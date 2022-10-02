London Marathon live: Latest updates and results - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

11:37 AM

Kipruto pulls away

Looking, like Yehualaw, to establish a lead before a sprint finish. Kipruto pulls them out, making ground ahead of Gebresilase.

Only two runners manage to cling to the Kenyan in his burst of speed: Gebresilase and Abdi. The rest settle back behind the leaders. Kipruto's acceleration, coming at the same point as Yehualaw's, seems incredibly well-timed as he powers along the Embankment.

11:34 AM

Rose Harvey takes tenth place

As her compatriot Charlotte Purdue did last year, Harvey nabs a top ten finish representing Great Britain, with a time of 2:27:59secs.

11:31 AM

Five kilometres to go in the elite men's race

A lovely moment of sportsmanship from Lemma, who passes his water bottle to Kipruto. But when the surge comes, there'll be no time for niceties.

Legase moves into the front of the pack, as Lemma drops out of the pack after looking so good moments ago. He meets Bekele, who can now focus on overtaking last year's winner. Legase is followed closely by Kipruto and Gebresilase.

11:27 AM

Bekele drops from the pack

The relative elder statesman of the leading pack is the first to drop, as Lemma rears up to lead the front line alongside Gebresilase and Kirputo. All six in the pack are looking comfortable, readying themselves for a bolt of speed as they edge closer to the final mile.

11:25 AM

The top nine women's finishers

Yalemzerf Yehualaw 2:17:26 Joyciline Jepkosgei 2:18:07 Alemu Megertu 2:18:32 Judith Korir 2:18:43 Joan Chelimo Melly 2:19:27 Ashete Bekere 2:19:30 Mary Ngugi 2:20:22 Sutume Asefa Kebede 2:20:44 Ai Hosoda 2:21:42

Some magnificent times here, with the top five all within 2hrs20mins.

The three podium finishers: Yehualaw, Jepkosgei and Megertu - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

11:22 AM

The 23-year-old going for the break at the 40k mark

With a phenomenal burst of speed, Yehualaw sealed her 2022 London Marathon win - Mike Owen/Getty Images

11:20 AM

Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the women's 2022 London Marathon!

Turning down The Mall, Yehualaw is within seconds of the world record with Buckingham Palace behind her.

She misses out on the 2:17:01secs time, but her winning time of 2:17:26 is remarkable. In her second-ever marathon, no less.

Jepkosgei is second, with a time of 2:1:07, and Megertu comes third, 2:18:32

11:17 AM

Jepkosgei has second, but in front... ?

It's been Yehualaw, Yehualaw, Yehualaw from me, but this is an astonishing performance from the debutante. She speeds down Birdcage Walk, no doubt enjoying the slight downhill decline.

She looks set to achieve a phenomenal time, and imagine what might have happened without that small fall. Could it prove the difference as she goes for the record?

11:15 AM

A bird's eye view over Tower Bridge

Competitors in the elite men's race cross the halfway mark around Tower Bridge - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

11:12 AM

Yehualaw has an enormous gap in front

An incredible speed up from Yehualaw as she approaches the 40k mark, who seems to be getting fastest and faster as the minutes run down. She reaches 40k with a time of 2:10:21. This could put a world record in her sights...

Nobody has dropped out of that leading men's pack as they get closer to the 30k mark, with last pacemakers dropping out at 30k. Legese is ready to strike as they melt away, moving into the lead ahead of Kirputo.

11:05 AM

Yehualaw has the lead

By metres, having broken free of Jepkosgei. Yehualaw accelerated and at the moment, Jepkosgei cannot touch her.

Further back, Megertu is close to third-place Korir, who looks under pressure.

11:03 AM

Yehualaw is looking dominant

As Korir falls out of the pack, along with Megertu, Yehualaw fires ahead, putting herself in front of Jepkosgei.

The pair might be fighting until the very end, Yehualaw looking extremely confident as she attempts to see off last year's winner.

