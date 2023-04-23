London Marathon 2023: Kelvin Kiptum wins men’s race in the second fastest marathon in history

(PA)

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum has won the London Marathon’s men’s race in the second fastest marathon in history.

The 23-year-old broke the course record with an incredible time of 2:01.27.

Kiptum tired towards the end and missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 18 seconds.

Meanwhile, Sifan Hassan was a surprise winner of the women’s race on her debut over the distance.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete’s victory was all the more remarkable because she fell way off the pace, clutching her hip, around the 15-mile mark.

But Hassan, who is the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic champion, reeled in the leaders with three miles to go.

A record 45,000 people are taking part in this year’s London Marathon.

Organisers are braced for protests by eco-activists as the race gets underway amid a huge demonstration by Extinction Rebellion and other groups.

The four day protest called “The Big One” is expected to attract around 50,000 people on Sunday.

Extinction Rebellion have said they do not plan to disrupt the race, but hardliners Just Stop Oil have refused to rule out action.

Mo Farah sprints past the finish line in his final marathon

12:14 , Sami Quadri

The first British man home was not Farah but Yorkshire’s Emile Cairess, who finished a creditable sixth on his marathon debut.

Another Briton, Philip Sesemann, outsprinted Farah on the final straight to finish eighth.

Farah came home in his final marathon in ninth in 2:10.28, while Chris Thompson made it four British runners in the top 10 by finishing 10th.

Kelvin Kiptum wins men’s race with second fastest marathon in history

12:03 , Sami Quadri

Pictured: Sifan Hassan crosses the finish line to win the women’s race

11:53 , Sami Quadri

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan emerges as surprise winner of women’s elite race

11:52 , Sami Quadri

Sifan Hassan was a surprise winner of the women’s elite race in what was her marathon debut.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete’s victory was all the more remarkable because she fell way off the pace, clutching her hip, around the 15-mile mark.

But Hassan, who is the 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic champion, reeled in the leaders with three miles to go.

The 30-year-old then survived making a mess of collecting a drink from a water station, but recovered again and even offered rival Yalemzerf Yehualaw, last year’s winner, a swig from her bottle.

Being a track athlete gave Hassan a distinct advantage in a sprint finish and she pulled away from Alemu Megertu and Peres Jepchirchir down The Mall, coming home in 2:18.33.

Sir Mo Farah reaches the Isle of Dogs during the Men’s elite race

11:48 , Sami Quadri

Sifan Hassan wins women’s elite race

11:45 , Sami Quadri

Marcel Hug (winner), Jetze Plat (Second) and Tomoki Suzuki (Third) after the Men's Wheelchair race

11:36 , Sami Quadri

Pictured: Madison de Rozario celebrates after winning women’s wheelchair race

11:17 , Sami Quadri

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright at the start line

11:10 , Sami Quadri

Mark Wright and his family have set off in the London Marathon.

Mark is running his second London Marathon and has even roped in his brother Josh and parents, Big Mark and Carol, to help him over the 26.2 miles.

He said: “I am feeling excited. I’m a little bit nervous, I’m nervous for my mum and dad, but at the same time it’s an emotional day. All four of us family members are doing it together, the London marathon – what a time.”

Mark Wright and family at the start line of the TCS London Marathon, running as part of Flora’s Making Healthy Switches Campaign (Flora)

Pictured: Britain’s David Weir crosses the finish line

11:04 , Sami Quadri

Australia’s Madison de Rozario wins women’s wheelchair race

11:02 , Sami Quadri

David Weir finishes his 24th London Marathon in fifth place

10:51 , Sami Quadri

Extinction Rebellion activist says ‘handful of naughty people want to block race’

10:42 , Sami Quadri

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist helping police steward the London Marathon has said “there are a handful of naughty people who would like to block the race to protest about the climate situation”.

Michel, 63, who lives in Brussels, Belgium, but travelled to central London for Extinction Rebellion’s four-day protest, is among XR activists stewarding along the marathon route where the race intersects with the climate group’s events outside Parliament Square in Westminster.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m supporting the Extinction Rebellion group and today we are helping the event of the London Marathon as a steward because we would like to stop people from disrupting the race.

