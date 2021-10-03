London Marathon 2021 results: Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sisay Lemma triumph in capital

(AFP via Getty Images)

Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sisay Lemma are celebrating victory at the 2021 London Marathon.

Kenya’s Jepkosgei - who triumphed in the New York Marathon in 2019 - won the women’s elite race on Sunday in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds ahead of Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia and fellow Kenyan Ashete Bekere.

Defending champion and world-record holder Brigid Kosgei was only fourth.

In the men’s elite race, Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma made a late break to triumph in two hours, four minutes and one second.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma and Mosinet Geremew finished second and third respectively, with last year’s winner Shura Kitata crossing the line in sixth place.

Jepkosgei’s triumph in the women’s race was something of a shock as Kosgei had been tipped as one of the favourites to reclaim her title.

Jepkosgei, however, won the race after making a pivotal move around the 22-mile mark as she stepped up her bid for glory.

She had opted to race in London over the defence of her New York title next month and it paid off.

Charlotte Purdue, who was overlooked by Team GB for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, was the first British woman to cross the line.

She ran a personal best of two hours, 23 minutes and 26 seconds, which was just short of Mara Yamauchi’s second place on the British all-time list but well inside the qualifying standard for next year’s World Championships in Oregon.

In the men’s race, Lemma was delighted to claim victory after finishing third in the London Marathon last year.

He was 27 seconds ahead of his nearest rival as he secured the biggest win of his career so far.

Lemma completed the race in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second.

The defending champion, Kitata, had a disappointing morning as he finished sixth with a time of two hours, seven minutes and 51 seconds. A hamstring niggle appeared to hamper him.

Five minutes behind him was Britain’s Philip Sesemann, the junior doctor from Leeds who made an impressive marathon debut after stepping up from middle-distance running at the age of 29.