11:01 AM

Bashir Abdi streams into the lead

Having come from the back of the front pack, Abdi moves forward to join Kipruto, and Gebresilase.

Lemma is up to fifth, behind Legese, with Bekele just behind him. Atanaw rounds out an extremely tight pack as they fly past the 25k mark.

10:59 AM

Your women's wheelchair podium finishers

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Catherine Debrunner and Susannah Scaroni took the spoils at the 2022 London Marathon - Paul Harding/Getty Images

10:56 AM

Korir still looking strong

Proposed as a pacemaker, and now a race leader, Korir has capitalised on the surge. Kebede also drops back out of that lead pack, but not far enough to rule out a late run.

Jepkosgei moves into the lead, and Megertu has battled back from being adrift of the pack earlier to round out the pack with the ever-sure Yehualaw.

10:53 AM

Change ups in both elite races

Bekele has dropped back from behind the pacemaker. The forty-year-old is running at the back of the group now, alongside Lemma. Gebresilase leads the pack.

There's a break in the women's race, the seven runners in the pack dropping to five: Melly and Bekere peel off as the five at the front surge ahead, with 5 to 6 miles to go.

10:51 AM

The men's wheelchair podium finishers

Marcel Hug, Daniel Romanchuk, and David Weir celebrate their podium finishes at 2022 London Marathon - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

10:49 AM

Yehualaw falls

A terrible turn of events for the race favourite, who stumbles, perhaps tripping over the feet of another runner in the pack, or scuffing a bump in the road. She catches up to the runners, bunching up at the front of the race.

Yehualaw does not look to have grazed her knees, but what an unlucky set back. Hopefully this does not force her race in a different direction. As she fell, most of the pack turned quickly to see what happened.

Jepkosgei leads now, with Kebede and Korir a little behind her.

10:46 AM

Men's standings at the halfway mark

Kenenisa Bekele 1:02:14secs Amos Kipruto Kinde Atanaw Leul Gebresilase Birhanu Legese Bashir Abdi Sisay Lemma Weynay Ghebresilasie Brett Robinson Edward Goddard

Ghebresilasie is Eritrean-born, but sought asylum in the UK, and has competed for Great Britain since 2021.

10:41 AM

Eden Rainbow-Cooper takes third

Behind Susannah Scaroni, as the chasing pack in the women's wheelchair marathon cross the finishing line.

Another excellent finish for British athletes: another podium awaits.

In the elite women's race, Megertu drops from the leading pack as the pace hots up.

Over Tower Bridge, Bekele recaptures the lead, flanked by Legese and and Kirputo. Lemma has moved into sixth.

10:38 AM

Kebede picks up the pace

Kebede takes a longer lead at the front of the leading pack, picking up the pace. Korir follows her, and Jepkosgei takes third. The athletes are running single-file now, with Kebede having injected a spurt of energy as the runners wend their ways through the glittering glass towers that line this stage of the race.

10:34 AM

An incredible finish in the battle between Hug and Romanchuk

10:33 AM

Gebresilase takes the lead in the elite men's race

Streaking past the 15k mark, he unseats his compatriot Bekele by a second, setting a time of 00:44:20secs.

Legese has dropped back to sixth, with Kinde Atanaw and Abdi making a move from the back to the mid-pack.

10:30 AM

Debrunner wins the elite women's wheelchair marathon!

Cheered as she turns past Buckingham Palace, Debrunner looks extremely tired, having led for such a long time. She conjures up her reserves, powers down The Mall, and takes the course record!

Two marathon wins in two weeks: and Berlin was her debut. An incredible experience for the Swiss athlete, which achieved a time of 1:38:24secs.

10:27 AM

Yehualaw on top

Still looking as cool and unruffled as she did 25k ago, Yehualaw gets to the front of the leading pack, which has shed its pacemakers. Kebede moves back into second, with Jepkosgei in third. Bekere, having lead for long portions of the race, is pushed back to fourth.

