London losing out in Covid vaccine race as Sadiq Khan calls for more jabs to be distributed

People walk across Millennium bridge in central London during the third national lockdown (AFP via Getty Images)

An urgent call was made today for more Covid vaccines to be distributed in London as the Evening Standard revealed that the capital is losing out to the rest of the country.

Mayor Sadiq Khan told Boris Johnson that additional supplies were desperately needed – and that Londoners aged 40 to 60 had to receive it as soon as possible after the elderly and health and care workers received their jabs.

The problem came to light on Tuesday when the NHS chief in charge of the Covid response in the capital revealed the capital was receiving fewer doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines per head of population.

This is because the vaccines are being distributed equally between primary care networks across the country, on a supposed “fair share basis”.

Because London’s population lives more geographically closely together, it means there are fewer vaccines to give to all those due to be inoculated. The current strategy also fails to take account of the fact that London currently has by far the highest rates of Covid in the UK.

Martin Machray, joint chief nurse and Covid incident director at NHS London, said: “Per head of population, we are not getting quite as much vaccine as maybe more rural parts of the country.”

Mr Khan, in a letter with the capital’s top councillor, Georgia Gould, to the Prime Minister, said: “We urge you to look again at the formula for the distribution of the vaccine that will leave London, with a population of nine million, and other major conurbations, with fewer vaccines per head of population compared to less densely populated regions.

“We call on you to review this formula and urgently scale up vaccine distribution in London.”

The letter also called for tougher lockdown restrictions, including:

Stricter guidance on retailers avoiding unsafe queues, crowding or mixing

Prohibiting large non-essential retail chains from operating click and collect services

Stronger guidance to restrict the size of weddings, receptions, wakes, funerals and burials.

Mr Khan, who last Friday declared a major incident because of the pressure on the capital’s hospitals and high infection rates, said the planned vaccination of younger age groups should be accelerated as they are “presenting at hospitals in large numbers”.

Story continues

He added: “It is also this group which is spending longer in hospital because they are less likely to die from the virus, but require longer hospital treatment to recover.”

As the Standard revealed on Tuesday, the NHS has set itself the target of vaccinating more than a million Londoners with a first dose of vaccine by February 15.

Elderly residents of care homes and their carers, NHS frontline staff, Londoners over 70 and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable are first in the queue.

This should reduce deaths and disease by 65 per cent, Mr Machray told the London Assembly.

Vaccinations are currently being offered by 100 primary care networks in the capital – where GPs are working with neighbouring practices to deliver the jabs. In addition, the ExCeL conference centre in Docklands has been set up as a mass vaccination site.

The amount of vaccine due to be received by the capital over the next month is said to have already been determined – but supplies are expected to increase after mid-February as national shortages ease.

Mr Machray said: “I’m certainly confident we have the resources to give every drop of vaccine that we get.

“I’m also confident that if more vaccine comes to the city we will be ready to give that, but we can only give what we have got to give.

“The reason why we have given so far less per head of population is because we are the most densely populated bit of the [country].”

Read More

London health chiefs set target to vaccinate one million by next month

Major incident declared in London as hospitals face ‘critical’ threat

Patients at London hospital being sent to hotels to free up Coivd beds