Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth

·5 min read

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.

The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didn't mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable.

“I’m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I’d had to just rush through."

A week after the queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, the focus of commemorations was in Westminster — the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be taken across the street to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details about the service, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending, with a smaller, private burial service planned for later Monday at Windsor Castle.

The queen will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

The guest list for the state funeral is a roll call of power and pomp, from Japan's Emperor Naruhito and King Felipe VI of Spain to U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who first met the queen when he was a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada's leader — said the queen was “one of my favorite people in the world.”

“Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about anything and everything, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful,” he said at a special session of the Canadian parliament in Ottawa.

After a day of high ceremony and high emotions on Wednesday as the queen's coffin was carried in somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the king was spending Thursday working and in “private reflection” at his Highgrove residence in western England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and has been speaking to a host of world leaders.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visited the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England on Thursday to admire some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The couple walked slowly along metal barriers as they received bouquets from the public.

William told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin on Wednesday had been “challenging” and “brought back memories” of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana after her death in 1997, when William was 15.

“I said how proud his mother would have been of him, and he said how hard it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mother’s funeral,” Jane Wells, 54, said after meeting the prince Thursday.

The queen left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.

Charles, his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and the queen's diamond-studded crown on a purple velvet pillow. The military procession underscored Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state.

Her lying-in-state, meanwhile, allowed many Britons to say a personal goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.

It's also a huge logistical operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time, and 30 religious leaders from a range of faiths to talk to those in line.

Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the line and join the queue.

“People were just walking and walking and the policemen were like ‘Keep going, keep going.’ It was like the yellow brick road," she said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words “Faith Team” as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth's funeral, paid tribute to the queen as “someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable.”

People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and sneakers, walked in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where previous monarchs have lain in state.

After passing the coffin, most mourners paused to look back before leaving through the hall’s great oak doors. Some were in tears; others bowed their heads or curtseyed. One sank onto a knee and blew a farewell kiss.

Keith Smart, an engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the hall. He had waited more than 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.

“Everybody in the crowd was impeccably behaved. There was no malice, everybody was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. “And then, to come into that room and see that, I just broke down inside. I didn’t bow — I knelt to the floor, on my knees, bowed my head to the queen.”

___

Follow AP coverage of the Queen at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Jill Lawless, Mike Corder And Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ontario education minister directs schools to celebrate, memorialize the Queen

    Ontario schools must celebrate and memorialize the life of Queen Elizabeth, including holding a moment of silence on the day of her funeral, according to directives from Education Minister Stephen Lecce. Lecce on Friday sent a letter to educators setting out expectations for "discussion and memorials" celebrating the Queen's life, according to a spokesperson. He followed up this week, reiterating that direction to school board leaders, calling for a moment of silence on Monday and specifying tha

  • How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Live queue tracker and where it starts

    Her Majesty's coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since 5pm on Wednesday and there are long queues to see it.

  • Leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in special sitting of House of Commons

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded Parliament of the enduring importance of the Crown in a tribute to the late monarch in the House of Commons. Members of Parliament of all political stripes rose in tribute to the queen in a special sitting of the House.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

    The brothers previously reunited on Saturday, where they stepped out at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth

  • Lying in state in pictures: How queues for Queen compare to previous monarchs and prime ministers?

    British people have been doing it for generations to pay respects in Westminster Hall when notable figures have been lying in state. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, died on 30 March 2002, at the age of 101. An estimated 200,000 people paid their respects to the Queen Mother.

  • Princess Catherine, the commoner who is key to British monarchy

    Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the British royal family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm. Born Catherine Middleton, the eldest of three children of middle-class, self-made entrepreneurs is now the Princess of Wales, a title last held by William's late mother Diana whose celebrity power and charity work eclipsed the royals around her. Kate, by contrast, has kept a lower profile, fulfilling an increasingly busy diary of royal engagements quietly and without controversy while also earning a reputation as global fashion icon who regularly graces the front pages of glossy magazines.

  • Queen's funeral: How to watch Monday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey

    Senior royals and world leaders will pay their final respects to the late monarch.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's funeral details: When is it? Will it be on TV? Your questions, answered

    Want to watch the queen's funeral? We've got you covered with everything from how to watch to what to expect.

  • Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’

    Thousands of people, ranging from the elderly to babies in arms, made up the growing crowd.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession

    The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service

  • Australian royal memorabilia collector recalls her crowning piece: meeting the king

    Surrounded by tens of thousands of pieces of British royal memorabilia in her home in rural Australia, Jan Hugo now has one more thing to boast about: meeting the man who is now King Charles. Starting in 1981 with a commemorative coin of then-Prince Charles' wedding to his first wife, Diana, the 64-year-old's collection has since grown to include over 10,000 pieces of crockery, coasters, and figurines that takes up several rooms in her home in Nulkaba, a town about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Sydney. One item, a tea towel bearing the likeness of Charles and Camilla, now the Queen Consort, landed Hugo a conversation with the royal couple when they toured Australia in 2015.

  • Who is – and isn't – on the guest list for the Queen's funeral?

    From the Royal Family to heads of state, here's everyone who is – and isn't – attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

  • US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv's counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine. The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and

  • Trump Pick Raymond Dearie Appointed as Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case

    Win McNamee/GettyU.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled in favor of one of former President Donald Trump’s special master picks, appointing Raymond Dearie to review the trove of documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The judge also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a partial stay to allow DOJ continued access to the documents.“The Court remains firmly of the view that appointment of a special master to conduct a review of the seized materials, accompanied by a t

  • Zelenskyy says mass grave found near Kharkiv city; as Ukraine firepower thunders, Russian troops flee to the border: Live updates

    The Ukraine Defense Ministry said Russian troops fleeing the Ukraine advance are being kept from crossing over by other Russian troops. Live updates.

  • Queen's funeral: Start time and schedule as monarch is laid to rest

    The Queen will be laid to rest in at Windsor Castle.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in