Yehualaw is such an exciting prospect: in April, she achieved the fastest ever women's marathon time for a debutant, at the Hamburg Marathon. Time will tell how she will fare in her London debut.

10:22 AM

Lemma holds seventh place and Weir gets podium finish

The pack is still led by the three Ethiopians: Bekele, Legese, and Gebresilase, and last year's winner keeps a steady pace at the back of that opening pack.

The chasing pack of the men's wheelchair marathon reaches The Mall, and there's a sprint finish as Weir powers past Tomoki Suzuki to get onto the podium in third, after sitting in fifth for much of the race.

Suzuki is fourth, and Jetze Plat comes fifth.

10:19 AM

The women's top ten, at the halfway mark

Ashete Bekere 1:08:46 Sutume Asefa Kebde Judith Korir Yalemzerf Yehualaw Joan Chelimo Melly Joyciline Jepkosgei Alume Megertu Hiwot Gebrekidan Mary Ngugi Ai Hosoda

10:16 AM

Hug wins the elite men's wheelchair marathon!

The pair reach Birdcage Walk: Romanchuk has clung to Hug throughout, and there's a sprint finish for first place as they power past Buckingham Palace.

A clash of wheels as Romanchuk goes for the overtake on the final corner, but Hug speeds away, pulling away from his rival, and streaking across the finish line.

Hug breaks the course record of 1:24:38secs, and takes his second consecutive title.

Hug shakes off Romanchuk to clinch his second consecutive London Marathon victory - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

10:12 AM

Winding around the Cutty Sark

Bekele maintains his lead at the front of the first pack.

Kenenisa Bekele 29:26

Leul Gebresilase

Amos Kipruto

Lemma is at the back of the opening pack, alongside Bashir Abdi, as the men run past the Cutty Sark, and the cheering crowds that line their route.

10:08 AM

A new women's elite leader

As the women cross Tower Bridge, we have a new fastest time, from Kebede.

Sutume Asefa Kebede 1:05:25

Followed by:

Ashete Bekere

Judith Korir

Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Alemu Megertu

In the elite women's wheelchair race, Debrunner still has her lead, but she looks to be struggling a little with the technicality of the course. She overshoots a corner, and collides with one of the metal barricades. Righting herself, Debrunner picks up speed again. Without strong opponents like Schar and De Rozario on her tail, she has a little time for the mistake.

10:02 AM

Hug feels Romanchuk breathing down his neck

Speeding through 30k, the two leaders have increased their lead over that chasing pack to three and a half minutes. Hug looks behind him to check Romanchuk, momentarily slowing.

He's likely sick of the sight of his shadow, who has never before kept such a close tail on the Swiss champion.

David Weir in that chasing pack is currently in fifth place.

09:59 AM

Bekele maintains his lead

The Ethopian is still at the front of that first pack, followed by compatriots Leul Gebresilase and Birhanu Legese.

Through the first 5k, Sisay Lemma was seventh-fastest, and Briton Sesemann 14th.

Sisay Lemma begins his race to defend his title at 2022 London Marathon - John Sibley/Reuters

09:52 AM

The top three elite women's race runners

Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Ashete Bekere

Joyciline Jepkosgei

Yehualaw, looking the very model of composure and focus, offers her water bottle to her pacemaker, who accepts it gratefully. The leading pack has slimmed to seven runners.

09:50 AM

Hug and Romanchuk still locked in battle

Almost wheel-to-wheel as they race ever closer to that finish line.

Through 25k, they have a lead of three minutes ahead of the chasing pack, which still includes David Weir and Aaron Pike.

Debrunner is still looking extremely pacey as she goes for the course record. She is followed by British athlete Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

09:47 AM

Kenenisa Bekele is fast out of the starting gate

Leading the first pack is Bekele, and just behind him are Amos Kipruto, Kinde Atanaw, and three other runners with the early acceleration.

Just past the first 800m, a mass runner gives the camera a wave, before peeling off from the pack.

