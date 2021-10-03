London Marathon: Jepkosgei and Lemma claim victory

(REUTERS)

The London Marathon got under way this morning for the first full-scale staging of the race in more than two years.

Around 40,000 runners joined some of the world’s best on the traditional route from Blackheath to The Mall.

Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sisay Lemma are celebrating winning the women’s and men’s elite races respectively.

Kenya’s Jepkosgei - who triumphed in the New York Marathon in 2019 - ran the marathon in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds ahead of Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia and fellow Kenyan Ashete Bekere.

Defending champion and world-record holder Brigid Kosgei was only fourth.

In the men’s elite race, Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma made a late break to triumph in two hours, four minutes and one second.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma and Mosinet Geremew finished second and third respectively, with last year’s winner Shura Kitata crossing the line in sixth place.

Read More

London Marathon to celebrate ‘togetherness’ as mass event returns to city centre

Widow marks wedding anniversary among Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

Sajid Javid voices disappointment as five England players ‘refuse vaccine’

Scott Mitchell runs for late wife Barbara Windsor

12:40 , Tammy Hughes

Scott Mitchell, who was married to the late Dame Barbara Windsor, is running the marathon in her memory and to support the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Dame Barbara – known for her appearances in the Carry On films and as EastEnders matriarch Peggy Mitchell – died aged 83 in December 2020 after a long illness with Alzeheimer’s.

(PA)

The sun has finally come out

12:38 , Tammy Hughes

There was a dry start to the race this morning but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds are expected, according to the Met Office, which said showers were possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures in London could rise to highs of 17C (62.6F) during the day.

Sisay Lemma wins men’s elite race

12:36 , Tammy Hughes

(AP)

The women’s race was won by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2:17.42, making her the seventh fastest woman in history.

Story continues

11:28 , Tammy Hughes

(REUTERS)

And they’re off!

10:25 , Tammy Hughes

(PA)

Matt Hancock runs. Not the country...but still

10:24 , Tammy Hughes

(PA)

Switzerland's Marcel Hug wins the men's wheelchair race

10:21 , Tammy Hughes

(Action Images via Reuters)

Top fact!

10:12 , Tammy Hughes

Good luck my pal @SaffronBarker & everyone running @LondonMarathon🤞



Why are marathons 26.2 miles not 26?



1908 London Olympics marathon extended by 385 yards for Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII, so race would end in front of the royal family’s viewing box.#BBCMarathon pic.twitter.com/JNX04RKYIV — Bobby Seagull 🦁🦁🦁⚽🇬🇧 UK Libraries Champion (@Bobby_Seagull) October 3, 2021

The men’s elite race is underway

09:51 , Tammy Hughes

(PA)

DJ Chris Evans prepares to run

09:49 , Tammy Hughes

(PA)

'The most memorable London Marathon ever'

09:48 , Tammy Hughes

Race director Hugh Brasher is expecting this to be “the most memorable London Marathon ever”.

With the mass participation event returning to its traditional course for the first time in over two years he says it will be “a moment of joy”.

More than 40,000 people will be running on the streets of London today, with another 40,000 participating virtually worldwide.

“It is more than just a marathon,” Brasher continued. “This is about bringing people together and that is what we have missed so much in the last 18 months.

“The attack on our mental health, our physical health from being constrained has been huge.

“Getting people together outdoors in a safe environment in the way that we have organised the event - that is so good for people and that is what we want to celebrate on Sunday.”