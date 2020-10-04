London Marathon’s oldest ‘ever-present’ runner thrilled to be getting 40th medal

The London Marathon’s oldest “ever-present” competitor has said he cannot wait to get his hands on his 40th participants’ medal.

Ken Jones, 87, said it felt great to tie up his laces again, despite the most difficult weather conditions he has endured in four decades of competing in the race.

The veteran runner said: “This year was the hardest because of the weather.

“We had heavy rain until the last three miles and we had to change our clothes three times because they were soaked through.”

He added: “I’m very happy to finish. My neighbours had balloons out and signs up, we had a tremendous crowd really.

“It was absolutely dark when we finished, after seven hours and 53 minutes.

“I’m not tired, I’m feeling good now and I’m looking forward to getting the medal.”

He added he will be celebrating with a hearty meal of bubble and squeak cooked by his daughter, before having a well-deserved sleep.

Mr Jones, from Stabane, Co Tyrone, was among thousands of people taking part in the first virtual London Marathon in gale-force winds and rain.

He ran on his own 26.2 mile route around Strabane on Sunday with a special app tracking his progress due to the pandemic.

Mr Jones said he was disappointed Covid-19 had forced the cancellation of the physical event but it was nice to be able to do the race at home.

But he said the pandemic had made him concerned he would not get his 40th participants’ medal in the post in the coming weeks.

“I go out early morning when there’s no one around,” he told the PA news agency.

“I train in the morning, but with the pandemic I can’t go out to the shops because I don’t want to catch this virus because that would stop me dead.”

But he said he was glad he was able to compete virtually: “I want my 40th medal. I want that medal. That’s the main thing I want.”

He set out on the marathon in heavy rain and gales on Sunday afternoon with his daughter Heather, who is also a keen runner.

He is the oldest of 10 men who ran their 40th marathon in the 2020 event, known as Ever Presents.

