces, which is what is causing the concern. Many are concerned the bedbugs will come to the UK from Paris through people travelling between the countries.

Bed bugs have infested Paris (Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)

What is the likelihood of them coming to the UK?

Quite likely is the short answer. Bedbugs have a typical lifespan of between four and six months, meaning they will survive a trip over the Channel should they hitch a lift.

Story continues

One bedbug expert told how he “knew” this is going to become an epidemic of large proportions and warned about putting in safety measures more than six years ago.

David Cain, the founder of Bed Bugs Ltd, told The Independent that the creatures are actually already in the UK, and could even increase in numbers and multiply quickly given the situation in Paris.

He said: “I have known people go on day trips to Paris, not even staying in hotels or other high-risk activities, and come back with them. Paris has been a popular link for the last six years.

“Business is already booming. I started doing this in 2005, when bedbugs were rare and obscure, but they are not any more.

“If everyone had listened to me in 2006 and started a public education campaign, this wouldn’t be happening.”

What precautions are being undertaken to stop bedbugs spreading?

People are being urged to be vigilant if travelling, and to clean out suitcases, bag up clothes and wash them all on a hot wash upon your return from holiday. They are also urged to regularly hoover and clean their homes.

Eurostar, which takes passengers between the two capitals on a number of train services daily, said they were planning on ramping up “preventative treatments” across their entire network to keep the critters on the other side of the Channel.

They said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers is always our number one priority, and the presence of insects such as bedbugs on our trains is extremely rare.

”The textile surfaces on all of our trains are cleaned thoroughly on a regular basis, and this involves hot-water injection and extraction cleaning, which has proven highly effective in eliminating bugs.”