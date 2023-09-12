My London: Mawaan Rizwan

(Silvia Prada)

Home is…

I grew up on the edges of east London, so home is ideally [near] a cheap supermarket. I love a wholesale.

What is your earliest memory of London?

I remember I was about five years old, with my mum and seeing a pigeon on the Tube. No one seemed fussed, it was real training in how to be a jaded Londoner.

What was your first job in London?

I worked at Westfield. I used to wear a SpongeBob suit and hand out flyers. On my Spotlight casting page I put it down as an acting job. Technically it’s playing a role in the West End, isn’t it?

Most memorable meal you’ve had here?

Back in the day, Pizza Express on the South Bank. I was broke and the guy next to us got up and left a full pizza. So I was like, ‘We’re eating this, it’s free and I’m saving waste.’ Anyway, five minutes later this guy comes back. Turns out he was going for a smoke.

What’s London’s best live music venue?

Me and my band just performed at the Roundhouse. Humble brag. I started out in media because of that place, they used to do loads of amazing free courses for young people. I used to work there. Britney was performing once and we snuck in and saw her. It was incredible to perform in that space.

Which shops do you rely on?

Real, basic corner shops. The one by me has all the discontinued chocolates. I love a niche Star Bar. And Aldi: cheapest nuts in town.

How do you get around?

Cycle. You just feel real smug sliding in and out of traffic.

Best thing a cabbie has ever said to you?

I once had a cabbie ask to take a picture of me for his mum. His mum was a big fan of my mum. He didn’t care about me but still wanted a photo, which I found hilarious.

Who’s the most iconic Londoner in history?

£1 fish man — if you know, you know.

What’s the first thing you do when you land in London?

Text a friend to do a spontaneous thing and they’re usually not around because everyone makes coffee plans seven years in advance.

If you could buy any London building and live there, which would it be?

My flat! I would love to say ‘St Paul’s Cathedral’ but I would happily settle for just the roof over my head to be secure.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

Pedestrianise streets and enforce mandatory street parties.

Who do you call to have fun?

The last person was [my brother] Nabhaan. Our go-to is Rowans in Finsbury Park.

What is your favourite artwork in London?

The Hackney peace mural. Every time I walk past it I discover even more detail in it.

What are you up to for work right now?

I just finished my TV show Juice, which I wrote, acted in and exec produced. It’s been my life for three years. My mum and my brother are in it and Russell Tovey. I’m very excited. It’s quite a surreal show and it was fun to shoot, like a big kid’s playground.

What makes someone a Londoner?

Banging on about leaving London because it’s ‘too much’, then you leave for five minutes and go, ‘Oh my God I am dying of boredom.’

What’s your London secret?

Walking. London’s a really nice place to walk.

‘Juice’ airs 18 Sep on BBC Three and iPlayer