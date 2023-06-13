London mayoral election 2024: Who are the candidates?

Susan Hall hopes to represent in City Hall (Supplied)

Sadiq Khan will fight for a third term as London Mayor next year after being reselected as Labour candidate.

The Conservative Party is currently in the process of selecting a candidate to take on Mr Khan in 2024 and has announced a shortlist of three names: Susan Hall, Mozammel Hossain, and Daniel Korski.

The Green Party has also named a candidate but the Liberal Democrats are still deciding.

The election will be held on May 2, simultaneously with elections to the London Assembly and local elections.

Held traditionally every four years, voters actually went to the polls in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic postponing the mayor election from 2020.

It will be the first time the poll operates a first-past-the-post model, with the former supplementary vote having been replaced.

Here are the candidates being put forward by all of the major parties.

Labour

Sadiq Khan has said he wants to "send a message" to the Tories in seeking to become the first politician to hold the Mayor of London office for three terms.

The incumbent has pointed to his environmental and council house-building policies as achievements of his tenure. He will be looking to build on Labour’s strong lead in opinion metrics.

“[This is] an opportunity for Londoners to send a message to the Tories, not only for crashing the economy but for their anti-London approach,” Mr Khan said.

Conservative

The Tories are looking to return their first victor since Boris Johnson won in 2012.

The three in the running are Susan Hall, a long-time Harrow councillor, Mozammel Hossain, a barrister with no previous political experience, and Daniel Korski, who was a special adviser to David Cameron.

Their previous candidate Shaun Bailey came second to Mr Khan in 2021.

Liberal Democrat

The party has said it will announce its candidate in July.

Green

Hackney councillor Zoe Garbett stood in 2021 and will again lead the Green Party in this election.

She tweeted in February: “I’m overjoyed to have been chosen to be @TheGreenParty candidate for London Mayor. Huge thank you to @LonGreenParty for your support & can’t wait to start the campaign.”