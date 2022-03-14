London Metal Exchange to resume nickel trading on March 16

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

(Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will resume trading of nickel contracts at 8 a.m. London time on March 16, the exchange said in a notice on Monday.

"Trading shall resume on LMEselect in the usual way, with the market opening in a pre-open state, but pre-open shall commence at 07:30 a.m. London time on the Resumption Date."

The exchange further added that no trading shall be permitted in nickel contracts on any of the LME's Execution Venues (including the inter-office market).

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)