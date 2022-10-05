London loses its crown at the World's 50 Best Bars awards

Jack Rear
·4 min read
Barcelona's Paradiso is crowned No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 - Dave Holbrook
Barcelona's Paradiso is crowned No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 - Dave Holbrook

Of the 13 years that the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards has been running, London bars have won 10 times. The other three years, bars in New York have taken the crown. All that came to an end last night with the first European bar to take top spot: Barcelona’s Paradiso.

The hidden Spanish speakeasy is concealed in the El Born district in an unassuming pastrami shop. Drinkers slip behind an antique refrigerator to find themselves in an opulent Antoni Gaudi-inspired bar room. Signature serves include ‘supercooled’ martinis created like an “iceberg in a glass”, and served in glassware which comes in all manner of unusual shapes and sizes.

Unlike London’s top bars, where a simple negroni can set you back as much as £18, the average price of a drink at Paradiso is around 12 euros.

Giacomo Giannotti outside Paradiso - @arnaundu
Giacomo Giannotti outside Paradiso - @arnaundu

“I just don’t believe it, I’m reminded of all the hard work we did in the past seven years – it’s amazing,” Paradiso’s creative-in-chief and co-owner Giacomo Giannotti said at the ceremony. He added that “passion” was the secret to the bar’s success.

“It’s the best recognition we could get, ever, for us, our work, our team, for all our clients, it’s such an honour,” said Margarita Sader, Gianotti’s business partner and wife.

It was a big night for Barcelona, with the city also taking the number three and number seven slots in the top 10, with Sips and Two Schmucks respectively.

Drinkers slip into Paradiso behind an antique refrigerator to find themselves in an opulent Antoni Gaudi-inspired bar room - @arnaundu
Drinkers slip into Paradiso behind an antique refrigerator to find themselves in an opulent Antoni Gaudi-inspired bar room - @arnaundu

By contrast, London only held two spots in the top 10: Tayēr + Elementary on Old Street came in at number two and last year’s number one, the Connaught Bar by Hyde Park landed at number eight. New York also had two bars in the top 10: first-time entry Double Chicken Please and Katana Kitten.

While UK cocktail fans might be disappointed to have lost the number one bar in the world, London is still considered “the cocktail capital of Europe” with five in the top 50: Tayer + Elementary, the Connaught Bar, new entry Satan’s Whiskers at number 23, Swift at number 30, and second new entry A Bar with Shapes for a Name at number 37. The only individual city with more entries in the top 50 was New York, with six.

Drinks at Paradiso are served in glassware which comes in all manner of unusual shapes and sizes - @arnaundu
Drinks at Paradiso are served in glassware which comes in all manner of unusual shapes and sizes - @arnaundu

Despite the name, the World’s 50 Best Bars also creates a wider list each year of the top 100 and there’s more UK success on there too. Three further London bars: Three Sheets (72), Side Hustle (75), and Donovan Bar (89); as well as Schofield’s in Manchester (59), the first time that city’s bars have ever appeared on the list.

The World’s 50 Best Bars list is compiled by a group of 650 drinks industry experts, including writers, cocktail connoisseurs, and bartenders. The voting panel is regarded as a real who’s who of the trade, though it has been criticised in the past for its narrow focus: popular tourist cities where voters are more likely to flock to are almost guaranteed to get more votes, while cities whose bar scene is just as good, albeit less visited (Manchester and Leeds spring to mind) struggle for votes.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2022

  1. Paradiso, Barcelona

  2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

  3. Sips, Barcelona (also won Highest Climber Award, previously at number 37 in 2021)

  4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City (also won the Legend Of The List award as the best performing bar which has maintained its place in the list since 2009, also Best Bar in North America)

  5. Little Red Door, Paris (also won Sustainable Bar Award)

  6. Double Chicken Please, New York (also won Highest New Entry award)

  7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

  8. Connaught Bar, London (head bartender Agostino Perrone won the Industry Icon Award)

  9. Katana Kitten, New York

  10. Alquímico, Cartagena (head bartender Jean Trinh won the Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2022, also Best Bar in South America)

  11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

  12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Best Bar in Asia)

  13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City (Also won the Art Of Hospitality Award 2022)

  14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok (Also won the Best New Opening Award 2022)

  15. Salmon Guru, Madrid

  16. Drink Kong, Rome

  17. Coa, Hong Kong

  18. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

  19. The Clumsies, Athens

  20. Baba au Rum, Athens

  21. Café La Trova, Miami

  22. Attaboy, New York

  23. Satan's Whiskers, London

  24. Tropic City, Bangkok

  25. Kumiko, Chicago

  26. Sidecar, New Delhi

  27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

  28. Argo, Hong Kong

  29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney (Best Bar in Australasia)

  30. Swift, London

  31. Line, Athens

  32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

  33. Manhattan, Singapore

  34. Overstory, New York

  35. 1930, Milan

  36. Dante, New York

  37. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

  38. Zuma, Dubai (Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa)

  39. Locale Firenze, Florence

  40. Red Frog, Lisbon

  41. Cantina OK!, Sydney

  42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

  43. Himkok, Oslo

  44. Carnaval, Lima

  45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

  46. L'Antiquario, Naples

  47. Employees Only, New York

  48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

  49. Lucy's Flower Shop, Stockholm

  50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was