09:42 AM

The final start for elite racers

On the front line, we have the legendary Kenenisa Bekele, last year's winner Sisay Lemma, Bashir Abdi. British hopes are with last year's seventh-place finisher, Philip Sesemann.

White, Williamson and Scott ring final starting bell, and thousands upon thousands of runners stream after the elite men.

09:37 AM

A new leader in the elite women's race

Yehualaw goes ahead, faster than Bekere, setting a time of 32.18 at the 10k mark. Those eight women in the leading pack, however, are all staying very close together as they speed past Cutty Sark.

The crowds are building now, as more and more people gather along the route.

We're five minutes from the start of the men's elite race and the mass start.

At the starting line, the National Anthem is played by the British Army Band.

09:32 AM

The elite men's wheelchair racers

... are crossing Tower Bridge, and it's still Hug who has the edge over Romanchuk. They are flying together, streets ahead of the rest of their opponents.

They're so close together that Romanchuk's front wheel is, at times, in line with Hug's back wheels. Romanchuk flirts with the overtake, but resets, still extremely close to Hug.

09:30 AM

From setter to starter

Judith Korir is having a strong race so far, involved in that leading pack. She was originally scheduled to be a pacemaker in this race, for her compatriot Brigid Kosgei, the women's world record holder. But her training went so well, the decision was taken for her to race today.

09:25 AM

In the women's leading pack

Running closest to Yehualaw and Bekere are Jepkosgei, Melly, Judith Korir and Sutume Asefa Kebede.

Chasing the pack is Mary Ngugi, running her own race behind a pacemaker.

athletics - John Sibley/Reuters

09:19 AM

Debrunner holds a commanding lead

Without Schar and De Rozario racing against her, Debrunner has a great opportunity here. London's course is more technical than Berlin's, where she triumphed last week, so by streaking away from the pack and setting terrific pace, Debrunner

In the elite women's race, Bekere takes the initial lead time of 16:01 over the first 5k, with Yehualaw just behind her.

It's still a lovely, if a little grey, windless day in London - perfect conditions to set a quick time.

09:13 AM

Hug and Romanchuk round Cutty Sark

Still keeping ferocious pace, with Hug maintaining his lead in the men's wheelchair marathon. Behind them by quite away is a small chasing pack, which includes David Weir and Aaron Pike.

09:10 AM

Yehualaw still has the early lead

Close behind two pacemakers, she leads the leading pack alongside Joan Chelimo Melly.

09:07 AM

Debrunner leads the women's wheelchair race

Susannah Scaroni led for the first few kilometres, but has been overtaken by Debrunner. Striking out on her own, Debrunner has a gradually increasing lead.

In the men's wheelchair marathon, Hug is being tracked closely by Romanchuk, and the pair have pulled away to set up a strong lead. Romanchuk is centimetres from the Swiss dynamo.

09:02 AM

The elite women's race is next to start

Sadly, Charlotte Purdue will not be able to take part due to illness, but Great Britain will be ably represented on the front row by Rose Harvey. She'll be racing talents such as rising Ethopian star, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Ashete Bekere, and last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.

White, Scott and Williamson start them off, and away they go! Yehualaw has the early lead, as the runners settle into two packs.

08:58 AM

Lionesses at the starting line

lionesses - John Sibley/Reuters

08:55 AM

Marcel Hug goes for the break

He has a small lead over the rest of the pack, in the opening minutes of his marathon. Behind him are Daniel Romanchuk, and David Weir.

08:53 AM

The elite wheelchair race is underway

In the women's race, the field is now wide open after those high profile retirements. Catherine Debrunner won last week's Berlin Marathon, but due to the differences between the two courses in London and Berlin, it will not be a cut and dried victory here.

In the men's race, Marcel Hug, last year's winner, is well fancied, as is David Weir.

