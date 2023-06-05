London MP Bob Stewart charged with ‘racially-aggravated abuse’

Tory MP Bob Stewart (PA Archive)

Tory MP Bob Stewart has been charged with two public order offences after allegedly telling an activist to “go back to Bahrain”.

The MP for Beckenham, in south London, is due in court next month.

Police on Monday charged the 73-year-old with using “racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour” and using “threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress”.

The allegation relates to a confrontation with human rights campaigner Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House building in Belgravia on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy challenged Mr Stewart over donations from the Bahraini government.

He complained to police after Mr Stewart allegedly told him to “get stuffed” and to “go back to Bahrain”.

Mr Alwadaei, 36, says he was tortured after taking part in anti-government protests in the country in 2011.

Mr Stewart, a former NATO military commander who served in Bosnia, was elected in 2010 and serves on a number of parliamentary committees, including the Intelligence and Security Committee.

He is due at Westminster Magistrates’ court on July 5.