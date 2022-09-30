London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

Jack Rathborn
·6 min read

The TCS London Marathon is here and 50,000 lucky runners will take to the streets in one of the world’s most iconic races.

For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race.

It’s closer than you think, too, with the race reverting back to its traditional April slot, on Sunday 23rd.

Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s race.

How can I enter next year’s race?

You can secure a place in the 2023 London Marathon by entering the ballot. The ballot opens on Saturday 1 October, one day before the 2022 edition of the race.

The cost of a place in the TCS London Marathon for successful UK participants is £49.99. You do not have to pay your entry fee at the ballot, but entrants (UK residents) can opt to donate their entry fee to The London Marathon Charitable Trust no matter what the outcome of the ballot. If you are unsuccessful, then those who have donated their fee to the London Marathon Charitable Trust will have their name entered into a ‘lucky loser’ draw if you will, where 2,000 extra places are up for grabs. If you are unlucky twice, you’ll get a premium winter running top worth £70, a chance to win one of three pairs of entries to an Abbott World Marathon Major, including accommodation and flights.

International entrants will pay £120 for a place in the TCS London Marathon, plus a £26 carbon offset levy – to find out more, click here.

You can return here when the ballot opens to submit your entry into next year’s race.

The ballot is performed at random, while alternative options include applying for a charity place while you wait for the results of the ballot – if you end up gaining a ballot place and a charity place you can return your place to the charity and still raise funds for them as an own-place runner.

When is this year’s race?

The 2022 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, 2 October, which is the last time the legendary race will occur in autumn before reverting back to the spring next year after a Covid-enforced disruption.

Start times

08.30: Mini London marathon

08.50: Elite wheelchair races

09.00: Elite women's race

09.30: Elite men's race and mass start

How to watch on TV

The elite races and the iconic mass participation event will be broadcast live on the BBC this Sunday with coverage starting at 08:30 until 09:25 on BBC Two before switching to BBC One at 09:25 until 14:35.

There will be a live stream is available on the iPlayer.

You can also follow full live coverage of both the elite and mass participation races through our live blog.

Marathon world records

Elite men: 2hrs 1mins 09secs, Eliud Kipchoge, Berlin, September 2022.

For context, the average time for male runners is approximately 3 hours 48 mins.

Elite women: 2hrs 14mins 04secs, Brigid Kosgei, Chicago, October 2019.

While the average time for female runners is approximately 4 hours 23 mins.

What is the latest weather forecast?

The forecast is currently showing sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the mid teens, with a high of 18C as we pass midday.

What’s the route?

The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, mile six will see runners go past the Cutty Sark and next at mile 12 they will see the Shard. The next milestone is at mile 18 where participants will run through Canary Wharf with the London Eye and Parliament at mile 25.

Then the finish line is at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.

London Marathon 2022 route (London Marathon)
London Marathon 2022 route (London Marathon)

How will transport be impacted?

There will be many road closures in the south east and central London from 4am to 7pm. London buses in central London and Greenwich will terminate early, or take on a diverted route from 6.30am to 7.30pm and the DLR will have an alternative service until 5pm.

Both runners and spectators will also have to navigate the planned national train strike on Saturday, with travel now pushed back to Friday or those unable to arrive early forced to drive.

Trains will start later in the morning and finish much earlier in the evening on Saturday and there will be no trains at all across large parts of the network.

There will be no trains from London and a number of other major UK cities – including Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Brighton and Norwich.

The closest station to ExCeL London, where runners will pick up their race number and pack, is Custom House, which is served by the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and the Elizabeth line. Services on both lines will be running as normal.

There is a high chance of numerous protests too. The group Just Stop Oil have outlined a two-day plan to protest in the capital with London Mayor Sadiq Khan urging those involved to steer clear of the 40,000 runners, who collectively raise £70 million for charities, including some whose work helps with climate change.

“What the London Marathon is about is inspiring people to use their legs, to exercise - not use transport - and is about charity fundraising,” said Brasher. “We have appropriate measures in place but we really hope the race won’t be disrupted.”

Where are the best viewing spots?

Busy areas include Greenwich town centre and the Cutty Sark. The ship provides a beautiful backdrop for the race, but it also brings with it among the largest crowds, with the race urging spectators to avoid this area and find alternative spots.

The iconic Tower Bridge is always extremely busy, while the crowds are packed across both sides of the roads from mile 24 to the finish in The Mall.

Due to the nature of the course, in its twistiest part, Canary Wharf can be a good spot to meet runners, from Limehouse at mile 14, all the way down to South Quay, Crossharbour and Mudchute before looping back through Canary Wharf and Poplar around mile 20 to start the route to the finish line through Embankment along the Thames. This part of the route gives spectators a chance to see runners on two or more occasions without travelling great distances.

Tower Hill, Birdcage Walk, Isle of Dogs, Woolwich and Cutty Sark are five other destinations that you’ll be able to have a good view of the race and some London sights.

You can meet runners after the finish line in the meet and greet area in Horse Guards Road.

Odds

Bookmakers are yet to release odds

Latest Stories

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Maple Leafs might really try Mitch Marner on defence this season

    Don't be surprised to see Leafs offensive star Mitch Marner manning Toronto's blue line from time-to-time this season.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.