The Lionesses, White, Scott and Williamson, hover over the button before sounding the starting bell.

wheelchair athlete - John Sibley/Reuters

08:49 AM

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson speaks to Gabby Logan

On David Weir, entering his 23rd London Marathon, of which he has won an astounding eight:

He just always wants to be better and improve himself every time. with london marathon, he knows every twist and turn on the course. The other athletes are going to go out and make him work [...] for it.

She also provided an update on Schar and De Rozario. Both woke up feeling unwell, with Schar having a temperature and feeling sick. Neither has Covid.

08:44 AM

Schar and De Rozario out

Some breaking news: last year's wheelchair women's champion, Manuela Schar, has dropped out of the competition this morning, as has her fellow wheelchair racer, and 2021 New York City Marathon winner, Madison De Rozario.

Hopefully, we'll find out more information on these retirements shortly.

Schar and De Rozario, along with fellow wheelchair athletes Marcel Hug and David Weir, took part in a press conference for the TCS London Marathon on Wednesday - Jed Leicester/PA

08:38 AM

Here and there

As well as the tens of thousands running the marathon in London, there will be 10,000 runners participating virtually.

Runners arriving at Blackheath ahead of this morning's marathon - John Sibley/Reuters

Will this runner shine this morning? - John Sibley/Reuters

08:34 AM

In the mass events...

Joining the nearly 42,000-strong field are a legion of celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, James Cracknell, Iwan Thomas MBE, Sophie Raworth, Stephen Mangan, Chris Evans, and Danny Mills.

Notably, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock participated in last year's iteration.

Matt Hancock completes the 2021 London Marathon - Karwai Tang/WireImage

08:27 AM

Eliud Kipchoge is in town

Although the world record-holder is not taking part in today's marathon, he's still an important part of the weekend's events: Kipchoge handed out medals in yesterday's Mini London Marathon, which featured children from Reception to Year 11 taking place in 1 mile or 2.6 kilometre races.

08:20 AM

The iconic route

A 26.2-mile whirlwind tour through the very heart of London. A flat course, with only one small rise, all three starts curve through Greenwich Park and Blackheath Park, before converging in Woolwich. 6.2 miles in, runners will past the Cutty Sark, before navigating the Docklands and Bermondsey to reach the halfway point crossing Tower Bridge. The route winds back through Wapping and Canary Wharf before runners are treated the final leg: a straight run gripping the Thames which sees them pass the Tower of London, and the London Eye on the other side of the river. Before the finish line by St James' Palace on The Mall, they'll also catch Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

06:45 PM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the 2022 London Marathon, held in October for the third time in its history.

April 2023 will see the event return to its usual springtime scheduling, after moving to the autumn last year due to Covid lockdown restrictions.

But this final October marathon, blessed - for now - by clear skies, should be a memorable one, with a stacked line-up of stars across the elite race categories.

Both of last year's defending champions in the elite men's and women's races, Kenyan Joyciline Jepokosgei, and Ethiopian Sisay Lemma respectively, will be returning seek a consecutive victory. Notably, Lemma won last year's race with following a bout of Covid; although he was able to run the race having returned a negative test that morning, he was denied the opportunity to take up his place on the podium.

In the elite women's race, Jepokosgei, whose London Marathon last year was her first, will look to see off last year's second and third place finishers, Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekere. Less than a week before the start of the marathon, world record holder Brigid Kosgei withdrew from competition, due to a right hamstring injury.

Whilst Mo Farah will not be competing in the elite men's race, Lemma will have to contend with marathon stars such as Kenenisa Bekele and Birhanu Legese. But world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who last week beat his own record to set a new world's fastest time at the Berlin Marathon, won't be competing.

In the elite wheelchair races, both Swiss winners, Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar will return to defend their titles.

Starting off the nearly 42,000 runners across all categories this morning will be three of England's Lionesses: Jill Scott, Ellen White, and captain Leah Williamson, and in light of Saturday's rail strikes, event director Hugh Brasher has said that late arrivals will be able to start in a later pen, in an effort to ensure as high participation as possible.

We've got an exciting morning ahead, with staggered starts as follows: