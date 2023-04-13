When is the London Marathon 2023? Date, route, and how to watch

Last year, more than 40,000 people participated in the massive event (Yui Mok / PA Wire)

The London Marathon is returning this month, and the city is prepared to host one of the most thrilling events in the sporting calendar.

Last year, more than 40,000 people participated in the massive event, with Amos Kipruto and Yalemzerf Yehualaw taking first place in the top races.

Here is all the information you need to know about the London Marathon as the 26.2 mile race approaches.

When is London Marathon 2023?

This year’s London Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 23.

The event will be held on its traditional date for the first time since 2019, after being scheduled October for the previous three years.

Every year, the marathon starts at 9.30 am and lasts all day.

Runners who finish the event beyond the seven-hour cutoff period will not receive a medal.

What is the London Marathon 2023 route?

The London Marathon course, which passes by many of the city's monuments, has remained mostly the same since 1981.

Those competing will start in Greenwich, near the Meridian Line, which serves as the neutral location for measuring all time zones around the world.

As runners come to the halfway point of the route, runners will next pass the Cutty Sark and the Shard before crossing Tower Bridge.

They will then proceed west along Victoria Embankment to Westminster, passing the London Eye, before traveling in the direction of Canary Wharf.

Running by Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament as the event draws to a close, participants will then turn onto The Mall and go in the direction of the finish line, which is located only yards from Buckingham Palace.

How to watch London Marathon 2023?

BBC One will show live coverage of the London Marathon.

Since the first edition of the tournament in 1982, it has served as the event's host broadcaster.

If you’re in the capital on the day, check out our guide to the best places to watch the marathon.