“There are a handful of naughty people who would like to block the race to protest about the climate situation.

“We believe a handful of people might want to do an action to block the race to protest that we are not doing anything for the climate and we would like to stop that because we don’t believe it’s necessary.”

Swiss racer Marcel Hug wins men’s wheelchair race

10:41 , Sami Quadri

Marcel Hug has won the London Marathon for the fifth time.

Pictured: Wheelchair athletes cross Tower Bridge

10:24 , Sami Quadri

Pictured: Britain’s Mo Farah, Australia’s Brett Robinson and Kenya’s Amos Kipruto in action

10:23 , Sami Quadri

Pictured: Man attempting to run marathon dressed as Domino’s Garlic & Herb dip

10:12 , Sami Quadri

Jack Glasscock at Greenwich Park in south London as he prepares to run the London Marathon (PA)

Men’s elite race begins...

10:03 , Sami Quadri

Amos Kipruto is the defending champion and Kenenisa Bekele has previously broken the record the second-fastest marathon time.

Mo Farah is also taking part in his last ever marathon.

Police brace for potential protests

09:44 , Sami Quadri

Police have promised a “rapid and effective response” if Just Stop Oil eco-activists try to ruin the London Marathon.

As 50,000 runners take to the streets of the capital today, Met Police temporary assistant commissioner Matt Twist said a “range of contingencies and plans” were in place in case of disruption.

Mr Twist said: “We are remaining alert and if people set out with intent on committing crime, they will be dealt with quickly and effectively.”

Pictured: Athletes at the start of the elite women’s race

09:34 , Sami Quadri

World record holder Kosgei out

09:33 , Sami Quadri

World record holder Brigid Kosgei has pulled out of the race just three minutes in.

She has moved over to the side of the road and looks to be waiting for a lift to the finish.

Ms Kosgei was seen limping soon after the race began.

Women’s elite race begins...

09:30 , Sami Quadri

Wheelchair race begins

09:19 , Sami Quadri

The men’s and women’s wheelchair races have kicked off.

David Weir attracts huge cheers on the start line as he sets off for his 24th London Marathon.

What time do the races start?

09:14 , Sami Quadri

Here are the start times this morning:

09:15pm wheelchair races

09:25pm elite women

10:00pm elite men and masses

Pictured: Participants gear up for marathon

09:09 , Sami Quadri

Pictured: Participants ahead of the London Marathon

08:43 , Sami Quadri

Almost a third of joggers ‘too embarassed to take part in London Marathon’

08:39 , Sami Quadri

Almost a third of joggers would be too embarrassed to take part in today’s London Marathon - because they look “silly” when they run.

Some 31 per cent say they could not look less like Sir Mo Farah, who will be making the 26.2-mile run his last competitive marathon.

Of those, 27 per cent said they huff and puff, 14 per cent run with their arms held rigidly by their sides, while 10 per cent said their arms flail around.

A further 15 per cent told the poll for beef jerky brand Jack Link’s they would worry about being seen.

How to watch London Marathon 2023

08:32 , Sami Quadri

Coverage of today’s race begins at 8.30am BST on BBC One, through to 2.15pm.

You can also watch the marathon in its entirety live online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

This year’s London Marathon is largest ever

08:12 , Tammy Hughes

Sunday’s race is set to be the largest ever London Marathon with at least 45,000 people due to take part in the mass participation event, up from 40,643 in 2022.

This includes runners classed as non-binary for the first time, with 118 people who identified as gender-neutral on their entry forms taking on the challenge.

Organisers have said this is part of an effort to make the race “the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

Runners could get ‘very wet’ as rain forecast

08:10 , Tammy Hughes

Tens of thousands of people running this year’s London Marathon could be drenched in heavy rain for much of the race, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has predicted a “very wet” Sunday in the capital with a higher than 50% chance of downpours persisting through a nine-hour window from 7am until 4pm.

Jonathan Vautrey, a spokesman for the forecaster, said runners will experience temperatures of around 10C.

He said: “More persistent rain is pushing across south-eastern England throughout the day – that could provide for a relatively wet and damp London Marathon.

“You will see temperatures across the south climbing no higher than 9 or 10C.”