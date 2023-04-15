London’s Mandarin Oriental Is Celebrating King Charles III’s Coronation With Bespoke Experiences

Get ready to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation in the lap of luxury.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is rolling out a specially curated series of bespoke experiences and events to mark the historic event, available from April 21. Not only does the series place you in a luxe suite via “A Very Royal Occasion” experience, you can have dinner at a two-star Michelin restaurant on-site, enjoy Coronation afternoon tea, partake in a special Mandarin Bar menu, and even go on a tour of all the King’s favorite haunts around town.

The first of the offerings is the “Time For Tea with Highgrove” experience. Curated in partnership with Highgrove, the private residences of Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort, a special Coronation afternoon tea will be served at the royal table inside The Roseberry. Launching April 21, the experience is inspired by British heritage and will serve a Cypher-topped pastry, an Oscietra caviar breakfast with a full English spread, as well as a selection of organic Highgrove teas—from Early Grey to English Breakfast—until May 14.

The royal table inside The Roseberry with a special assortment of Coronation teas, scones and pastries.

Not a tea person? Don’t fret. At Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, you can enjoy a number of reinvented dishes served at previous British Coronation banquets. The Michelin two-star restaurant serves up a “royal cooking” menu in which each of the four courses honors a different king in British history. There’s a Coronation Chicken Tart for King James II (1685), a Veal Sweetbread for King George IV (1821), Fillet of Beef Royale for King Henry V (1413), and more. The menu is priced at $192 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $155 per person, available from May 1 to May 31.

During King Charles’s Coronation on May 6, you can raise a glass to the monarch at The Aubrey and Mandarin Bar which will offer three unique whiskey cocktails, created in partnership with Laphroaig, from May 1 to May 9. A 50ml bottle of Laphroaig whisky, the King’s favorite malt whisky, will also be given to guests enjoying the royal experience.

Inside the one of the suite’s part of “A Very Royal Occasion” experience at the London-based hotel.

Special sweets will be offered around the hotel for adults, children, and those passing by to celebrate the event as well. On May 7, you can grab a Coronation lollipop infused with flavors of vanilla and whiskey, and decorated with the King’s cypher. A no-booze, vanilla alternative will also be available for children. Coronation-inspired canapés will also be offered to guests at The Roseberry and Mandarin Bar between 7:48pm and 8pm—marking the life of King Charles from his birth year to the year of his Coronation—over the event weekend.

The hotel’s facade will be illuminated by a deep blue color (the color chosen for King Charles’s Coronation Emblem) in celebration of the Coronation. Mandarin Oriental concierge will also provide you with special map to embark on a self-guided tour of the King’s favorite shops in London with a Royal Warrant. A few of those businesses include Lock & Co., Floris, Gieves & Hawkes, Ettinger, and John Lobb.

